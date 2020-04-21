Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

One Show Awards Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

One Show Awards

More One Show Awards news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App

Finalists announced for global ADC 99th Annual Awards

The One Club for Creativity has announced the finalists for the global ADC 99th Annual Awards.

Entries in the global ADC 99th Annual Awards increased 6% from last year, coming in from 59 countries. All finalists will win either Gold, Silver Bronze Cubes, or Merit certification. 

BBDO New York has the most finalist entries with 29, including eight with Sanctuary Los Angeles for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic” and seven with Smuggler New York for Sandy Hook Promise “Back to School Essentials”.





Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco is runner up this year with 23 finalists, including five each for Doritos “Cool Ranch” and Daughters of the Revolution “Lessons in Herstory”.





TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles and The New York Times Magazine New York each have 20 entries on the finalists list. Scholz & Friends Berlin has 19, Serviceplan Munich and DDB Paris each have 16, Heimat Berlin has 13, and Jung von Matt Hamburg and No Fixed Address Toronto each have 12.

Specific work receiving the most finalists spots include Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book” for The Female Company with nine and BBDO New York “The Epidemic” for Monica Lewinsky with eight.



Five entries each received seven finalists spots: Antoni Berlin “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything” for Mercedes-Benz, BBDO New York “Back to School Essentials” for Sandy Hook Promise, RT Moscow for its own “#Romanov100 AR Photo Album”, Serviceplan Munich “Made in Fukushima” for Meter Group and TBWA\Media Arts Lab “Bounce” for Apple.

On the cusp of its historic centennial anniversary, the ADC Annual Awards are the longest continually-running global awards program celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising. It differs in focus from The One Club for Creativity’s One Show awards, where judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution.

The ADC Annual Awards are also recogniSed for celebrating the work of freelancers and small studios, as reflected in its tiered-pricing entry system that makes it more affordable for solo designers and small studios to participate. Work from freelancers makes up 115 finalist spots this year, with another 76 coming from small studios and agencies.

This year’s ADC 99th Annual Awards winners will be announced online in mid-May during a very special month of unique original One Club for Creativity programming, details will be announced shortly.

See the complete list of finalists below:

