Sappi honours its health staff on International Nurses' Day

Each year, nurses around the world are honoured during international Nurses Week. These celebrations begin on 06 May and end on 12 May, on Florence Nightingale's birthday and International Nurses' Day. Most aptly the theme for 2021 is #WeAnswerTheCall. At Sappi Southern Africa, a dedicated group of individuals known as our Occupational Health Practitioners have done exactly that and have worked tirelessly 'answering the call' since the outbreak of the pandemic more than a year ago, and we take this opportunity to honour them for their outstanding service.