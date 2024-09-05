Basa board nominations open

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) has two vacancies on the board of directors, and this notice serves as a formal call for nominations to fill these positions. The current board comprises 12 non-executive directors and one executive director, all of whom contribute to the success, governance, and compliance of the organisation.

Established in 1997, Basa was founded as a collaborative effort between government and the private sector to foster greater business involvement in the arts sector within South Africa. The nominations process is overseen by the governance committee, which is responsible for guiding the overall organisational governance process and policies. This includes receiving nominations for potential board appointments, identifying candidates based on the board's current skill set and needs, evaluating candidates' backgrounds, and shortlisting candidates for election at the annual general meeting (AGM).

Eligibility criteria for nominees:

The nomination process aims to form a board of experts who will actively contribute to Basa's activities. Directors are expected to support areas such as fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, and financial oversight, with directors strategically involved rather than operationally active.

Preference will be given to Basa members in good standing for at least 12 months immediately prior. Nominees should ideally have a minimum of five years' cumulative experience in one or more of the following capacities:

Director of a listed company



Director of an unlisted company



Director or equivalent position in a public sector body (incorporated or statutory)



Director or equivalent in a substantial not-for-profit (NPO) organisation



Director or equivalent in an arts or arts-affiliated organisation



Proven business experience

Nominees should also possess the necessary expertise and willingness to serve on one or more of Basa's expert committees, including the risk and audit committee, marketing committee, human resources committee, governance committee and new business committee.

Term and service

Board directors serve a three-year term on a voluntary, unpaid basis. The governance committee retains discretion over the application of the qualification criteria.

Submission of nominations

Nominations must include the following:

The name of the nominator



A letter of motivation from the nominator



A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee



Written acceptance of the nomination from the nominee

Submissions should be directed to Sibahle Zulu via email at az.oc.asab@elhabiS. The deadline for submissions is 16 September at 5pm. Please note that late submissions will not be considered.



