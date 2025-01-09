The Cars.co.za Awards returns, continuing its partnership with Absa to empower South African car buyers

This collaboration aims to enhance consumer awareness and empower South Africans to make informed decisions about car purchasing and financing, further entrenching Absa’s commitment to providing customer propositions that are intuitive, seamless and created with customers’ needs at heart.

The programme’s glamorous gala awards ceremony will be taking place at the Mall of Africa on 27 February 2025, where the winners of the 2024/2025 insert of the awards will also be announced. The event will be complemented by a Finalist Roadshow at the Mall of Africa from 28 February to 2 March, where consumers will be able to view the vehicles on the finalist list, test drive some vehicles, book test drives for others, engage with judges, and have in-depth conversations with the Absa team to inform their vehicle finance and insurance considerations.

Visitors will also enjoy a range of other #AbsaCarsAwards experiences, including the exciting Absa Car’aroke Competition where customers can double their chances to win a weekend away in one of the finalist cars once registered.

As part of Absa’s commitment to being 'Invested in moving your story forward', we understand that owning a vehicle is not only a key part of individual freedom but also a significant investment in your future, with a substantial number of customers using vehicle financing as a pillar to start their businesses, establish new families or create income supplementing side hustles.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Cars.co.za, a trusted brand in the automotive space,” said Charl Potgieter, managing executive of Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance at Absa. “By providing consumers with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed choices, we are helping them move forward with confidence when buying a car.”

As part of this initiative, Absa and Cars.co.za will also introduce a series of informative campaigns, webinars, and digital resources aimed at demystifying car financing. These initiatives will address key topics such as budgeting for a car purchase, understanding loan agreements, and the importance of credit scores, ensuring that potential buyers are equipped with the knowledge they need to make sound financial decisions.

The automotive landscape in South Africa is rapidly evolving, with new brands entering the market and a growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles. Understanding the advantages and differences across these options is crucial for consumers when making a financial investment as significant as buying a car. The awards programme aims to highlight current trends and empower consumers to make choices that align with their unique needs and lifestyles.

“Cars.co.za has always been more than just a marketplace for buying and selling vehicles; we strive to empower consumers with the right information,” said Amasi Mwela, managing director at Cars.co.za. “Our partnership with Absa allows us to enhance this mission further, making a real impact on how people engage with car finance.”

