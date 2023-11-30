Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaKLADelta Victor BravoRocketseedKantarBizcommunity.comHelmHumanzHuman8OFM RadioAsk AfrikaRand ShowGrey AfricaMediaHeads 360BrandfundiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Embracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers

    Issued by KLA
    1 Feb 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Veganism and vegetarianism are impacting dietary preferences in South Africa, driven by a surge in environmental and health-conscious decisions. Notable industry players, including McDonald's and Burger King, are adapting their menus to meet the growing demand, while retailers like Woolworths and Checkers are expanding their vegan product offerings. This shift is substantiated by a study carried out by consumer insights agency KLA, using the YouGov tool, indicating a mindset change toward plant-based diets, with 49.90% of respondents viewing a meatless diet as a healthier option.
    Embracing plant-based lifestyles: A look at vegan and vegetarian trends among South African consumers
    click to enlarge

    Reasons behind the shift

    The adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles in South Africa is fuelled by various factors outlined by the South African Vegan Society:

    1. Health benefits – well-planned vegan diets are nutritionally adequate and suitable for all life stages, offering health advantages over animal-based diets.

    2. Environmental concerns – vegan diets use fewer resources, aligning with global calls to combat environmental destruction and climate change.

    3. Ethical considerations – growing awareness of animal exploitation prompts a shift toward more compassionate living, reducing cruelty in various aspects of life.

    4. Holistic lifestyle – beyond diet, being vegan encompasses a broader lifestyle aimed at minimising exploitation and cruelty in all aspects of daily living.

    South African consumer sentiments

    Public opinion on veganism and vegetarianism in South Africa is diverse, with varying perspectives on ethics, health benefits, and understanding of these dietary choices, as revealed by YouGov Profiles data:

    1. Preference for healthy variants: 61.71% opt for healthier versions of favourite foods, indicating a potential market for businesses offering healthier alternatives.

    2. Health connotations of a meatless diet: 49.90% believe a meatless diet is healthier, signalling a shift in perceived dietary norms.

    3. Demand for more options: 49.11% suggest the need for more vegan and vegetarian alternatives in restaurants, highlighting interest in plant-based diets.

    4. Misunderstanding of vegetarianism: 43.89% admit a lack of understanding about vegetarian habits, emphasising the need for public discourse and education.

    5. Ethical aspects of veganism and vegetarianism: 42.83% and 41.80% respectively believe in the ethical aspects of these lifestyles, showcasing a significant segment valuing moral considerations.

    6. Perception of veganism as silly: Despite the growing trend, 34.93% consider veganism silly, indicating an opportunity for education and awareness to dispel stereotypes.

    Conclusion

    The South African market presents a dynamic landscape for veganism and vegetarianism, with a discernible trend towards plant-based lifestyles. While challenges such as misunderstanding and resistance persist, businesses can capitalise on this transition by expanding offerings and educating consumers. There is immense potential for growth in the vegan and vegetarian market, offering opportunities for businesses to align with evolving consumer mindsets toward healthier and more ethical dietary choices. For more information, visit www.kla.co.za.

    Read more: Woolworths, Checkers, McDonald's, Burger King, YouGov, KLA
    NextOptions


    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!

    Related

    #BizTrends2024: Lebo Madiba &#x2013; The future lies in harmonious marriage of AI and human creativity
    #BizTrends2024: Lebo Madiba – The future lies in harmonious marriage of AI and human creativity
     3 days
    Source: © The Good Things Guy Art Installation by Kilmany-Jo Liversage at Nando’s Maponya Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg
    Agency Scope 2023-2024: Industry respect for Nando's marketing three times that of nearest rivals
    3 days
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
     23 Jan 2024
    Connecting the dots: Unveiling the dynamics of consumer switching in South Africa's telco industry
    KLAConnecting the dots: Unveiling the dynamics of consumer switching in South Africa's telco industry
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
     8 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum
    3 Jan 2024
    Wine Harvest Commemorative Event set for February 2024
    Wine Harvest Commemorative Event set for February 2024
    14 Dec 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ignites the Christmas spirit in new TV ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Checkers ignites the Christmas spirit in new TV ad
     30 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz