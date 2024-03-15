Africa’s Big 7: Celebrating and elevating the food and beverage sector across the continent

The premium food and beverage market in Africa is expected to reach $44bn by 2025, with top trends revolving around ethical, local, and organic produce. Celebrating this diverse and growing sector, Africa’s Big 7, in its 21st year, will bring together the best in the food and beverage business to showcase quality and in-demand products, identify growth opportunities and close new business deals.

“Our event allows attendees to connect with buyers across the African continent. Discover leads, network with professionals, and access first-class, delectable content,” says Margaret Peters, event manager: Food & Hospitality at dmg events.

“Africa’s Big 7 is a well-established brand and while it is a retail-ready show, it delivers freshness in the way of new products from around the world directly to Africa’s doorstep. Suppliers and manufacturers launch new products at the show, enabling key decision makers to build long-lasting relationships, while securing import and export deals, throughout this enticing B2B event.”

Taking place from 11-13 June 2024 at its new venue, the Sandton Convention Centre, the show will delve into the latest consumer trends and dining demands, including addressing how menus are adapting.

The event brings together the best in the business, showcasing quality and in-demand products across all sectors, from catering to bulk suppliers, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

Private label is booming in Africa, with consumers increasingly seeking value without compromising on quality. Africa's Big 7 connects manufacturers with the key decision-makers who are shaping the future of private label in Africa, offering a unique platform to showcase products and secure lucrative partnerships.

“This is a prime hub for sourcing, trendspotting and connecting with top trade buyers and influencers. Our 2024 edition will set a new benchmark, showcasing the potential to elevate and transform the food and beverage landscape in this dynamic region and beyond.”

Commercial and product managers, heads of packaging and business development, marketing directors and officers will be among the 170+ exhibitors, from across the globe, while 4300+ attendees are anticipated including importers and exporters, food retailers, restaurant managers, buyers and more.

“We are constantly growing and expanding, recognising innovation in the food and beverage industry and moving it forward,” Peters adds.

“A delicious feature at the show this year includes the returning SA Bakers’ Challenge, alongside the third National Burger Challenge and the 14th Global Pizza Challenge, shining the spotlight on comfort food. And for the first time this year, we’ll present Africa’s Game of Chefs, a showcase of the best of the African culinary arts celebrating the most outstanding, up-and-coming hotel chefs together with some of the continent’s most established names to present Africa’s food journey, while inspiring the audience with the thinking behind their brands and food philosophies.”

The co-located events: Africa’s Big 7, the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa and SAITEX will combine 500 exhibitors, 10,000 visitors and over 4000sqm of exhibition space to unlock the best opportunities across food and beverage, hospitality, and trade.

By cross collaborating the retail food, interiors, and hospitality industries, the shows create a powerful platform to attract a diverse range of attendees at a one-stop location to increase visibility and boost business networks.

“Africa’s Big 7 promises to serve up the latest and greatest in African food and beverages and is certainly not to be missed. A staggering 92% of last year’s attendees felt that it was important for their business to be there, while 85% planned to return to the show this year,” Peters concludes.