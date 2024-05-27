Defective medical devices and implants can cause harm: How to claim compensation

In the past decade the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has collected 5.4 million ‘adverse event’ reports which included 1.7 million injuries and almost 83,000 deaths and nearly half a million who had surgery to remove a device.
If you’ve been injured or had a medical condition made worse by a defective medical device or implant, you may be able to claim compensation. Lawsuits of this kind hinge on the legal concept of ‘product liability’.
This is according to Kirstie Haslam, partner at DSC Attorneys, who says that in legal terms, a medical device refers to any device, monitor, instrument or machine used by medical practitioners to treat a disease, illness, injury or disability.
Haslam cites common examples of medical devices which include: defibrillators, Cpap machines, ventilators, glucose-monitoring systems and surgical equipment, tools and instruments.
She explains that medical implants are devices or prostheses designed to remain in the body permanently and include: stents, breast implants, pacemakers, knee/hip replacements, medical mesh products (including hernia and transvaginal) and inferior vena cava filters.
Defective medical devices and implants can cause serious health hazards, even death. Haslam cites some famous cases.
Complaints were made to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after 16 pregnant women suffered serious health issues when the device administered oxytocin during delivery.
If you’ve experienced personal injury as a result of a dangerous or defective medical device or implant, Haslam says that three types of claims can be made:
Haslam highlights some of the most common claims:
“A medical practitioner who knew about a defect or risk in a medical device or implant and failed to disclose this to a patient could also be held liable.”
She says that courts apply strict liability in product-liability cases, which means a plaintiff doesn’t have to prove negligence. However, Haslam says that a legal team must prove that a medical device or implant was defective and that it was directly responsible for the injuries or illness. “This is complex and requires expert testimony and detailed knowledge of product liability law,” she adds.
Compensation claims for defective medical devices and implants are complex legal cases that require the expertise of a product liability attorney, she explains.
“The legal process for a defective medical device claim is complex, challenging and expensive – and can take many years,” she says.
“As a result, many personal injury lawyers who specialise in product-liability cases offer their expert services on a no-win, no-fee (or contingency fee) basis. The attorney represents you for as long as your case takes and will carry the costs of engaging experts and specialists without charging an initial fee.”
If the case is won, your attorney will receive a fee (either a fixed sum or percentage of your settlement) in accordance with the agreement that was signed. Haslam says that this must be in compliance with the terms of the Contingency Fees Act.