CountryAgencyEntryClientDisciplineCategory + Sub-CategoryCity
ArgentinaWunderman Thompson BA / CABAMaria´s MessageMovistarInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Sound DesignCaba
AustraliaDenomination / UltimoUovoLarry CherubinoPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleUltimo
AustraliaMISTER / DarlinghurstNODE Opening Titles 2019NODE FestMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Motion GraphicsDarlinghurst
AustriaEdition Lammerhuber / BadenAND GOD CREATED WAREdition LammerhuberPhotographyPhotojournalism - SeriesBaden
AustriaEdition Lammerhuber / BadenMAXIMUM SHADOW MINIMAL LIGHTEdition LammerhuberPhotographyStreet - SeriesBaden
BrazilAfrica / Sao PauloLife PrintAmpara ANIMALFashion DesignCraft - Patterns / TextilesSao Paulo
BrazilAfrica / Sao PauloHistory BlocksUnescoExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignSao Paulo
BrazilAfrica / Sao PauloLife PrintAmpara ANIMALFashion DesignSustainable / Eco-friendly FashionSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao PauloLet's SummerAlpargatasAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao PauloLet's SummerAlpargatasBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao PauloLet's SummerAlpargatasAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao PauloLet's SummerAlpargatasAdvertisingOut of Home - Poster - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao PauloLet's SummerAlpargatasAdvertisingOut of Home - Point of Purchase - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao PauloCOMA – A GettyImages Original SeriesGetty ImagesAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Episodic - Web SeriesSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao PauloCOMA – A GettyImages Original SeriesGetty ImagesAdvertisingCraft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao PauloTrue VWVolkswagenAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - CampaignSao Paulo
BrazilAlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao PauloTrue VWVolkswagenInteractiveVideo - Online VideoSao Paulo
BrazilCamila Rosa / Sao Paulo + Society6 / Los Angeles + The Other Art Fair / LondonRepresentation Matters MuralSociety6 / The Other Art FairIllustrationMural / Graffiti / Street Art - SingleSao Paulo
BrazilCasa Rex / São PauloMuito EsquisitoPulo do GatoIllustrationBook - SeriesSao Paulo
BrazilCasa Rex / São PauloTakkø Café PackagingTakkø CaféPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesSao Paulo
BrazilElvis Sales Lins / Brasilia, BrazilHIATOEscola de Cerâmica Paulo de PaulaMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - DocumentaryBrasilia
BrazilGTB / São Paulo + Code Studio / São Paulo + Bizsys / São PauloAccessibility MatFord Motor CompanyProduct DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignSao Paulo
BrazilPixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / DubaiPlanet or Plastic?national geographicIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesRio de Janeiro
BrazilPixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / DubaiPlanet or Plastic?national geographicIllustrationWildcard - SeriesRio de Janeiro
CanadaBaillat Studio / Montreal + Anteism / MontrealAge of UnionDax DasilvaPublication DesignBooks - Text-Driven - SingleMontreal
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadAdvertisingDirect - Digital - CampaignToronto
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyToronto
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteToronto
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterToronto
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalToronto
CanadaFCB/SIX / TorontoGo Back To AfricaBlack & AbroadIntegratedInnovationToronto
CanadaGentilhomme / MontrealCoachellaTierra WhackMotion / Film / Gaming CraftInnovationMontreal
CanadaGiant Ant / VancouverFrontiers 2019 IntroSlackMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Title SequencesVancouver
CanadaGiant Ant / VancouverFrontiers 2019 IntroSlackMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Motion GraphicsVancouver
CanadaGiant Ant / Vancouver + Smäll / BarcelonaPadel World Tour 2019Estrella DammIllustrationAnimation - SingleVancouver
CanadaHead Gear Animation / Toronto OntarioStaffless LibrariesToronto Public Library Workers UnionIllustrationAnimation - SeriesToronto Ontario
CanadaInstil Image Co. / Toronto + Saatchi / Toronto100 Years of Buckley'sBuckley'sPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesToronto
CanadaJuly / MontrealMaison Dentaire No.32Maison DentaireBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintMontreal
CanadaL'Éloi / montrealTrappedLM ChabotPhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SingleMontreal
CanadaLeo Burnett Toronto / TorontoRound-the-Clock Pizza Box7 West RestaurantPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesToronto
CanadaLeo Burnett Toronto / Toronto + Leo Burnett / VietnamHuman ClockMcDonald'sBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesToronto
Canadalg2 / Montreal + Zoo de Granby / GranbyZoo de GranbyZoo de GranbyBrand / Communication DesignBranding - LogoMontreal
CanadaNick Noh / TorontoNew LifeNNPhotographyPersonal / Unpublished - SingleToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / WinnipegLolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk AboutCanadian Centre for Child ProtectionExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / WinnipegLolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk AboutCanadian Centre for Child ProtectionExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / WinnipegLolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk AboutCanadian Centre for Child ProtectionExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / WinnipegLolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk AboutCanadian Centre for Child ProtectionSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / WinnipegLolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk AboutCanadian Centre for Child ProtectionSpatial DesignInnovationToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Health / Medical CentersToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignToronto
CanadaNo Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / TorontoSickKids AirbnbSickKids FoundationSpatial DesignInnovationToronto
CanadaPaprika / MontrealCôte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-GrâceArrondissement Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-GrâceBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealFact AvalancheProtect Our Winters CanadaInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealThe Design Vanguardideo.orgBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealFact AvalancheProtect Our Winters CanadaInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealFact AvalancheProtect Our Winters CanadaInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealThe Impactful ReminderVision Zero Project and the City of MontrealExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealThe Impactful ReminderVision Zero Project and the City of MontrealExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealThe Impactful ReminderVision Zero Project and the City of MontrealExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealCN100 - A Moving CelebrationCNExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontrealCN100 - 360 CampaignCNBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontréalCamp Ville MarieSid LeeExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Interior DesignMontreal
CanadaSid Lee / MontréalCN100 - Brand IdentityCNExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignMontreal
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Canada + Canadian Mental Health Association / TorontoMental FatiguesCanadian Mental Health AssociationFashion DesignCraft - Patterns / TextilesToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New YorkMental FatiguesCanadian Mental Health AssociationFashion DesignCraft - IllustrationToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / RichmondMental FatiguesCanadian Mental Health AssociationFashion DesignDesign for Good - Fashion DesignToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / RichmondBarrier-Free Business CardsRick Hansen FoundationBrand / Communication DesignBranding - StationeryToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / RichmondPoster For EveryoneRick Hansen FoundationBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Billboard - SingleToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond/CanadaNo Way InRick Hansen FoundationIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / TorontoThe #UNIGNORABLE TowerUnited WayExperiential DesignExperiential Design - PlacemakingToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / TorontoThe #UNIGNORABLE TowerUnited WayInteractiveAR / VR / MRToronto
CanadaTAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / TorontoThe #UNIGNORABLE TowerUnited WayInteractiveData VisualizationToronto
CanadaUrbania / MontrealWhen ordinary becomes extraordinaryUrbaniaPhotographyFashion - SeriesMontreal
CanadaZulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + HomeEquity Bank / Toronto#PauseToRememberHomeEquity BankInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardToronto
CanadaZulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + Peace Collective / Toronto#UnravelHatePeace CollectiveFashion DesignDesign for Good - Fashion DesignToronto
CanadaZulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + SingleCut Beersmiths / TorontoBig in JapanSingleCut BeersmithsPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesToronto
China33 and Branding / BeijingPACKAGING MADE FROM BAGASSEBIOHYALUXPackaging DesignSustainable / Eco-friendly - SingleBeijing
China3andwich Design / He Wei Studio / BeijingStone Nest AmphitheatreSongshan sub-district office, Huancui district, Weihai city, Shandong provinceSpatial DesignCraft - Sustainability / Environmentally Conscious DesignBeijing
China7654321 Studio / FujianOld Fir NarcissusXiming Tea IndustryPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesFujian
ChinaA Black Cover Design / Bei JingDIGEST 3kgDIGEST 3kgBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintBei Jing
Chinaanother design / Guangzhou2019 UABB Brand Promotion IdentityBi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (UABB) organizing committeeBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedGuangzhou
Chinaanother design / GuangzhouUrban Interactions2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\ArchitectureBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedGuangzhou
ChinaBGAD / ShanghaiINCL VIBGADBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintShanghai
Chinacc-zendesign brand studio / shenzhenBEAUTY SOUPCC-ZEN design brand studioPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SingleShenzhen
ChinaDay Day Up Design Consultancy / ZhongshanHunhun's NotesPhoenix Fine Arts Publishing, Ltd.Publication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleZhongshan
ChinaELTO Consultancy / ShanghaiAvenue Green Sheshan KindergartenAvenue Green Sheshan KindergartenSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Education / Institutional DesignShanghai
ChinaFinal Frontier / Shanghai + Airbnb China / Beijing + Taiko Studios / Los AngelesAirbnb ChinaMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationShanghai
ChinaFlame Design / SUZHOUXia Sans SerifFlame DesignTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesSuzhou
ChinaFUJIAN PROVINCIAL HUAYI DESIGNING CO.,LTD. / Fu'an CityGu dao ye cong tea packagingFuan ancient road ye fir tea research institutePackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesFu'an City
ChinaG&K Architecture Design Consults Company Limited / ShanghaiShimao Wisdom Door Exhibition CenterShimao Group Zhejiang BranchSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Commercial InteriorsShanghai
ChinaLiaoDesign / ShenzhenEnvironmental Dreamer Festivaloct harbourBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintShenzhen
ChinaLiaoDesign / ShenzhenEnvironmental Dreamer Festivaloct harbourBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedShenzhen
ChinaLinshaobin design / ShanghaiFuchun tea ceremonyHangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu RestaurantPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleShanghai
