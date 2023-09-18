Industries

    Cue secures $2m in seed funding

    1 Mar 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    Cue, a provider of customer service chat software, has announced that it has successfully closed its seed funding round of $2m (R38m) from angel investors.
    From left to right: Ryan Egnos, Richard Nischk, Rhett Trickett | image supplied
    From left to right: Ryan Egnos, Richard Nischk, Rhett Trickett | image supplied

    The funding will be used to deliver deeper integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into Cue's customer service platform and fuel the company's growth and expansion.

    "We are thrilled to have secured $2m in funding, which will enable us to take Cue to the next level and another big step forward towards our next milestone," said Richard Nischk, CEO of Cue.

    "This investment will fuel our mission to deliver cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that transform the customer service landscape globally. With deeper AI integration, businesses can streamline their support operations and help their customers in a much faster and more valuable way."

    In tandem with this milestone investment, Cue is proud to announce the appointment of its executive founders to C-level leadership positions. Rhett Trickett assumes the role of chief product officer (CPO), Ryan Egnos as chief revenue officer (CRO), and Richard Nischk as chief executive officer (CEO).

    Let's do Biz