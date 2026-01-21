6 ways brands need to rethink marketing in 2026

Marketing is entering a structural reset. Linear funnels, click-based metrics and standalone platforms are giving way to adaptive, AI-driven ecosystems shaped by fragmented consumer behaviour and rising expectations of relevance.

From campaigns to continuous presence Marketing is undergoing a fundamental shift in mindset. Instead of optimising isolated campaigns, brands must now show up consistently across every touchpoint. AI is accelerating this change, reshaping how customers discover, evaluate and engage with brands. "Once we talked about delivering the right message, in the right channel, at the right time, but in 2026 we need to be “on message” everywhere, all the time," says Jennifer Chase, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of SAS. "Consistency and presence across every touchpoint is the new baseline. This requires a shift in both mindset and skill set. Marketers must move from campaigners to community builders, from tacticians to technologists. "AI will be central - not just in how buyers make decisions, but in how we empower our teams to stay ahead. "Early adopters of AI-driven marketing strategies will define the playbook for everyone else,” adds Chase.

Why the funnel no longer reflects reality The traditional funnel no longer matches how people behave. Consumers move fluidly across platforms, loop back unpredictably and make decisions influenced by moments rather than stages. Mike Turner, principal business advisor for customer intelligence at SAS, says, "They binge TikToks while half-reading reviews. They abandon carts for weeks, then return because of a friend's offhand comment. They loop back, stall, and jump channels." He adds, "Marketers who thrive in 2026 won't be funnel-builders, they'll be pattern recognisers. They'll design adaptive ecosystems, not linear journeys. They'll use fractal models powered by AI to predict when a customer is about to loop back and re-engage. "They'll use AI-driven fractal insights to spot influence points long before your funnel can. Sticking with funnels won't just hold you back, it will kill your competitive edge. Fractals are the future.

Marketing in a zero-click world As search engines and platforms increasingly deliver answers without sending users to websites, traditional performance metrics are losing relevance. Jennifer Zuber, customer intelligence product marketing manager at SAS says in 2026, zero-click search will dominate discovery. "As engines and platforms deliver answers natively - without the need for site visits - brands will see traditional success measures like CTR and web traffic lose their value." "Martech stacks will need to evolve: analytics, attribution, and journey measurement must adapt to capture influence without clicks. "The leaders will be those who treat zero-click as a data challenge, harnessing advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and integrated martech to decode how visibility translates to engagement and outcomes. "Success won't hinge on pageviews but on the ability to prove presence, influence, and impact across fragmented, click-less environments."

Quantum moves from theory to advantage Quantum computing will play a practical role in marketing sooner than many expect. As agentic AI systems become more autonomous and complex, hybrid quantum-classical models will help handle computational demands. "That’s where quantum computing enters the chat. In the near term, quantum machine learning will work alongside classical systems in hybrid models - offloading the heavy lifting to quantum processors while marketers focus on strategy." "But make no mistake: the brands that embrace quantum early will be the ones rewriting the rules of engagement," says Jon Moran, head of martech solutions marketing, SAS.

The decline of standalone CDPs The market is already signalling the end of standalone customer data platforms (CDPs). As composable architectures and activation-led systems take over, data aggregation alone is no longer enough. "With two-thirds of CDPs now contained in customer-facing activation systems (campaign and delivery CDP's), the market has spoken: activation beats aggregation. "In 2026 the message is clear – the bell is tolling for the standalone CDP," says Lisa Loftis, principal product marketing manager for customer intelligence at SAS.