3 reasons why buying vacant land in an estate is a good investment

Investing in a coastal estate is beneficial for everyone from first-time buyers to families and retirees, but the big debate is often between buying a home or buying land and building oneself.

Source: Pexels.

While buying a completed home is a better investment choice for some, there are some significant benefits to buying vacant land.

“For long-term investors who are looking to create a home unique to their specific needs and interests, buying vacant land is first prize,” explained Sam Wenger, development director of Serenity Hills, an eco-focused lifestyle estate on the KZN South Coast.

“While newly built homes have their advantages, they are never going to fulfil absolutely every need or preference for the individual, so we’re seeing a lot of more discerning investors opting to buy vacant land and build themselves. This is a worthwhile option for those who know exactly what they want.”

Wenger said there were three key motivations for buying land over a developed property in a coastal estate.

1. Lower purchase price

“Obviously, the biggest benefit is the upfront cost as buying vacant land is initially cheaper than pre-developed property,” says Wenger. “Buyers will benefit from cost savings in terms of the transfer duty and municipal rates as these are based on purchase price and property value. There is also less financial outlay needed in terms of maintenance expenses, and home inspections, so this makes land a great entry point into real estate for new investors.”

2. Creative freedom

“While the initial cost savings are a key factor, we’ve noted that the biggest advantage for investors is the fact that they have much more creative freedom over the home design,” continues Wenger. “While remaining within the style and tones of an existing estate if that's where they're choosing to build, buyers can build what they want according to their vision. There are no limitations according to existing infrastructure.”

3. Future-focused design

“Estates such as Serenity Hills incorporate energy efficiency into all design choices, but building your own property means you can maximise on a future-focused design that is completely off-grid,” says Wenger.

“From eco-friendly building materials to solar energy and water-retention options, your home can be as energy efficient as you choose. It also allows for future planning, so young couples who plan on having children can factor this into the design, with home offices and outdoor spaces crafted to the individual lifestyle.”

Wenger explained that there are only a few vacant stands left in Phase 1 of the 120-hectare Serenity Hills, with residents already enjoying the nature-based coastal lifestyle within this stunning estate.

"As part of the developer’s commitment to providing smart investments, Serenity Hills offers a curated selection of prime vacant land in desirable locations. With our expert guidance, buyers can feel confident in selecting land that aligns with their goals while taking advantage of the team’s local expertise.

"This eco-focused estate boasts modern amenities and state-of-the-art security in this coastal forest setting, with many homes afforded ocean views. The Packshed, Sweetdale Night Market, and Sweet Gang & Friends Farm Stall also form part of Serenity Hills, giving residents access to farm-fresh, home-baked goods, and handcrafted items."