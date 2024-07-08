Subscribe & Follow
48 Hour International Film Project returns with a goal to make 100 films in one weekend
Lungelo Mngomezulu,director of SABC1’s Uzalo and former top contender in the 48 Hour Film Project, credits the competition with shaping his successful career.
"Everything I am today—Royalty Soapie Award winner, SAFTA Award-winning director, and Simon Mabhunu Award-winning producer— I give thanks to the foundation laid by the 48 Hour International Film Project. Its workshops and networking opportunities moulded me into the filmmaker I am."
City producer of the 48 Hour Internation Film Project, KwaZulu-Natal Chapter, Nerusha Maharaj-Sadapal expressed her excitement for this year’s festival and having filmmakers from Lesotho, Zambia, Nigeria and Ukraine participate in this year’s project. One of her latest works being Mummy’s Club , Sugar & Spice edition is currently on Showmax, where she content produced.
What is the 48 Hour Film Project?
The 48 Hour International Film Project is an international short film competition where filmmakers have just 48 hours to write, shoot, edit, and submit their short films. This year's challenge will take place from 27 to 29 September 2024.
Rules:
- Create your short film within 48 hours
- Select from two provided genres, or combine them
- Include three specific elements: a character, a line of dialogue, and a prop
- Films must be between five to seven minutes long
Why Participate?
- Have your film screened in cinemas
- Boost your showreel and improve your chances for film funding
- Mobile filmmaking is welcome
- It’s the most affordable way to create a film—aside from the registration fee, all cast and crew must volunteer
- Access to workshops and masterclasses (hybrid events)
- See your film on the big screen: all submissions will premiere in cinemas, with selected films featured on SABC Plus
- Compete for 25 local awards and fantastic prizes
- The winning film will represent Durban internationally at Filmapalooza, with a chance to screen at the Cannes Film Festival.
How to Join
Register your team online at www.48hourfilm.com/Durban. Only one team leader/producer needs to register, and they’ll be responsible for assembling the team.
Important Dates:
- Workshop (Hybrid): September 21-22, 2024
- Filming Weekend: September 27-29, 2024
- Screenings: October 25-27, 2024
- Awards Ceremony: October 27, 2024 (afternoon event, in-person & virtual)