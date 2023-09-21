Alex Pineda appointed to CCO role at TBWA\Helsinki

Award winning creative and driving force of TBWA\RAAD, Alex Pineda has been appointed as chief creative officer of TBWA\Helsinki.

Alex Pineda is CCO for TBWA\Helsinki. Source: Supplied.

Pineda will steer the agency’s creative work together with ECD Laura Paikkari and actively challenge the status quo and push for even more iconic client work. Pineda will act as part of the management team and report directly to TBWA Nordic President Sami Tikkanen.

”With iconic campaigns for brands such as Nissan, KFC and Louvre the work of Alex and his team has made a strong mark not only in the United Arab Emirates but also in the entire MENA region.This is the most interesting creative industry recruitment in 2023 that brings international perspective, cultural insights and creates pull to the Finnish market”, says Nordic President, CEO TBWA\Helsinki, Sami Tikkanen.

”TBWA\Helsinki is the Home of the Originals. Finland has always punched above their weight in creativity, innovations and lifting phenomena in earned media field. I am honored to work with this crowd of remarkable individuals and extremely brave and ambitious clients”, says Alex Pineda, CCO of TBWA\Helsinki.

With more than 240 creativity awards, Pineda has been recognised by all the major creative competitions from Cannes Lions to Cresta. Selected as 'Associate Creative Director of the Year', for the Middle East and North Africa by the 'Black & White Report' in 2019. He was also the number one English copywriter in the United Arab Emirates by ‘Lürzer's Archive’ Magazine for six consecutive years.