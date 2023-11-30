Embracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers

The adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles in South Africa is fuelled by various factors outlined by the South African Vegan Society:
Public opinion on veganism and vegetarianism in South Africa is diverse, with varying perspectives on ethics, health benefits, and understanding of these dietary choices, as revealed by YouGov Profiles data:
The South African market presents a dynamic landscape for veganism and vegetarianism, with a discernible trend towards plant-based lifestyles. While challenges such as misunderstanding and resistance persist, businesses can capitalise on this transition by expanding offerings and educating consumers. There is immense potential for growth in the vegan and vegetarian market, offering opportunities for businesses to align with evolving consumer mindsets toward healthier and more ethical dietary choices. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.