Electra Mining Africa adds new outside area, showcasing top OEMs and leading component suppliers

South Africa’s mining, power, electrical, automation, industrial, transport, and manufacturing sectors are the engine of the nation’s economy. Together, they drive growth, create jobs, and turn raw materials into value-added products that fuel trade and exports.

Electra Mining Africa brings all these industries together in one dynamic trade show, offering a platform for buyers, sellers, and decision-makers to connect, explore innovations, and forge partnerships. With in-person networking and cutting-edge exhibitor content, Electra Mining Africa is where industry collaboration meets business growth.

The biennial show is set to unveil several exciting additions in 2026, among them, a new outside exhibit area located in the Arena at the Expo Centre. According to Montgomery Group Africa portfolio director Charlene Hefer, the introduction of the new Orange Zone comes in direct response to exhibitor demand.

“The new Orange Zone provides the additional space needed to accommodate more companies that want to showcase their equipment and innovations outside,” says Hefer. ”There will be more original-equipment manufacturers than at previous shows and this level of representation will be of benefit to visitors interested in this particular sector as they are able to view, compare and evaluate the offerings all in one place. The Orange Zone complements the existing Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow Zones, creating an even more dynamic outdoor showcase.”

Exhibitors located in the outside exhibit areas will span the full mining and industrial equipment value chain - from global and local OEMs to leading component and service providers. Major OEMs such as South African heavy equipment manufacturer Bell Equipment, global mining and construction machinery OEM Komatsu, mining equipment and tools OEM Sandvik, drilling, global construction and mining OEM Sany, mining machinery OEM Eickhoff, specialist manufacturer/supplier OEM All Terrain Mining & Tunnelling Machinery, and Shantui (represented by Everstar Industries) will be at the show with complete machinery and technology solutions driving productivity and innovation. Complementing them are distributors, technology partners, and component and service suppliers such as Barloworld Equipment, Egelquip, GHM Machinery, Drilling Mining and Construction, Kappa Engineering, Alpin, and nVolve Solutions, which provide equipment support, automation technologies, parts, systems, and engineering services that enhance OEM performance and operational reliability. Together, this diverse mix ensures a comprehensive showcase of the mining and industrial ecosystem - from original manufacture through to digital integration, distribution, maintenance, and operational excellence.

“The presence of these industry leaders will attract high-level buyers, engineers, and decision-makers seeking reliable, high-performance solutions, while also fostering partnerships, local manufacturing, and skills development,” notes Hefer.

Electra Mining Africa 2026 is fully sold out, demonstrating strong industry support for the show and confirming its proven track record as a driver of leads and sales. Various sponsorship options remain available.

Taking place in Nasrec, Johannesburg between 7-11 September 2026, Electra Mining Africa is a 6-in-1 Trade Show, incorporating Electra Mining Africa, Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, PowerEx, Transport Expo and the Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo. It is the largest show of its kind in Southern Africa, and one of the largest mining and industrial shows globally.

“We are really excited about Electra Mining Africa 2026,” says Hefer. “Ranked in the top 2% of trade events globally, the 2024 event was the biggest ever show since the inaugural edition in 1972, hosting 950 exhibitors across 6 exhibition halls and 4 outside exhibit areas, with almost 40 000 visitors attending. Now, with the addition of the Orange Zone and other exciting initiatives, Electra Mining Africa 2026 is set to be even bigger! We’ve already surpassed the 2024 total exhibition floor space!”

For more information, visit www.electramining.co.za



