Basa board nominations open
Established in 1997, Basa was founded as a collaborative effort between government and the private sector to foster greater business involvement in the arts sector within South Africa. The nominations process is overseen by the governance committee, which is responsible for guiding the overall organisational governance process and policies. This includes receiving nominations for potential board appointments, identifying candidates based on the board's current skill set and needs, evaluating candidates' backgrounds, and shortlisting candidates for election at the annual general meeting (AGM).
Eligibility criteria for nominees:
The nomination process aims to form a board of experts who will actively contribute to Basa's activities. Directors are expected to support areas such as fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, and financial oversight, with directors strategically involved rather than operationally active.
Preference will be given to Basa members in good standing for at least 12 months immediately prior. Nominees should ideally have a minimum of five years' cumulative experience in one or more of the following capacities:
- Director of a listed company
- Director of an unlisted company
- Director or equivalent position in a public sector body (incorporated or statutory)
- Director or equivalent in a substantial not-for-profit (NPO) organisation
- Director or equivalent in an arts or arts-affiliated organisation
- Proven business experience
Nominees should also possess the necessary expertise and willingness to serve on one or more of Basa's expert committees, including the risk and audit committee, marketing committee, human resources committee, governance committee and new business committee.
Term and service
Board directors serve a three-year term on a voluntary, unpaid basis. The governance committee retains discretion over the application of the qualification criteria.
Submission of nominations
Nominations must include the following:
- The name of the nominator
- A letter of motivation from the nominator
- A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee
- Written acceptance of the nomination from the nominee
Submissions should be directed to Sibahle Zulu via email at az.oc.asab@elhabiS. The deadline for submissions is 16 September at 5pm. Please note that late submissions will not be considered.
