Absa and Cars.co.za join forces to deliver South Africa’s premier automotive industry awards

Absa to sponsor the industry leading Cars.co.za Consumer Awards.

Absa and Cars.co.za have partnered to take South Africa’s most authoritative automotive industry awards, the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, into the future. The partnership, which will bring with it an entirely new level of engagement between buyers, dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is aligned with Absa’s strategic objective of being the bank of choice to the automotive industry and consumers at large.

“We have expanded our focus to partner with a wider spectrum of automotive industry role players,” says Charl Potgieter, managing executive of Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance, “consciously expanding our footprint in response to shifting market trends. By doing this, we aim to bring manufacturers and dealers closer to the consumer – and this partnership provides the perfect platform for that.”

Cars.co.za, an online sales and motoring advisory hub, is widely regarded as South Africa’s premier automotive platform – and the awards programme, established in 2015, is highly influential. Drawing on reviews from car owners, rigorous test drives, and their own in-depth knowledge and experience, a respected panel of 20 judges names the Car of the Year in 13 different categories each year, spanning every budget and lifestyle.

“Cars.co.za is all about helping car buyers make informed purchasing decisions,” says the company’s managing director, Amasi Mwela. “As a car is usually a consumer’s second-largest purchase after a house, our aim is to connect buyers with dealers and to provide the invaluable information they need to make the right decision when buying a car.”

The Cars.co.za Consumer Awards is the country’s most comprehensive motoring awards programme and the Absa sponsorship will take it to new heights.

“Partnering with the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards strongly resonates with our objective of endorsing innovative initiatives that bridge the gap between consumers, trusted dealers and manufacturers,” says Potgieter. “This highly respected awards programme is not just about celebrating the automotive industry’s finest, it’s about strengthening the dynamic space in which the industry operates.”

Taking the cars to the people

The new partnership between Cars.co.za and Absa is expected to bring added weight to South Africa’s motoring awards landscape.

“The #CarAwards already boasts a highly respected methodology,” says Hannes Oosthuizen, Cars.co.za awards manager. “Its unique scoring system involves extensive testing by the judges as well as real-world input from car owners, not only with regard to features and performance but also with regard to reliability and after-sales service.”

As in previous years, the winners in the 13 product categories, as well as the winner of the sought-after Brand of the Year Award, will be announced at a gala event in Sandton on 29 February 2024. And there will be a whole lot of added sparkle this year. In addition to announcing the winners via traditional media platforms, Absa and Cars.co.za will be presenting a first-of-its kind mall event, taking the winning vehicles – and all the finalists – directly to the consumer.

To coincide with the gala, a unique Cars.co.za Consumer Awards Roadshow will be held at Sandton City Mall from 29 February to 3 March. All 39 vehicle brands selected as finalists will go on display under one roof, giving visitors the opportunity to inspect the country’s top picks for themselves. They will also be able to test drive any of the vehicles they’re interested in and engage with Cars.co.za advisers and Absa dealership partners. They’ll even be able to buy the car of their choice in this one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Absa – as well as our dealer and OEM partners – to put together this incredible event,” says Mwela. "Our collaboration with Absa reinforces our dedication to providing consumers with a platform that is not just about making informed purchasing decisions but also about delivering a remarkable automotive experience.

“The Cars.co.za Consumer Awards Roadshow, which we are introducing this year, will be an exceptional opportunity for South Africa’s car lovers to explore the country’s leading models and to purchase a vehicle from the line-up of 39 finalists in the 13 categories."

Absa’s Charl Potgieter concurs: “The partnership between Cars.co.za and Absa brings fresh opportunities for both brands, which are aligned to a shared vision of growth throughout the automotive industry,” he says. “Together we aim to foster growth that will benefit consumers on all levels and in many ways.”

For further information about the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, sponsored by Absa, visit https://www.cars.co.za/content/carsawards/.