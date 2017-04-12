2025 F1 season preview: Prepare for battle

The 2025 Formula One season gets underway in March with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

It promises to be an interesting and exciting season, particularly given the significant changes in the driver market, which have seen established names depart and a fresh wave of young talent arrive.

As ever, aerodynamic efficiency, power unit reliability, and strategic adaptability will likely be decisive factors as teams search for success. Fans should brace themselves for a season of tough competition.

Reigning drivers’ champion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – now a seasoned veteran with four titles to his name – is undoubtedly the driver to beat.

However, he faces formidable challenges from Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren and the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