ChinaLinshaobin design / ShanghaiFuchun tea ceremonyHangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu RestaurantBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintShanghai
ChinaLuLu Zhao / ShenYang + Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts / ShenYangLiu XiaoDong QuanFangWeiLu Xun Academy of Fine ArtsPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleShenYang
ChinaMinmin qu & qian jiang / NanjingThe Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge MemoryJIANGSU ART MUSEUMPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleNanjing
ChinaN/A / ShanghaiA man in hatN/AIllustrationPersonal / Unpublished - SeriesShanghai
ChinaNanjing Han Qing Tang Design / NanjingIconography of the Ten Bamboo StudioTen Bamboo StudioPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNanjing
ChinaNanjing Han Qing Tang Design / NanjingJia HuiPhoenix Science PressPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNanjing
ChinaNanjing Han Qing Tang Design / NanjingGDC19Designer booksPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNanjing
ChinaSenseTeam / ShenzhenForge AheadSHENZHEN FASHION WEEKBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedShenzhen
ChinaSenseTeam / ShenzhenForge AheadSHENZHEN FASHION WEEKBrand / Communication DesignBranding - LogoShenzhen
ChinaShanghai Version Design Group / ShanghaiChinese Provincial Capital Typefaceshanghai version design groupTypographyLettering - Single or SeriesShanghai
ChinaShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd. / ShenZhenTianYuKongShenZhen Lingyun creative packaging design Co.,Ltd.Packaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleShenZhen
ChinaSOLO Studio / Xi'anInk Expression: Silk Road PosterXi'an Municipal GovernmentBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesXi'an
ChinaT-Change Design Studio / NanjingObserving and Mirroring - Dwelling PhilosophyDay Day Up Design ConsultantPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleNanjing
ChinaT-Change Design Studio / NanjingTo be Continued: Nanjing in 99 ObjectsNanjing Museum AdministrationPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNanjing
ChinaT-Change Design Studio / NanjingTypographic Design in ChinaShenzhen Graphic Design Association (SGDA)Publication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNanjing
ChinaT-Change Design Studio / NanjingThe Appreciation of Poems in Tang and Song DynastyThe Commercial PressPublication DesignBooks - Text-Driven - SingleNanjing
ChinaTBWA Beijing / Beijing + BOLT by TBWA China / ShanghaiThe Left HandSave the ChildrenMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - DocumentaryBeijing
ChinaTBWA Shanghai / Shanghaiadidas Z.N.E.adidas ChinaIllustrationAnimation - SingleShanghai
ChinaTencent / Shenzhen + ZHENG&Co. / GuangzhouDome To HomeMogao CaveFashion DesignPromotional ApparelShenzhen
ChinaTenmilliontimes Design / NanjingPaul Smith's Cycling ScrapbookHunan Literature and Art Publishing HousePublication DesignBooks - Text-Driven - SingleNanjing
ChinaThe Nine / ShanghaiThe Brass Instruments BandHengzheng DentalIllustrationPromotional / Collateral - SeriesShanghai
ChinaThe Nine / ShanghaiGuess Which Book Is It?Yan Ji You BookstoresIllustrationDigital - SeriesShanghai
ChinaThe Nine / ShanghaiThe Powerful Human BatteryNanfu BatteryPackaging DesignHome / Houseware - SeriesShanghai
ChinaThe Nine / ShanghaiThe Powerful Human BatteryNanfu BatteryIllustrationPackaging - SeriesShanghai
ChinaTigerPan Packaging Design Lab. / ShenzhenChangyu Cellar Storage 5 yearsYantai Changyu Grape Wine Sales Co., LtdPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleShenzhen
ChinaXi'an Gaopeng / Xi'anxi font bottlexiaoqinrenTypographyPackage / Product - SingleXi'an
ChinaXiao Du / BeijingFounder Type Design Competition 2020FoundertypeBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedBeijing
ChinaXiao Du / BeijingFounder Type Design Competition 2020FoundertypeBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesBeijing
ChinaXXL Studio / BeijingBreeze blows to the page, you readHainan Publishing HousePublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleBeijing
ChinaYidong Cai / ShanghaiC-MOJIYidong caiIllustrationPersonal / Unpublished - SeriesShanghai
ChinaYU ZHANG / ShanghaiFeelingsPersonalIllustrationDigital - SeriesShanghai
ChinaZJY (Beijing) Tourism and Culture Co., Ltd. / BeijingBeijing Wtown is a comprehensive and characteristiBeijing TownInteractiveUX / UI - User Interface DesignBeijing
Czech RepublicAlexander Slobzheninov / PragueRight Grotesk type familyAlexander SlobzheninovTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesPrague
Czech RepublicAlexander Slobzheninov / Prague, Czech RepublicRelaate multi-genre familyAlexander SlobzheninovTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesPrague
FinlandBob the Robot / Helsinki + Cocoa / Helsinki + Carat Finland / HelsinkiA Classic You Can Count OnSaarioinen OyMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / SoundHelsinki
FinlandFourkind / HelsinkiAI:01 IntelligensMackmyraProduct DesignInnovationHelsinki
FranceBETC / ParisCrocodile InsideLacosteAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - SingleParis
FranceBETC / ParisCrocodile InsideLacosteAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleParis
FranceBETC / ParisCrocodile InsideLacosteAdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleParis
FranceBETC / ParisRefurbished TweetsBack MarketInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / ParisFashion & ArmsAmnesty InternationalPhotographyDesign for Good - PhotographyParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / ParisFashion & ArmsAmnesty InternationalPhotographyWildcard - SeriesParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + ARTE / Paris + Studio 5 / ParisMythomaniacARTEInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for DigitalParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / ParisECHOsUbisoftExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed RealityParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / ParisECHOsUbisoftInteractiveAR / VR / MRParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / ParisECHOsUbisoftInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / ParisECHOsUbisoftInteractiveUX / UI - User Experience DesignParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Marie Claire / Paris + DL Additive / ParisLes MarianneMarie ClaireProduct DesignInteriors / Home / Office - Decorative - Single or SeriesParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + McDonald's / ParisMc FlurryMcDonald'sInteractiveSocial Media - SnapchatParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / ParisGreen DawnUbisoftInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Content StrategyParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / ParisGreen DawnUbisoftInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Sound DesignParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / ParisGreen DawnUbisoftInteractiveInnovationParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / ParisThe OthersVolkswagenAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / ParisThe OthersVolkswagenAdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / ParisThe OthersVolkswagenAdvertisingCraft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - SingleParis
FranceDDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / ParisThe OthersVolkswagenAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - SingleParis
FranceMarcel / ParisWe don’t careMédecins du MondeMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyParis
FranceMargot Lévêque / ParisRomie RegularMargot LévêqueTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesParis
FranceSID LEE PARIS / PARISBUCKET BANGERSKFCIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalParis
FranceTBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne BillancourtNISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEYNISSAN EUROPEAdvertisingCraft in Video - Sound Design - SingleBoulogne Billancourt
FranceTBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne BillancourtNISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEYNISSAN EUROPEInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Sound DesignBoulogne Billancourt
FranceTribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / ParisSeeds of dreamsL'OccitaneIllustrationDigital - SingleParis
FranceTribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / ParisSeeds of dreamsL'OccitaneInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteParis
FranceTribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / ParisSeeds of dreamsL'OccitaneInteractiveUX / UI - User Experience DesignParis
FranceTribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / ParisSeeds of dreamsL'OccitaneMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Gaming - AnimationParis
FranceWizz / QUAD GROUP / Clichy + Brand Station / Paris + NKI / ParisPoulehousePoulehouseMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationClichy
GermanyAiste Stancikaite / BerlinGianninaAiste StancikaiteIllustrationPersonal / Unpublished - SingleBerlin
Germanyantoni garage GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Iconoclast Germany GmbH / Berlin + nhb Studios / BerlinEnjoy Electric - EQC x The WeekndMercedes-Benz AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Short Video - SingleBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGAdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleBerlin
Germanyantoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / BerlinBertha Benz: The Journey That Changed EverythingMercedes-Benz AGAdvertisingCraft in Video - Editing - SingleBerlin
GermanyBBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + BWGTBLD GmbH / BerlinThe smart WayMercedes-Benz AG / smartMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyBerlin
GermanyBBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + CraftWork - a brand of ad agencyservices GmbH / DuesseldorfThe 7th Star for GermanyNike Deutschland GmbHFashion DesignPromotional ApparelBerlin
GermanyBBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / DuesseldorfLife Lolli - A lollipop designed to save livesKMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)Product DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignDuesseldorf
GermanyBBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / DuesseldorfLife Lolli - A lollipop designed to save livesKMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)IntegratedIntegrated - DigitalDuesseldorf
GermanyBBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / DuesseldorfLife Lolli - A lollipop designed to save livesKMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)Product DesignScience / Medical - Single or SeriesDuesseldorf
GermanyBBDO Group Germany GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin#LipconfessionThe Female Company GmbHInteractiveSocial Media - InstagramDuesseldorf
GermanyBMW Group / Munich + Agnieszka Doroszewicz PHOTOGRAPHY / HamburgM Next VisionBMW GroupPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesMunich
GermanyCheil Germany / Schwalbach am TaunusWindows Into The FutureSamsung Electronics GermanyExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsSchwalbach am Taunus
GermanyCheil Germany / Schwalbach am TaunusWindows Into The FutureSamsung Electronics GermanySpatial DesignSpatial Design - Retail DesignSchwalbach am Taunus
GermanyCheil Germany / Schwalbach am TaunusBroken Display MapsSamsung Electronics GermanyBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesSchwalbach am Taunus
GermanyCheil Germany / Schwalbach am TaunusWindows Into The FutureSamsung Electronics GermanyExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Window Display / MerchandisingSchwalbach am Taunus
GermanyCheil Germany / Schwalbach am TaunusWindows Into The FutureSamsung Electronics GermanySpatial DesignCraft - Use of TechnologySchwalbach am Taunus
GermanyDDB GROUP GERMANY / BerlinGutenberg PressReporters without BordersIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesBerlin
GermanyDDB GROUP GMBH / BerlinHighlight The RemarkableStabiloAdvertisingPress - Magazine - CampaignBerlin
GermanyDDB GROUP GMBH / BerlinHighlight The RemarkableStabiloAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignBerlin
GermanyDirk Bader Photography / Munich + Elemente Clemente / MunichDr. Jane GoodallElemente ClementePhotographyPortraiture - SingleMunich
