SA's minimum hourly wage increase applauded

24 Feb 2023
Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union (Kawu) has applauded employment and labour minister, Thulas Nxesi on his promulgation of the new minimum wage that has been increased by 9.6 %, bringing the.minimum hourly wage to R25.42 from next month.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Under President Cyril Ramaphosa the country officially introduced a national minimum wage in January 2019 to protect workers from “unreasonably low wages”. While it is aimed at reducing the pay gap in one of the world’s most unequal societies, it’s unlikely to have an impact on the living standards of a large part of the population with 33% of people in the labour market unemployed.

“We are very pleased with the decision taken by the government on the impending increment for our workers,” said Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union (Kawu) national co-ordinator, Khumbulani Moyo.

“We call upon all shop stewards, union officials and inspectors to be vigilant and see it through that all employers do comply with the promulgation from 1 March 2023. We have always faced challenges in the security sector with unscrupulous companies and individuals not complying with government’s pronouncements.

"This time we will make it a point that we monitor and push everyone to comply with what the government has decided. It is us the unions who must protect our ever exploited employees.

"Together we will pull through and we need support of all security officers out there to always approach us if their companies or clients are not complying with government’s pronouncements.”

