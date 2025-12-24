A bold new chapter for iconic brand Schweppes

Schweppes has a bold new visual identity, with the return of its iconic Skittle bottle, and a trio - Pineapple Coconut, Pomegranate, and Tangerine - of flavours.

Schweppes returns with bold new look, iconic Skittle bottle and straight drinking flavours for today's changing social moments (Image supplied)

The world's first sparkling drink and a symbol of sophistication since 1783, this innovation comes at a time when South Africans, alongside millions worldwide, are rethinking how they socialise and relax.

The rise of non-alcoholic beverages isn’t just about moderation, it’s about choice, taste and memorable moments without compromise.

Insights from the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) show that younger generations, in particular, are embracing beverages that offer full flavour and style, even without alcohol.

New visual identity

Rooted in over 240 years of craft, Schweppes has refreshed its look for today’s consumer.

The new visual identity, launching for the first time globally, pairs shimmering metallic cans in golds, teals, corals, and blush pinks with the signature saffron yellow ribbon and bold black wordmark - confident, contemporary and unmistakably Schweppes.

Iconic curved Skittle bottle

The iconic curved Skittle bottle, first crafted in the 18th century to preserve lively bubbles, returns in a refined 1L PET format, blending heritage with modern convenience. Elegant enough for the table and practical enough for every day, it signals quality in every setting.

New flavours

Whether catching up with friends, relaxing at home or bringing sparkle to a special occasion, Schweppes’ new straight drinking range offers premium refreshment, no mixing required.

The new flavours are:

Pineapple Coconut – Juicy pineapple and creamy coconut for a tropical escape in every sip.

Pomegranate – A bold, tart sweet balance for indulgent refreshment.

Tangerine – Crisp, vibrant citrus given a signature Schweppes twist.

Today’s consumers are more adventurous, mindful and more expressive in their choices.

As IWSR research highlights, taste, brand trust and availability are now as important as moderation, especially among Millennials and Gen-Z. Schweppes’ new flavours speak directly to that, offering sophisticated sparkling options to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

A new generation of social spirits

Rana Mandour, senior director, brand management, premium, Coca-Cola Africa, says, “The Icon Reimagined recognises that social moments have evolved. “People want great-tasting, beautifully designed drinks that fit their lifestyle.

“Our new straight drinking range offers exactly that, sophistication, refreshment and the unmistakable quality of Schweppes.”

Franscoe Bouwer, senior director, frontline marketing, Coca-Cola South Africa, adds, “Schweppes has always been part of South Africa’s social fabric.

"Now, with our new look, Skittle bottle and flavours designed for pure enjoyment, we’re inviting consumers to experience the best of tradition and innovation in every sip.”

The new look Schweppes cans, Skittle bottles and straight drinking flavours - Pineapple Coconut, Pomegranate and Tangerine - are available in stores nationwide.