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinInteractiveVideo - Online VideoBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - TypographyBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Art DirectionBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Hort / Berlin + Tato Architects / Kobe + Bentele Becker Bewegtbild GmbH / BerlinHORNBACH "WERKSTÜCK Edition 002"HORNBACH Baumarkt AGProduct DesignInteriors / Home / Office - Furniture - Single or SeriesBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / BerlinGerman Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most danADP e. V. / Deutsche KrebshilfeExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / BerlinGerman Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most danADP e. V. / Deutsche KrebshilfeExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / BerlinGerman Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most danADP e. V. / Deutsche KrebshilfeSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / BerlinGerman Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most danADP e. V. / Deutsche KrebshilfeSpatial DesignCraft - Use of MaterialsBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / BerlinGerman Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most danADP e. V. / Deutsche KrebshilfeExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / BerlinDemocratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.HORNBACH Baumarkt AGIntegratedInnovationBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / BerlinDemocratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.HORNBACH Baumarkt AGIntegratedIntegrated - TraditionalBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / BerlinDemocratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.HORNBACH Baumarkt AGBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesBerlin
GermanyHEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + TRO GmbH / BerlinGerman Federal Association of Funeral Directors "German Federal Association of Funeral DirectorsBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesBerlin
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / HerzogenaurachThe adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“adidasFashion DesignPromotional ApparelHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / HerzogenaurachThe adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“adidasFashion DesignTraditional - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / HerzogenaurachThe adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“adidasFashion DesignDesign for Good - Fashion DesignHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / HerzogenaurachThe adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“adidasInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + NOAH / HamburgPresident's Pets. Animals make us human. Adopt.NOAH - Menschen für Tiere e.V.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Television / VOD Promo - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Schöffel Sportbekleidung GmbH / SchwabmünchenTHE SNOWLESS WINTERSPORTS CATALOGSchöffel Sportbekleidung GmbHBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - MotionHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingCraft in Video - Sound Design - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Film - SingleHamburg
GermanyJung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / MünchenThe Small EscapeBMW AGAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleHamburg
GermanyKevin Krautgartner Photography / WuppertalFace of bauxite mining - source of our aluminiumSeveral editorial books (mostly environmental topic)PhotographyDrone / Aerial - SeriesWuppertal
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg#LifeChangingPlaces - EthiopiaDeutsche Lufthansa AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg#LifeChangingPlaces - EthiopiaDeutsche Lufthansa AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg#SayYesToEuropeDeutsche Lufthansa AGExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Live EventHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg#ALL41DAZN, Perform Investment Germany GmbHInteractiveSocial Media - InstagramHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgABOUT YOUr ChoiceAbout You GmbHInteractiveOnline / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce SiteHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgThe Art of the SeasonKaufland Stiftung & Co. KGPhotographyFood - SeriesHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgThe logo behind the logoMunich PhilharmonicsBrand / Communication DesignBranding - LogoHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgThe logo behind the logoMunich PhilharmonicsTypographyMotion - Single or SeriesHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgHell-PWarner Music Central EuropeProduct DesignSports / Leisure - Single or SeriesHamburg
GermanyKolle Rebbe GmbH / HamburgHell-PWarner Music Central EuropePublication DesignInnovationHamburg
GermanyMRM//McCANN / FrankfurtSIGNSGerman Youth Association of People with Hearing LossInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyFrankfurt
GermanyMRM//McCANN / FrankfurtSIGNSGerman Youth Association of People with Hearing LossInteractiveInnovationFrankfurt
GermanyMRM//McCANN / FrankfurtSIGNSGerman Youth Association of People with Hearing LossInteractiveUX / UI - User Experience DesignFrankfurt
GermanyMRM//McCANN / FrankfurtSIGNSGerman Youth Association of People with Hearing LossInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveFrankfurt
GermanyOgilvy / Germany + ALDI / Muehlheim an der RuhrTips for the binALDI SuedPackaging DesignDesign for Good - Packaging DesignFrankfurt
GermanyPhilipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg / Berlin + Carioca Studio / BudapestPlastic LegacyGreenpeaceIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesHamburg
GermanyPhilipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / HamburgAudi: Tilted WorldAUDI AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyHamburg
GermanyPhilipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / HamburgAudi: Tilted WorldAUDI AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionHamburg
GermanyPhilipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / HamburgAudi: Tilted WorldAUDI AGMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / SoundHamburg
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyAdvertisingInnovation - DirectBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyBrand / Communication DesignPromotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional KitBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyPackaging DesignDesign for Good - Packaging DesignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyPackaging DesignPharma / Health / WellnessBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyPackaging DesignSpecialty Product / Wildcard - SingleBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinSound ImagesBerliner PhilharmonikerAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - CampaignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinSound ImagesBerliner PhilharmonikerAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinSound ImagesBerliner PhilharmonikerAdvertisingOut of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard - CampaignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinSound ImagesBerliner PhilharmonikerBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Billboard - SeriesBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinSound ImagesBerliner PhilharmonikerBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyAdvertisingDirect - MailBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyAdvertisingDirect - Wildcard - SingleBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / BerlinThe Tampon Book: a book against tax discriminationThe Female CompanyIntegratedInnovationBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / AustinThe Wall against WallsInitiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.AdvertisingInnovation - DirectBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / AustinThe Wall against WallsInitiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.AdvertisingOut of Home - Transit - SingleBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / AustinThe Wall against WallsInitiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.IntegratedDesign for Good - Integrated CampaignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / AustinThe Wall against WallsInitiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.Experiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignBerlin
GermanyScholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / AustinThe Wall against WallsInitiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.Experiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleBerlin
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupPublication DesignDesign for Good - Publication DesignMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichButterfly Coach – Your most personal trainerBF Coach GmbH & Co. KGInteractiveUX / UI - User Interface DesignMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SingleMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupPublication DesignInnovationMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichThe Secret SculptureGerman child protection AssociationSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupAdvertisingArt Direction - Direct - SingleMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MunichMade in Fukushima.METER GroupBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / MunichMind the GapBerliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)Experiential DesignExperiential Design - Guerrilla / StuntMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / MunichMind the GapBerliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)IntegratedIntegrated - TraditionalMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / HamburgLIFEBOAT - The ExperimentSea-WatchExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Guerrilla / StuntMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / HamburgLIFEBOAT - The ExperimentSea-WatchSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / SeoulDot Translate.Dot IncorporationBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / SeoulDot Translate.Dot IncorporationInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyMunich
GermanySERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / SeoulDot Translate.Dot IncorporationInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveMunich
Germanythjnk AG / Hamburg + thjnk Hamburg GmbH / HamburgSpot The BottleBrauerei C. & A. VELTINS GmbH & Co. KGInteractiveSocial Media - FacebookHamburg
Greecefaze / PalliniMorphē Architects identityMorphē ArchitectsBrand / Communication DesignBranding - StationeryPallini
Hong KongMAKKAIHANG DESIGN / Hong KongLOLOSOSO – 60 years of anothermountainmanJoint Publishing (HK)Publication DesignBooks - Text-Driven - SingleHong Kong
Hong KongMichele Salati / Hong Kong + Córdova Canillas / BarcelonaWITHZurich University of the ArtsPublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Full Issue - SeriesHong Kong
Hong KongSTUDIO-M / Hong KongDragon’s Delusion - Book Cover & Jacket DesignDragon’s DelusionPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SeriesHong Kong
Hong KongSuperunion / Hong KongFiglia - Feminine by NatureAgricola D’ArgenioPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesHong Kong
IndiaTBWAIndia Mumbai / MumbaiOne Mindful MindNeuroGen Brain and Spine InstituteBrand / Communication DesignPromotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional KitMumbai
IndiaTBWAIndia Mumbai / MumbaiOne Mindful MindNeuroGen Brain and Spine InstituteBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SingleMumbai
IndiaTBWAIndia Mumbai / MumbaiOne Mindful MindNeuroGen Brain and Spine InstitutePackaging DesignSpecialty Product / Wildcard - SingleMumbai
IrelandParaic Mc Gloughlin / SLIGOCircularPáraic Mc GloughlinMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoSligo
ItalyAlgo / Torino + Illo / TorinoBloomberg — Charting FuturesBloombergPublication DesignInnovationTorino
ItalyGucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / AustinGucci TigerGucciIllustrationPromotional / Collateral - SingleMilan
ItalyGucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / AustinGucci Cheetahorse DressGucciFashion DesignCraft - Patterns / TextilesMilan
