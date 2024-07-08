48 Hour International Film Project returns with a goal to make 100 films in one weekend

The 48 Hour International Film Project is making its highly anticipated return, once again challenging filmmakers worldwide to produce short films under intense time constraints. This year, the competition aims to achieve a significant milestone, with a goal of creating 100 short films within a single weekend—an ambitious effort that could set a new benchmark in the industry.

Lungelo Mngomezulu,director of SABC1’s Uzalo and former top contender in the 48 Hour Film Project, credits the competition with shaping his successful career.

"Everything I am today—Royalty Soapie Award winner, SAFTA Award-winning director, and Simon Mabhunu Award-winning producer— I give thanks to the foundation laid by the 48 Hour International Film Project. Its workshops and networking opportunities moulded me into the filmmaker I am."

City producer of the 48 Hour Internation Film Project, KwaZulu-Natal Chapter, Nerusha Maharaj-Sadapal expressed her excitement for this year’s festival and having filmmakers from Lesotho, Zambia, Nigeria and Ukraine participate in this year’s project. One of her latest works being Mummy’s Club , Sugar & Spice edition is currently on Showmax, where she content produced.

What is the 48 Hour Film Project?

The 48 Hour International Film Project is an international short film competition where filmmakers have just 48 hours to write, shoot, edit, and submit their short films. This year's challenge will take place from 27 to 29 September 2024.

Rules:

Create your short film within 48 hours

Select from two provided genres, or combine them

Include three specific elements: a character, a line of dialogue, and a prop

Films must be between five to seven minutes long

Why Participate?

Have your film screened in cinemas

Boost your showreel and improve your chances for film funding

Mobile filmmaking is welcome

It’s the most affordable way to create a film—aside from the registration fee, all cast and crew must volunteer

Access to workshops and masterclasses (hybrid events)

See your film on the big screen: all submissions will premiere in cinemas, with selected films featured on SABC Plus

Compete for 25 local awards and fantastic prizes

The winning film will represent Durban internationally at Filmapalooza, with a chance to screen at the Cannes Film Festival.

How to Join

Register your team online at www.48hourfilm.com/Durban. Only one team leader/producer needs to register, and they’ll be responsible for assembling the team.

Important Dates: