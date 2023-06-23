Industries

    Creatives excluded from Epica Awards Jury in BETC's witty new campaign

    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    David Droga, Greg Hahn, and Susan Credle are among the legendary creatives who won't be on the Epica Awards jury, as explained in a new cheeky campaign by BETC.
    Famous creatives told to get lost as the French agency’s sharp copy zeroes in on the competition’s USP. Source: Supplied.
    Famous creatives told to get lost as the French agency’s sharp copy zeroes in on the competition’s USP. Source: Supplied.

    Cheeky jab

    The campaign, devised by BETC creatives Abi Stephenson, Matt Jones and Anthony Tavares, and creatively directed by Nicholas Bakshi, takes a cheeky jab at revered industry figures to underline the fact that the Epica Awards are judged by journalists – not creatives. Epica has just opened for 2024 entries.

    Source:
    Epica Awards introduces AI juror to enhance judging

    23 Jun 2023

    The BETC team commented: “Epica is one of our industry’s most established and respected awards shows, with its impartiality a genuine point of differentiation, it was a true pleasure to create a campaign to celebrate why the awards are different.”

    Epica Awards editorial director Mark Tungate said: “As we’re based in France, BETC has always been a landmark agency for us. We were delighted to be able to work with them. Abi, Matt, Anthony and Nick have a great mischievous spirit and their campaign is classy, eye-catching and witty.”

    Objectivity

    He added that Epica often receives calls from creatives who’d like to serve on its jury. But the jury is composed of editors and senior reporters from leading trade titles around the world, as well as specialist publications in categories like automotive, luxury and visual effects. This enables it to remain objective and free of industry politics.

    The Epica Awards are open for Early Bird entries until 1 September, with a discount of 200 euros. The regular entry period is from 2 September until October 11.

    See the link here for more details.

