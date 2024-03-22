Buhle Goslar takes the helm as Lula's new board chairperson

Lula, a provider of digital finance solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced the appointment of Buhle Goslar as its new chairperson of the board.

Buhle Goslar | image suppplied

Goslar brings extensive experience in the emerging market fintech space, most recently as CEO of Jumo Africa. She joins Lula at a pivotal moment as the company embarks on its next phase of growth having completed a $35m Series B funding round and also launched its digital business banking platform in 2023.

Accepting the appointment, Goslar expressed her enthusiasm about the company’s mission and the many strides made in assisting South Africa's small and medium-sized enterprises since its inception in 2014.

“The decision to join Lula was an easy one. The company's dedication to empowering SMEs is aligned with my personal passion for driving more inclusive economic growth,” said Goslar.

The team at Lula have built a remarkable track record of connecting SMEs with essential funding, and the recently launched full-service digital bank dedicated to these businesses - the first in South Africa - builds on this. The importance of Lula's work, both for SMEs and at the macro level, is inspiring.”

Looking ahead, Goslar is equally excited by the potential Lula has to set new benchmarks in SME banking and the impact this will have on the economic growth of the country.

“By investing in new data capabilities, enhancing user experiences and forging new strategic partnerships, we'll continue to further differentiate Lula in the market. Lula's SME proposition focuses on the 'missing middle', which is critical for job creation but still underserved by traditional banks,” she says.

Goslar plans to share vital lessons learned in adapting to the local market context, scaling partnerships and building customer trust to support Lula's strategic goals. Under her stewardship and supported by a boardroom team with exceptional skill across emerging markets, Lula looks set to transform the SME banking and funding landscape in South Africa.

“As a board, we are conscious that the new banking offering presents an opportunity for Lula to be more inclusive than ever and effectively build scaffolding for SMEs to access improved cash-flow solutions. I look forward to supporting the team in this effort, which will see us servicing more female-owned and other marginalised SMEs,” she says.

Lula CEO and co-founder Trevor Gosling says of the appointment, “We welcome Buhle's leadership and look forward to benefiting from her significant experience operating in emerging market fintech environments. We're confident she will help us achieve our ambitious growth objectives, while also maintaining the highest standards of corporate responsibility.”