JapanBeacon (Leo Burnett Tokyo) / Tokyo + Onion Inc. / Tokyo + McDonald's Japan / TokyoVery Happy Meal Font.McDonald's JapanTypographyUse of Typography - SingleTokyo
JapanCHIMASKI / KyotoHANAO SHOESWhole Love KyotoFashion DesignTraditional - FootwearKyoto
JapanCHIMASKI / KyotoTOCHUWhole Love KyotoFashion DesignTraditional - CollectionKyoto
JapanDaiki Angel Help inc. / TokyoThe Restaurant of Mistaken OrdersDaiki Angel Help inc.Brand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Minato-Ku + Shiseido Company, Limited / Chuo-ku + Hakuten Corporation / Chuo-kuRe-TreeShiseido Company, LimitedSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignMinato-Ku
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoStimulate AnnualCopywriters Club NagoyaPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoCREATIVITY, UNCAGED.The Ad Museum TokyoAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoPocky THE GIFTEzaki Glico Co., Ltd.Brand / Communication DesignPosters - Point of Purchase - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoPocky THE GIFTEzaki Glico Co., Ltd.PhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoPocky THE GIFTEzaki Glico Co., Ltd.Brand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / TokyoPocky THE GIFTEzaki Glico Co., Ltd.Packaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / TokyoMori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYOMori Building Co., Ltd.AdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - MotionTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / TokyoMori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYOMori Building Co., Ltd.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / TokyoMori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYOMori Building Co., Ltd.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / TokyoMori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYOMori Building Co., Ltd.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / TokyoMori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYOMori Building Co., Ltd.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Special Effects - SingleTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / TokyoLANGUAGE SANCTUARYOkinawa TimesAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - CampaignTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / TokyoLANGUAGE SANCTUARYOkinawa TimesBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / TokyoDiversity in Disaster PreparationYahoo Japan CorporationIllustrationWildcard - SeriesTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / TokyoDiversity in Disaster PreparationYahoo Japan CorporationIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / TokyoTOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)Brand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedTokyo
JapanDentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / TokyoTOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)Brand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SingleTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / TokyoTOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)IllustrationWildcard - SeriesTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa2D BONSAI:Trees for the imaginationTakamatsu Chamber of Commerce and IndustryBrand / Communication DesignPromotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional KitTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa + UNIEL ltd. / Tokyo2D BONSAI:Trees for the imaginationTakamatsu Chamber of Commerce and IndustryBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Shiseido Company, Limited / Tokyo + DENTSU LIVE INC. / Tokyo, Japan + Qosmo, Inc. / Tokyo, Japan“SHISEIDO KARAKUSA”Shiseido Company, LimitedIllustrationInnovationTokyo
JapanDENTSU INC. / Tokyo + TAKI CORPORATION / Tokyo + Dentsu Craft Tokyo / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / TokyoPaper waste Toy AMARIKKOSHOEI inc.Product DesignChildren - Single or SeriesTokyo
JapanEdition Nord / Minamiuonuma-shiTransmission Pang Pang Document BookOLTAPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleMinamiuonuma-shi
JapanGELGEMS / TokyoGELGEMSTaisei FujimotoPhotographyPersonal / Unpublished - SeriesTokyo
Japangood design company / TokyoBranding of "THE"THE Co., Ltd.Packaging DesignHome / Houseware - SeriesTokyo
JapanHakuhodo Inc. / TokyoRosette Face Wash PastaROSETTE Co.,Ltd.Brand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintTokyo
JapanIC4DESIGN / HiroshimaKAKUICHI YOKOCHOHIROSHIMA KAKUICHI YOKOCHOIllustrationDigital - SingleHiroshima
JapanIC4DESIGN / Hiroshima + Hakuhodo Product's Inc. / TokyoSHARANVOLKSWAGEN Group JapanIllustrationBook - SeriesHiroshima
JapanJuice / Wroclaw/Tokyo + Nion / Tokyo + Drill / TokyoIMAX – TRANSPHERECinema SunshineMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Special EffectsTokyo
Japanknot / Tokyo + Yamaha Corporation / Shizuoka + HAKUHODO PRODUCT'S INC. / TokyoYamaha CIS SpeakerYamaha CorporationPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesTokyo
JapanOgilvy Japan / Tokyo88 ReasonsJFOODOIllustrationDigital - SeriesTokyo
JapanOgilvy Japan / TokyoSee ItD&ADBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesTokyo
JapanPEN.Inc. / Tokyo + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association / TokyoThe huge wallInternational Federation of Sport Climbing + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing AssociationBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesTokyo
JapanR/GA Tokyo / TokyoBeyond TimeShiseidoExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsTokyo
JapanSayuri Studio, Inc. / Minato-kuATHLETIA packagingEQUIPE, LTD.Packaging DesignBeauty / Cosmetics / Personal Care - SeriesMinato-ku
JapanSHA inc. / TOKYOThe Hidden EssenceNHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)AdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - CampaignTokyo
JapanSHA inc. / TOKYOThe Hidden EssenceNHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)Brand / Communication DesignPosters - Traditional - SeriesTokyo
JapanSHA inc. / TOKYOThe Hidden EssenceNHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)TypographyPoster - SeriesTokyo
JapanShiseido / TokyoSports are BeautifulSHISEIDO CO.,LTDPhotographySports / Recreation - SeriesTokyo
JapanShiseido Co.,ltd, / Ginza,chuo-ku,tokyo + We+ / TokyoBeauty InnovationSHISEIDO Co.,Ltd.Spatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignTokyo
JapanSIX INC. / Tokyo + Hakuhodo / Tokyo + Headlight / TokyoNeo Japan To The WorldSony Interactive EntertainmentIllustrationPromotional / Collateral - SingleTokyo
JapanSIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / TokyoMORI BUILDING URBAN LABMORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITEDExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsTokyo
JapanSIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / TokyoMORI BUILDING URBAN LABMORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITEDInteractiveData VisualizationTokyo
JapanSIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / TokyoMORI BUILDING URBAN LABMORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITEDSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignTokyo
JapanTatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Genkosha / TokyoTATSURO KIUCHIGenkoshaIllustrationBook - SeriesTokyo
JapanTatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Masashi Matsuie / Tokyo + Takashi Shimada / Tokyo + Uniqlo / TokyoUNIQLO SustainabilityUNIQLOIllustrationPromotional / Collateral - SeriesTokyo
JapanTBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / TokyoTHE SOUND-FREE CONCERTJapan Philharmonic OrchestraPhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SeriesTokyo
JapanTBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / TokyoThe Most Challenging Pingpong TableJapan Para Table Tennis AssociationExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Live EventTokyo
JapanTBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / TokyoThe Most Challenging Pingpong TableJapan Para Table Tennis AssociationProduct DesignSports / Leisure - Single or SeriesTokyo
JapanTBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / TokyoThe Most Challenging Pingpong TableJapan Para Table Tennis AssociationProduct DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignTokyo
JapanTokyu Agency Inc. / Tokyo + Kunjudo Co., Ltd. / Awaji IslandHA KO "Scent Reminiscent"Kunjudo Co., Ltd.Product DesignHouseware - Single or SeriesTokyo
Korea, Republic OfByeongguk, Ahn / Seoul + Hana, Lee / SeoulSAMULNORI(Cloud, Rain, Thunder, Wind)VISUALSTORYTypographyPoster - SeriesSeoul
NetherlandsMediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / BerlinPrinted by Parkinson'sCharité BerlinBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SingleAmsterdam
NetherlandsMediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / BerlinPrinted by Parkinson'sCharité BerlinBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesAmsterdam
NetherlandsMediaMonks / Hilversum + MJZ UK / LondonHP Dragonfly: Lighter Than AirHPMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Special EffectsHilversum
NetherlandsMediaMonks / Shanghai + Google / ShanghaiGoogle Arts & Culture: Living JiaguGoogleExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsShanghai
NetherlandsPlusOne / AmsterdamPlusOne — ManifestoPlusOneMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationAmsterdam
NetherlandsStudio Dumbar / RotterdamCities in MotionExterion MediaTypographyMotion - Single or SeriesRotterdam
NetherlandsStudio Dumbar / Rotterdam + Exterion Media NL / AmsterdamDEMO - Design in Motion FestivalStudio Dumbar / Exterion MediaBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedRotterdam
Netherlandszien / HaarsteegId-Al-Fitr real lifeRabobank NetherlandsPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesHaarsteeg
New ZealandKlim Type Foundry / WellingtonThe Söhne CollectionKlim Type FoundryTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesWellington
NorwayBleed Design Studio / OsloIdentity for Avo ConsultingAvo ConsultingBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedOslo
NorwayBold Scandinavia / OsloHrímnir IdentityHrímnirBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedOslo
NorwayBold Scandinavia / OsloHrímnir IdentityHrímnirBrand / Communication DesignBranding - LogoOslo
NorwayCreuna Norway / OsloAn Identity that Unites OsloCity of OsloBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedOslo
NorwayCreuna Norway / OsloOslo SansCity of OsloTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesOslo
NorwayKind / bergenMǽrLerøy Seafood GroupPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesBergen
NorwayScandinavian Design Group / OsloFremtind – Shaping the future of insuranceFremtind Forsikring ASBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedOslo
NorwayScandinavian Design Group / OsloMatstreif – Norway's largest food festivalInnovation NorwayBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedOslo
NorwaySnøhetta / OsloAn Email First Visual IdentityBjarne Melgaard EnterpriseBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - DigitalOslo
PortugalAnna Rolskaia / LisboRoyal palmeiraRoyal palmeiraTypographyLettering - Single or SeriesLisbo
PortugalHenri Prestes / SantaremPerfect DarknessHenri PrestesPhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SeriesSantarem
PortugalItemzero / Espinho + Maiadouro / MaiaThe Book Block, Industrial Bookbinding TechniquesMaiadouroPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleEspinho
PortugalSerafim Mendes / PortoFórum Internacional de Gaia 2019Vila Nova de Gaia MunicipalityBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesPorto
Russian FederationOlga Kovalenko / MoscowCalligraphic Embroideries-TypographyPersonal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or SeriesMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTInteractiveAR / VR / MRMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTInteractiveUX / UI - User Experience DesignMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTPublication DesignDigital Publications - Media - Single or SeriesMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow#Romanov100 AR Photo AlbumRTPublication DesignInnovationMoscow
Russian FederationRT / Moscow + Contrast Foundry / Moscow#VictoryFont: A Typeface To RememberRTTypographyDesign for Good - TypographyMoscow
SingaporeUFHO / SingaporeTypeformSelfTypographyPersonal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or SeriesSingapore
Spainaaa&niiiiice / MadridChemistry MastersSalesians SchoolIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesMadrid
SpainBBK Fundation / Madrid + LLYC / MadridInvisible SolitudeBBK FundationBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesMadrid
SpainESTUDIO JAVIER JAEN / BARCELONAOne Small StepThe New York TimesIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleBarcelona
SpainLe Cube / Madrid + Tank Tank / HamburgIn your handsFollowfoodMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationMadrid
Sri LankaTBWA\\Sri Lanka / ColomboAURA INCENSE BARRICADED'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD.Product DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignColombo
Sri LankaTBWA\\Sri Lanka / ColomboAURA INCENSE BARRICADED'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD.Product DesignWildcard - Single or SeriesColombo
SwedenAkestam Holst NoA / StockholmMaurten UnofficialMaurtenAdvertisingDirect - Wildcard - SingleStockholm
SwedenBedow / StockholmDaniel Jensen – Current EventsBjörkholmen GalleryPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SingleStockholm
SwedenForsman & Bodenfors / GothenburgThe E.V.A. InitiativeVolvo Car CorporationIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalGothenburg
SwedenForsman & Bodenfors / GothenburgThe E.V.A. InitiativeVolvo Car CorporationInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteGothenburg
SwedenHappy F&BPlay Food from the FutureWin Win Sustainability AwardBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesGothenburg
SwedenHappy F&B + Forsman & Bodenfors / GothenburgPlay Food from the FutureWin Win Sustainability AwardBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesGothenburg
SwedenNM type / Stockholm / Santiago de CompostelaMOVEMENT, a variable font inspired by danceDesign IndabaTypographyInnovationStockholm
SwedenSunny at Sea / StockholmFading Stories – Pass them onRaoul Wallenberg AcademyExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed RealityStockholm
SwedenSunny at Sea / StockholmFading Stories – Pass them onRaoul Wallenberg AcademyBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedStockholm
SwitzerlandTill Lauer / Lucerne + The New Yorker / New York CityStudent DebtThe New YorkerIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleLucerne
SwitzerlandTina Sturzenegger Photography / ChamI think you're freaky and I like you a lotTina Sturzenegger PhotographyPhotographyPersonal / Unpublished - SeriesCham
SwitzerlandW—E studio, Piera Wolf + Claudine Eriksson / Zürich + New York + TASCHEN / CologneLo—TEK. Design by Radical IndigenismTASCHENPublication DesignDesign for Good - Publication DesignZurich
TaiwanADK TAIWAN / Taipei + Whatever Inc. / TaipeiThe Force of Love7-ELEVEN TaiwanSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignTaipei
TaiwanBito / Taipei + Plan b / TaipeiReturn to the Wild that You ArePlan bMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingTaipei
TaiwanChain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute / Kaohsiung CityComfort In ContextCHIAO, YING-HSIUNGSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Residential BuildingKaohsiung City
Taiwanken-tsai Lee / Taipei CityBauhaus 100:Manifest of PracticeTaiwan TECHBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Billboard - SeriesTaipei
Taiwanken-tsai Lee / Taipei CityBauhaus 100:Manifest of PracticeTaiwan TECHTypographyEnvironmental - Single or SeriesTaipei
Taiwanken-tsai Lee / Taipei CityType directors club annual exhibition in TaiwanNational Taiwan University of Science and TechnologyBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - PrintTaipei
Taiwanken-tsai Lee design lab / Taipei CityBauhaus 100:Manifest of PracticeTaiwan TECHBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedTaipei
TaiwanMixCode Studio / TaipeiGogoro VIVA – Branding filmGOGORO INC.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Motion GraphicsTaipei
TaiwanMixCode Studio / TaipeiGogoro VIVA – Branding filmGOGORO INC.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / FIlm - Animated LogoTaipei
ThailandKzy Agency thailand / bangkokCart WheelchairTESCO LOTUS SUPERMARKETProduct DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignBangkok
ThailandVaslab / BangkokMasonMasonSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Hotel DesignBangkok
TurkeyTBWA\\Istanbul / istanbulActing IdentityTheatre HoursTypographyUse of Typography - SeriesIstanbul
TurkeyTBWA\\Istanbul / istanbulActing IdentityTheatre HoursBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedIstanbul
United Arab EmiratesImpact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / IslamabadTruck Art ChildfinderBerger PaintsAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - CampaignDubai
United Arab EmiratesImpact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / IslamabadTruck Art ChildfinderBerger PaintsIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesDubai
United Kingdom& SMITH / LondonOFFBLAKOFFBLAKPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesLondon
United KingdomAMVBBDO / LondonThe PurseGuinnessAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - SingleLondon
United KingdomAMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New YorkSnickers fix the worldSnickersAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleLondon
United KingdomAMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New YorkSnickers fix the worldSnickersAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Film - SingleLondon
United KingdomAnomaly / London + The Line / LondonEvery U Does Good CampaignUnileverIllustrationAnimation - SingleLondon
United KingdomGillian Hyland Studio / London + National Theatre / LondonWhen We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each OtherNational TheatrePhotographyMusic / Entertainment - SingleLondon
United KingdomGoogle Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / LondonBauhaus EverywhereGoogle Arts and CultureIllustrationAnimation - SeriesLondon
United KingdomGoogle Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / LondonBauhaus EverywhereGoogle Arts and CultureIllustrationAnimation - SingleLondon
United KingdomJonathan Knowles / London + Leo's Thjnk Tank / München + McDonald's / MünchenMcDonald's MoonlandingsMcDonald's DeutschlandPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesLondon
United KingdomJones Knowles Ritchie / LondonMaking Impossible PossibleCourtney TullochTypographyMotion - Single or SeriesLondon
United KingdomJones Knowles Ritchie / LondonHeinz Fortnum & MasonKraft HeinzPackaging DesignSpecialty Product / Wildcard - SingleLondon
United KingdomJones Knowles Ritchie / LondonAthrúLough Gill DistilleryPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesLondon
United KingdomKate Dawkins Studio / LondonFestival of Remembrance - WW1 and DescendantsRoyal British Legion / BBC Studios EventsSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignLondon
United KingdomMagpie Studio / LondonSenser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and MoodSenser SpiritsTypographyPackage / Product - SeriesLondon
United KingdomMagpie Studio / LondonSenser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and MoodSenser SpiritsIllustrationPackaging - SeriesLondon
United KingdomNB Studio / London + Royal Mail LTD / LondonRoyal Mail: Curious Customs stampsRoyal Mail LTDIllustrationWildcard - SeriesLondon
United KingdomStudio Bliink / BrightonShaw Contract - Smarter ImpactShaw ContractIllustrationAnimation - SingleBrighton
United KingdomSuperunion / LondonSmith + NephewSmith + NephewBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / LondonRiverside StudiosRiverside StudiosBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / LondonLSO - Dancing on the Edge of a VolcanoLondon Symphony OrchestraAdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - MotionLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / London + Notpla / LondonNotplaNotplaBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / London + Notpla / LondonNotplaNotplaBrand / Communication DesignDesign for Good - Brand / Communication Design - SeriesLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / London + Notpla / LondonNotplaNotplaPackaging DesignDesign for Good - Packaging DesignLondon
United KingdomSuperunion / London + Notpla / LondonNotplaNotplaProduct DesignDesign for Good - Product DesignLondon
United KingdomTom Gauld / London / UK + The New Yorker / New York / USACover Artworks for The New YorkerThe New YorkerIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SeriesLondon
United KingdomXiaotu Tang / LondonCONTAINERSPersonal projectFashion DesignTraditional - AccessoriesLondon
United States&Walsh / New York + Zooba / CairoZooba Branding &WalshZoobaBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedNew York
United States360i / New York + HBO / New YorkCreate #ForTheThroneHBOAdvertisingPromotional Materials - Dimensional - SingleNew York
United States360i / New York + HBO / New YorkCreate #ForTheThroneHBOIllustrationWildcard - SingleNew York
United States360i / New York + HBO / New YorkCreate #ForTheThrone: Beric's SwordHBOTypographyEnvironmental - Single or SeriesNew York
United States360i / New York + HBO / New YorkHis Dark Materials "Personal Daemons"HBOAdvertisingDirect - MailNew York
United States360i / New York + HBO / New YorkHis Dark Materials "Personal Daemons"HBOTypographyWildcard - Single or SeriesNew York
United States360i / New York + MINI USA / Woodcliff Lake, NJMINI: THE INNER DRIVEMINI USAMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyNew York
United States360i / New York + Mondelez / East Hanover + HBO / New YorkOREO x Game of ThronesMondelez (OREO)AdvertisingCraft in Video - Animation - SingleNew York
United States360i / New York + New Orleans Tourism / New OrleansThe Offline PlaylistNew Orleans TourismAdvertisingInnovation - Branded Content / EntertainmentNew York
United States360i / New York + Truly Hard Seltzer / BostonFlavor DropTruly Hard SeltzerIllustrationPackaging - SingleNew York
United States72andSunny / Brooklyn + Anonymous Content / Los AngelesIce Cream For AdultsHalo TopAdvertisingCraft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - CampaignBrooklyn
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + National Football League / New York + Prettybird / Culver CityNext 100National Football LeagueMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - NarrativeLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los AngelesSwipe NightTinderInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los AngelesSwipe NightTinderAdvertisingInnovation - Branded Content / EntertainmentLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los AngelesSwipe NightTinderInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Content StrategyLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los AngelesSwipe NightTinderInteractiveVideo - Interactive VideoLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los AngelesSwipe NightTinderInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyLos Angeles
United States72andSunny / New YorkWeb of InfamySmirnoffPhotographySocial Media - SeriesNew York
United States72andSunny / New YorkWeb of InfamySmirnoffAdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - DigitalNew York
United States72andSunny / New York + Anonymous Content / Los AngelesIce Cream For AdultsHalo TopAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - CampaignNew York
United StatesAidlin Darling Design / San FranciscoTerrace HouseAidlin Darling DesignSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Residential BuildingSan Francisco
United StatesAidlin Darling Design / San FranciscoWinged RetreatAidlin Darling DesignSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Residential BuildingSan Francisco
United StatesAidlin Darling Design / San FranciscoTree HouseAidlin Darling DesignSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Residential BuildingSan Francisco
United StatesAir Co. / New York + Joe Doucet x Partners / New YorkAir Co.Air Co.Packaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoEnchanted LandsAirbnb MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoLetter From RomeAirbnb MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoThe Road WarriorAirbnb MagazinePhotographyTravel / Tourism - SeriesNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoWho Lives in Palermo is PalermoAirbnb MagazinePhotographyTravel / Tourism - SingleNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoKyrgyzstan UnboundedAirbnb MagazinePhotographyTravel / Tourism - SeriesNew York
United StatesAirbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San FranciscoHome (Away from Home)Airbnb MagazinePhotographyFood - SeriesNew York
United StatesAlex Rank / Venice + BMW / Munich + Serviceplan Campaign & Content / HamburgThe story of LuxuryBMW GroupPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesVenice
United StatesAlex Rank / Venice + CoC Mini / MunichMini Electric CampaignMini / BMW GroupPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesVenice
United StatesAlma Mater / Los AngelesTHE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PARTWarner Animation GroupMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Title SequencesLos Angeles
United StatesAmazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa MonicaAmazon Prime Video Experience at SDCCAmazon Prime VideoExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignSanta Monica
United StatesAmazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa MonicaAmazon Prime Video Experience at SDCCAmazon Prime VideoExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Live EventSanta Monica
United StatesAmi Vitale Productions / MissoulaThe Last GoodbyeNational GeographicPhotographyWildlife - SingleMissoula
United StatesApple / CupertinoShot on iPhone Series AApplePhotographyMobile - SeriesCupertino
United StatesApple / CupertinoShot on iPhone Series BApplePhotographyMobile - SeriesCupertino
United StatesApple / CupertinoShot on iPhone Moroccan Rug WeaversApplePhotographySocial Media - SeriesCupertino
United Statesarchimania / MemphisCivitasBarry Alan Yoakum, FAIA and Kathy Howard YoakumSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Residential BuildingMemphis
United Statesarchimania / MemphisOrthoSouthOrthoSouthSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Health / Medical CentersMemphis
United Statesarchimania / MemphisGirls Inc. of Memphis - South Park + LDT CentersGirls Inc.Spatial DesignSpatial Design - Education / Institutional DesignMemphis
United StatesArt Camp / BrooklynThom Yorke - Last I HeardXL RecordsMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationBrooklyn
United StatesArt Camp / BrooklynThom Yorke - Last I HeardXL RecordsMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoBrooklyn
United StatesArteaga / BrooklynArteaga: Ethical + Sustainable + ExquisiteArteagaFashion DesignSustainable / Eco-friendly FashionBrooklyn
United StatesArtery Industries, Inc. / Los Angeles + Interscope Records / Los AngelesTierra Whack "Unemployed"Artery Industries, Inc.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoLos Angeles
United StatesBadger & Winters / New York#NoKidsInCagesRAICESExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Guerrilla / StuntNew York
United StatesBadger & Winters / New York#NoKidsInCagesRAICESExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignNew York
United StatesBASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain ViewGoogle StoreGoogleInteractiveUX / UI - User Experience DesignSan Diego
United StatesBASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain ViewGoogle StoreGoogleInteractiveOnline / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce SiteSan Diego
United StatesBASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain ViewGoogle StoreGoogleInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - WebsiteSan Diego
United StatesBBDO / New York + Furlined / Los AngelesTrainBBDO New YorkMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionNew York
United StatesBBDO / New York + Furlined / Los AngelesTrainBBDO New YorkMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyNew York
United StatesBBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New YorkThe Infinity ClassroomTheirworldExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignMinneapolis
United StatesBBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New YorkThe Infinity ClassroomTheirworldSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignMinneapolis
United StatesBBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New YorkThe Infinity ClassroomTheirworldExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Exhibition DesignMinneapolis
United StatesBBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New YorkThe Infinity ClassroomTheirworldExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleMinneapolis
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los AngelesHall of HeroesSt. JudeExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Virtual RealityNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los AngelesHall of HeroesSt. JudeMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Extended RealityNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New YorkTrainAT&TAdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New YorkTrainAT&TMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New YorkTrainAT&TMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Short Video - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - NarrativeNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los AngelesThe EpidemicMonica LewinskyInteractiveVideo - Interactive VideoNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - DigitalNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingCraft in Video - Sound Design - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingCraft in Writing - Online / Social - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New YorkBack to School EssentialsSandy Hook PromiseAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Stink / New YorkBeat MachineBacardiInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Sound DesignNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Stink / New YorkBeat MachineBacardiInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + Stink / New YorkBeat MachineBacardiInteractiveVideo - Online VideoNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + The New Yorker / New YorkCaption ContestThe New YorkerInteractiveSocial Media - InstagramNew York
United StatesBBDO New York / New York + VT Pro Design / Los Angeles + BBDO Studios / New YorkPainted by EveryoneBacardi - Bombay SapphireInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteNew York
United StatesBeehive Books / PhiladelphiaLAAB MAGAZINE #4: This Was Your Life!Beehive BooksPublication DesignNewspapers - Full Issue - SinglePhiladelphia
United StatesBeehive Books / Philadelphia + Headcase Design / PhiladelphiaMadness In CrowdsBeehive BooksPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SinglePhiladelphia
United StatesBloomberg LP / New YorkBloomberg Markets coversBloomberg LPIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SeriesNew York
United StatesBodily / New York + Mother Design / New YorkBodily Identity SystemBodilyBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedNew York
United StatesBrian Stauffer Illustration + Animation / Novato + The New York Times / NYCHarvey Weinstein ConvictedThe New York TimesIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleNovato
United StatesBUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesWonderful ToolsAppleAdvertisingArt Direction - Digital / Motion - MotionLos Angeles
United StatesBUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesWonderful ToolsAppleAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormLos Angeles
United StatesBUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesWonderful ToolsAppleAdvertisingCraft in Video - Animation - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesBUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesWonderful ToolsAppleMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationLos Angeles
United StatesBUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesWonderful ToolsAppleMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Motion GraphicsLos Angeles
United StatesBurns Group / New York City + Catalyst Inc / New York City#BiasCorrectCatalyst IncSpatial DesignCraft - Use of TechnologyNew York
United StatesButler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) / Sausalito + NBA 2K / Novato#2KRatings Live ShowNBA 2KInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterSausalito
United StatesCarmichael Lynch / MinneapolisMinnesota Twins 2019 CampaignMinnesota TwinsTypographyMotion - Single or SeriesMinneapolis
United StatesCarmichael Lynch / MinneapolisMinnesota Twins 2019 CampaignMinnesota TwinsTypographyUse of Typography - SeriesMinneapolis
United StatesCarmichael Lynch / MinneapolisMinnesota Twins 2019 CampaignMinnesota TwinsTypographyPoster - SeriesMinneapolis
United StatesCatapult / NYCHumiliationCatapultPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SingleNew York
United StatesCatapult / NYCSea MonstersCataupultPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SingleNew York
United StatesChris Crisman / Penn ValleyMezcalerosChris CrismanPhotographyPortraiture - SeriesPenn Valley
United StatesChristy Lee Rogers / FranklinMusesChristy Lee RogersPhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SeriesFranklin
United StatesDan Bejar Illustration / Brooklyn + Imagination / Washington DCControlEngineering Inc. MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesDejha Ti / Los Angeles + Ania Catherine / Los AngelesOn ViewSCAD Museum of ArtExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsLos Angeles
United StatesDesign Army / WashingtonEyes Say More Than WordsGeorgetown OpticianMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / SoundWashington
United StatesDesign Army / WashingtonNever Standing StillHong Kong BalletMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionWashington
United StatesDesign Army / WashingtonNever Standing StillHong Kong BalletPhotographyMusic / Entertainment - SeriesWashington
United StatesDesign Army / WashingtonNever Standing StillHong Kong BalletAdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignWashington
United StatesDigitas / Atlanta + [a] Non-Agency, Michelle Collins / New YorkDelta @ CES: The New Feel Of FlightDelta Air LinesSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Trade Show ExhibitAtlanta
United StatesDigitas / Boston + CVS / BostonBeauty MarkCVS HealthPhotographyDesign for Good - PhotographyBoston
United StatesDigitas / Boston + Unit 9 / LondonJFK MoonshotJFK Presidential Library and MuseumInteractiveAR / VR / MRBoston
United StatesDoomsday Entertainment / Los Angeles + Beats By Dre / Los Angeles + Zambezi / Los AngelesPowerbeats Pro | UnleashedBeats By DreMotion / Film / Gaming CraftInnovationLos Angeles
United StatesDoug Pedersen Art Direction & Design / Minneapolis11.50 Rediscovering DiscoveryDoug Pedersen Art Direction & DesignPublication DesignNewspapers - Full Issue - SingleMinneapolis
United StatesDroga5 / New YorkThe Frontier WithinThorneExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleNew York
United StatesDroga5 / New YorkThe Frontier WithinThorneExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsNew York
United StatesEdward Kinsella Illustration / Saint Louis + Waxwork Records / New OrleansUs Original Motion Picture SoundtrackWaxwork RecordsIllustrationPackaging - SeriesSaint Louis
United StatesElastic / Santa MonicaGame of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 Main TitleHBOAdvertisingCraft in Video - Title DesignSanta Monica
United StatesElastic / Santa MonicaHis Dark Materials Main Title SequenceBBC & HBOAdvertisingCraft in Video - Title DesignSanta Monica
United StatesElastic / Santa MonicaThe Morning Show Main TitleApple TV+AdvertisingCraft in Video - Title DesignSanta Monica
United StatesElastic / Santa MonicaConversations With A Killer Main Title SequenceNetflixAdvertisingCraft in Video - Title DesignSanta Monica
United StatesElastic / Santa MonicaWatchmen Main Titles & Episode TitlesHBOTypographyMotion - Single or SeriesSanta Monica
United StatesElastic / Santa Monica + Niel Kellerhouse / Los AngelesVelvet Buzzsaw Main TitleNeil KellerhouseIllustrationAnimation - SingleSanta Monica
United StatesEmergence Magazine / Inverness + Studio Airport / Utrecht, NLEmergence MagazineEmergence MagazinePublication DesignDigital Publications - Online Publication - Single or SeriesInverness
