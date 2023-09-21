Industries

Nedbank IMC Conference Company news South Africa

Nedbank IMC Conference

Africa

World-class content lauded at Nedbank IMC 2023

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC Conference once again confirmed its top spot as Africa's leading marketing conference on 15 September. Over 2,000 delegates joined the hybrid event with the Joburg in-person venue being sold out two months in advance.

The conference has become known for its dynamic agenda and over 20 local and global industry leaders took to the stage. Seamlessly facilitated by comedian and former adman Donovan Goliath, presenters ranged from opening speaker, SA superstar Pearl Thusi, to closing speaker Allison Knapp Womack, COO at Effies Worldwide, who joined in person from New York.

Donovan Goliath
Donovan Goliath
World-class content lauded at Nedbank IMC 2023

Also joining in person from New York was keynote speaker Nick Law, global creative chairperson at Accenture Song. Nick provided a global perspective with his iconic seven pillars for the future of creativity. Nick is Australian and the crowd roared in appreciation when he was handed a personalised Springbok jersey after his presentation.

Nick Law
Nick Law
Anganathi Beyile
Anganathi Beyile

Another highlight of the day was when top Red & Yellow student, Anganathi Beyile, was given the podium to share his thoughts on marketing purpose. Commenting on his presentation, IMC CEO Dale Hefer said, "The conference is committed to youth upliftment, and it was rewarding to see the up-and-coming talent in person." Since inception in 2019 the Nedbank IMC has given 10 tertiary bursaries to worthy youngsters.

Dale Hefer
Dale Hefer
Khensani Nobanda
Khensani Nobanda

Khensani Nobanda, group executive: marketing and corporate affairs at naming sponsor Nedbank, welcomed delegates to the 5th Nedbank IMC and expressed her delight at being back in-person.

Industry leaders who presented at the conference also included:

  • Doug Place, chief marketing officer of Nando’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia. 2023 MASA Chairperson
  • Roanna Williams, chairperson of the Creative Circle
  • Dustin Chick, managing director of Razor PR
  • Arun Sudhaman, CEO and editor-in-chief at PRovoke Media
  • Shayoni Lynn, CEO and founder of Lynn
  • Mteto Nyati, chairman of Wazo Investments
  • Orlando Wood, chief innovation officer of the System1 Group, Honorary Fellow of the IPA and author of Lemon (IPA, 2019) and Look out (IPA, 2021)
  • Zoe Scaman, founder at Bodacious & strategy lead at 77X
  • Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa
  • Shukri Toefy, CEO at Southfields, entrepreneurship expert at Saïd Business School University of Oxford/group CEO at Migration/international speaker
  • Brian Mtongana, executive creative director, Woolworths SA
  • Ann Nurock, partner: Relationship Audits and Management
  • Mpume Nogbese, co-managing director at Joe Public
  • Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and chief creative officer at Think Creative Africa
  • Zayd Abrahams, chief marketing and strategy officer at Tiger Brands
  • Mzamo Xala, group CEO at AVATAR
  • Sitho Mdlalose, CEO: Vodacom South Africa
  • Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: brand marketing and communications Africa Vodacom
  • Sharon Keith, marketing director at Heineken South Africa
  • Ciko Thomas, group managing executive: Nedbank Retail & Business Banking, Nedbank
  • Kaleeta McDade, chief experience design officer VMLY&R

    All presentations are available on the event App for three months to conference delegates.

    • NextOptions
    IMC Conference
    The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
    Read more: Nedbank, Nick Law, Donovan Goliath, Accenture Song

