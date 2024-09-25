Construction Section
    BluLever Education opens new 2,000sqm campus in Braamfontein

    25 Sep 2024
    25 Sep 2024
    South African training academy BluLever Education is launching its new campus in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The new campus spans 2,000sqm, which is more than three times the size of its previous 600 sqm facility. The launch of the new campus will be celebrated with a Campus Launch Expo and Artisan Gathering on September 27.

    The event will kick off at 10am with the Campus Launch Expo, offering guests an in-depth look at BluLever’s approach to artisan training.

    The expo will feature various stations where attendees can observe practical skills demonstrations, interactive activities, and class sessions showcasing the apprentice journey at BluLever.

    "We are thrilled to open our new campus, a space that reflects our growth and our commitment to providing high-quality, demand-led artisan training for young people," said Adam Collier, co-founder and co-CEO of BluLever Education.

    "This expansion allows us to extend our programmes beyond plumbing to include electrical and automotive mechanics, broadening the opportunities available to our apprentices and responding directly to industry needs."

    Founded in 2019, BluLever Education welcomed its first cohort of plumbing apprentices in 2021. Since then, the company has focused on demand-led training.

    Today, BluLever has enrolled over 400 apprentices across its three artisan training programmes, plumbing, electrical and - newly launched - automotive mechanics.

