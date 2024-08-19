Capital Legacy takes silver and bronze at The Bookmark Awards

Hot on the heels of some sterling medal-winning performances by South African athletes at the Paris Olympics, it’s the turn of the South African advertising industry to award top achievers.

They may not be elite athletes, but creative teams across our country have been putting in the hard yards (perhaps even some blood, sweat and tears!) to achieve excellence in advertising by landing impactful marketing messages that resonate with their intended audiences. Competition has never been fiercer when it comes to winning hearts and minds.

Capital Legacy is therefore extremely proud that its TV adverts won two of the top three Bookmarks in the category Excellence in Craft: Online Video / Moving Image: Silver for the Final Say, and Bronze for the Where There’s No Will, There’s Drama.

It truly is a dog’s life!

Where There’s No Will, There’s Drama was released early last year and sparked conversations about the importance of having a last will and testament. The ad depicts a scenario where a family finds out the protagonist didn’t have a will in place and the ad dramatises the family feud that ensues. It has received numerous local nominations and awards, as well as international recognition. Click here to watch if you’ve missed it.

Following on the success of Where there’s no will, Capital Legacy teamed up again with Halo, one of SA’s brightest boutique agencies, who, together with respected local director, Dean Blumberg from Massif Media, then produced Final Say.

The aim was not only to entertain, but also to make a serious point by getting audiences to think about having their wills in place, and including the people who must inherit, rather than passing away without a will and letting greedy members of the extended family have their way.

In Final Say, ‘Bill Esterdown’ has the last word by leaving everything to his beloved dog, despite his family’s audacious efforts at staking their claims to his prized possessions. Click here to watch the full-length Final Say TV ad.

Final Say has also been shortlisted for an Effie Award.

Original ideas

Traditionally, financial services adverts related to death planning have taken a rather morbid approach. Think elevator-style music and sad-looking family members shedding tears and sharing tissues at a loved one’s funeral. Capital Legacy opted for scenarios that audiences would relate to but portrayed with humour and a bit of tongue-in-cheek to make important points in relatable ways that would resonate with viewers.

The results have been striking and successful, with a notable increase in the number of South Africans drafting their wills with Capital Legacy. The ripple effect is that each one of these clients and their loved ones now has peace of mind that there will not be chaos and drama when they pass away.

‘Most importantly, these ads have amplified our messaging around the importance of having a will, and also underscored our promise of making the loss of a loved one easier,’ says Grant Fietze, Executive Manager of Marketing at Capital Legacy.

About the awards:

The Bookmark Awards are a prestigious initiative by IAB South Africa, honouring outstanding creativity and innovation in the digital media industry for more than 16 years. Winning a Bookmark Award is a mark of excellence and recognition in digital marketing.