    Adams & Adams' new corporate identity signifies its growth as a proudly African firm

    5 Apr 2024
    Adams & Adams, an African legal company, has introduced its new corporate identity, saying, "Our rebranding signifies our growth as a proudly African firm, providing an opportunity for us to define who we are."
    Source:
    Source: unspash.com

    The rebranding reflects the firm’s evolution, embodying its commitment to fostering enterprise in Africa.

    “At Adams & Adams, we provide unparalleled legal services in intellectual property;as well as in corporate and commercial law, property and real estate law and dispute resolution.

    "Our rebranding signifies our growth as a proudly African firm, providing an opportunity for us to define who we are and showcase our deep-rooted commitment to our clients’ prosperity, both now and in the future,” says Kelly Thompson, partner and chairperson of the firm.

    Realise African Enterprise

    Central to the rebranding is the introduction of a new tagline, .

    This encapsulates the firm’s ethos to support the entrepreneurial spirit of clients on the continent and provide high-quality legal services demonstrating professionalism, innovation and dedication to successful outcomes.

    Dimension Data fully rebrands to NTT Data in MEA region
    Dimension Data fully rebrands to NTT Data in MEA region

      2 days

    The brand refresh also includes updating and modernising the firm’s logo.

    Resourcefulness, initiative and drive

    Founded in South Africa in 1908 by brothers Harry and EV Adams, the firm now encompasses offices in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, as well as 23 associate offices across the continent.

    It represents some of the world’s largest enterprises, small and medium companies, and individuals.

    Adams & Adams, whose attorneys are often recognised as leaders in their fields, with many serving as members of local and international industry boards and committees, plans to uphold its legacy in intellectual property (IP) law but with a broader commitment to enterprise in all its forms - both in Africa and beyond.

    Building lasting connections: The art of brand equity
    Building lasting connections: The art of brand equity

      1 day

    “Being enterprising means having the resourcefulness, initiative and drive to recognise opportunities and make the most of them. This is true for both our clients and for us as a firm. With our depth of expertise and geographic footprint, we are uniquely placed to help clients achieve their ambitions in Africa and, as a result, contribute to realising the continent’s potential,” adds Thompson.

