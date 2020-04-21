[Radio & Podcasts] Out-of-the-box thinking required when creating content in the era of 4IR

For our April radio and podcasting feature, I interviewed digital media specialist and former Jacaranda FM presenter Kriya Gangiah, who also headed up the digital strategy for the station and who nowadays owns her own digital media company.

Digital media specialist, Kriya Gangiah.

In a world of Netflix and Spotify, why do you think radio still has such strong staying power as a mass medium and as a channel for advertising?

Comment on the impact of the coronavirus/Covid-19 on radio and the industry as a whole.

Technology has also shown that radio shows can be done from anywhere, with presenters broadcasting from their bedrooms and their lounges. We have also seen an increase in on-demand content, where content creators are using digital platforms as an outlet. This is something that has been a long time coming but the coronavirus/Covid-19 is the push that we needed.

What do you think is key for brands to remember when connecting with audiences via audio?

How do you think the fourth industrial revolution will influence jobs in radio?

What are some of the trends you see happening in the industry for 2020 and beyond?

List a few things you think the industry can improve on.

What do you love most about what you do?

What is next for you? Any exciting plans you can tell us about?

Here, she tells us why radio stations need to start thinking out of the box when it comes to creating content with regards to the fourth industrial revolution and elaborates on the positive influence that digital media will have on the radio industry.Radio will always be a medium that creates a personal connection and in the current situation, this is one of the things that people need the most. For this reason, radio has the power to still attract a consistent amount of listeners, which is a very attractive element for advertises. The personal connection also creates an element of trust between the listener and the DJ, resulting in product placements being better considered than an influencer on Instagram or Facebook.I believe that there has been quite a positive effect from a listener point of view, people that are craving a physical interaction that isn’t the news, have it at the turn of a dial. From a business point of view, South African business will take a massive finance knock which means advertising revenues will drop and radio and television stations will see this overall.Radio has always been known as the theatre of the mind. When creating audio advertising you need to find a clever way for the listener to remember your ad in 30 seconds. Some people do this with jingles, others with the use of sounds or music. You need to bring your message across and make an impact. Repetition is also something key, the listener may not have taken in all the information on the first listen, having it repeat on radio and then also available on the radio's digital platforms will give the listeners additional opportunities to interact with the ad.We have already seen a great impact of the fourth industrial revolution on the radio industry, with it giving the ability to amplify its impact. Radio stations need to start thinking of themselves as holistic content producers with the opportunity to not only create traditional radio content but now they have the opportunity to create on-demand audio and visual content, live interactive and traditional events and touchpoints for listeners. It has opened up a new way of thinking about radio stations and this opens up new opportunities for jobs within the industry. If you can think outside the box and figure out a way to connect people with great connect, there is a space for you.Being a digital media specialist, I see the positive influence that digital media will have on the radio industry. South Africa is still developing in a few of these aspects but areas such as podcasting, internet radio, digital marketing, video streaming services and ways to bring all four of these elements into one will be areas to look out for in the years to come.One of the main areas that radio still struggles with is talent and people management. Every industry person has at least one story of how they have struggled with this. The problem comes down to leadership, talent development and a whole bunch of creatives in a corporate environment.I love the ability to connect with people and become an integral part of someone's day. Even if it's in some small way. It is very special to me.At the moment my digital agency is my core focus and it is at a point where we can see potential to really grow. There might be a few radio plans in the works, but we can talk once the ink is dry.