United StatesEmergence Magazine / Inverness, USAEmergence MagazineEmergence MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Full Issue - SingleInverness
United StatesEmily Simms / BrooklynWork FriendThe New York TimesPhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesEric Van Nynatten / BrooklynIn TransitPersonal WorkPhotographyPersonal / Unpublished - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesEric Van Nynatten / BrooklynNightfallEric Van NynattenPhotographyStreet - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesEugenia Mello / BrooklynMovingVictionaryIllustrationBook - SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesFacebook, Creative Experiences / Menlo Park + Mini Title / LondonFacebook Company: Branded PhotographyFacebookPhotographySocial Media - SingleWest Menlo Park
United StatesFacebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / LondonFacebook Company: Branded PhotographyFacebookPhotographySocial Media - SeriesWest Menlo Park
United StatesFacebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / LondonFacebook Company: People Empowered SeriesFacebookPhotographySocial Media - SeriesWest Menlo Park
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / ChicagoMost Dangerous StreetIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolenceExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / ChicagoMost Dangerous StreetIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolenceExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / ChicagoMost Dangerous StreetIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolenceSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / ChicagoThe Gun Violence History BookIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolenceAdvertisingDirect - MailChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / ChicagoThe Gun Violence History BookIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolencePublication DesignDesign for Good - Publication DesignChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / ChicagoThe Gun Violence History BookIllinois Council Against Handgun ViolenceAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleChicago
United StatesFCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord and Thomas / Chicago + FCB Global / New York + Ad Age / New YorkCarol H. Williams and the Rejected ScriptAd AgeIllustrationAnimation - SingleChicago
United StatesFinal Cut / New York + Droga5 / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles + Significant Others / New YorkThe Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness (ISIS)The New York TimesMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingNew York
United StatesFor Office Use Only / new yorkGood Fences Make Good NeighborsPublic Art FundPublication DesignBooks - Jacket - SingleNew York
United StatesFriends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New YorkEducating millions of New Yorkers on water qualityFriends of + POOLSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Bridges / InfrastructureNew York
United StatesFriends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New YorkEducating millions of New Yorkers on water qualityFriends of + POOLSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignNew York
United StatesFriends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New YorkEducating millions of New Yorkers on water qualityFriends of + POOLSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Urban PlanningNew York
United StatesGallegos United / Los AngelesThe Art of StorytellingComcastIllustrationMural / Graffiti / Street Art - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesGallegos United / Los AngelesTasty TruthsCalifornia Milk Processor Board (CMPB)IllustrationAnimation - SeriesLos Angeles
United StatesGallegos United / Los AngelesThe Art of StorytellingComcastIllustrationPromotional / Collateral - SeriesLos Angeles
United StatesGood Company Pictures / New YorkLizzo - JuiceAtlantic RecordsMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoNew York
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoBrandlessDoritosIntegratedInnovationSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCreativity for AllAdobeIllustrationAnimation - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCreativity for AllAdobeMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Motion GraphicsSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoIndependents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday WindowsPayPalExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Window Display / MerchandisingSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoIndependents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday WindowsPayPalSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoIndependents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday WindowsPayPalSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Retail DesignSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoDalí LivesThe Dalí MuseumExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Responsive EnvironmentsSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoDalí LivesThe Dalí MuseumExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoDalí LivesThe Dalí MuseumInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologySan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoA Holiday ReunionXfinityAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoA Holiday ReunionXfinityAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoA Holiday ReunionXfinityAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCool RanchDoritosIntegratedIntegrated - TraditionalSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCool RanchDoritosIntegratedInnovationSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCool RanchDoritosInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologySan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCool RanchDoritosInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoNot a GunCourageous Conversation Global FoundationMotion / Film / Gaming CraftDesign for Good - Motion / Film CraftSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoCool RanchDoritosInteractiveInnovationSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San FranciscoLessons in HerstoryDaughters of the EvolutionAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San FranciscoLessons in HerstoryDaughters of the EvolutionExperiential DesignDesign for Good - Experiential DesignSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San FranciscoLessons in HerstoryDaughters of the EvolutionInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveSan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San FranciscoLessons in HerstoryDaughters of the EvolutionExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed RealitySan Francisco
United StatesGoodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San FranciscoLessons in HerstoryDaughters of the EvolutionIllustrationDigital - SeriesSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short FormSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleAdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle Brand Studio / San FranciscoThe Most SearchedGoogleBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Billboard - SeriesSan Francisco
United StatesGoogle LLC / Mountain viewGoogle Pixelbook GoGoogle IncProduct DesignConsumer Electronics - Single or SeriesMountain view
United StatesGoogle LLC / Mountain viewGoogle Nest WifiGoogle IncProduct DesignConsumer Electronics - Single or SeriesMountain view
United StatesGoogle LLC / Mountain viewA Space for BeingGoogle IncInteractiveData VisualizationMountain view
United StatesGretel / New York + Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup / New YorkStefanie Nelson Dancegroup Brand Identity SystemStefanie Nelson DancegroupBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedNew York
United StatesGSD&M / AustinChicken WarsPopeyes Louisiana KitchenAdvertisingCraft in Writing - Online / Social - SingleAustin
United StatesGSD&M / AustinChicken WarsPopeyes Louisiana KitchenInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterAustin
United StatesGSD&M / Austin + The Bear / Austin + Cut+Run / AustinChicken WarsPopeyes Louisiana KitchenIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalAustin
United StatesHarrison & Star / New YorkDreams Add UpDream FoundationIllustrationDigital - SeriesNew York
United StatesHuge / BrooklynScott Split Plus: The World's Fastest HelmetScott SportsProduct DesignDurable Goods - TransportationBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / BrooklynScott Split Plus: The World's Fastest HelmetScott SportsProduct DesignInnovationBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / BrooklynScott Split Plus: The World's Fastest HelmetScott SportsProduct DesignScience / Medical - Single or SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / BrooklynScott Split Plus: The World's Fastest HelmetScott SportsProduct DesignSports / Leisure - Single or SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / BrooklynBORIS: THE BRANDGetty Images UKPhotographyWildcard - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / Brooklyn#ThisIsNotJeepJeepInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / Brooklyn#ThisIsNotJeepJeepInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardBrooklyn
United StatesHuge / BrooklynA brand refresh for the world’s most popular OS.AndroidBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - DigitalBrooklyn
United StatesHybrid Design / San FranciscoMohawk Maker Quarterly 16: CommunityMohawk PaperBrand / Communication DesignPromotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional KitSan Francisco
United StatesHyeong Geun Song / New YorkTangible TypeSelf-initiatedTypographyInnovationNew York
United StatesIBM Originals / New York + The Mill / New York + The Weather Channel / AtlantaKnow the CostThe Weather Channel, an IBM BusinessExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleNew York
United StatesIgor Bastidas Studio / Brooklyn + The New Yorker / New YorkAthleisure TimeThe New YorkerIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesIntertrend Communications / Long Beach + Daikoku Design Institute / Tokyo and Los AngelesThe Art of BloomThe Art of BloomSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignLong Beach
United StatesJason Naylor / BrooklynLove is FiercePowWow! WorcesterTypographyEnvironmental - Single or SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesJavas Lehn Studio / New YorkSolento TequilaSolento Organic TequilaPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesNew York
United StatesJoe Donaldson / SarasotaThe New Yorker Animated SeriesThe New YorkerMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Short Video - SeriesSarasota
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkPlanters – Gone But Never ForgottenKraft HeinzPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesNew York
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkSVA Masters in BrandingSchool of Visual ArtsBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedNew York
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkMarble: Big Data For Every ChildUNICEFBrand / Communication DesignBranding - Branding Systems / Identities - IntegratedNew York
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkMarble: Big Data For Every ChildUNICEFTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesNew York
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkSelfie BudAB InBev - BudweiserIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalNew York
United StatesJones Knowles Ritchie / New YorkSelfie BudAB InBev - BudweiserBrand / Communication DesignInnovation - Single or SeriesNew York
United StatesJosh Dickinson Photo / NEW YORK + Sunday Afternoon / New YorkMicrosoft SurfaceMicrosoftPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesNew York
United StatesKADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + AIR B N B MAGAZINE / New YorkLEONARDO DAVIDAIR B N B MAGAZINEIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesKADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + HOUGHTON MIFFLIN / New YorkTHE UNDEFEATEDHOUGHTON MIFFLIN/VERSIFYIllustrationBook - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesKADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / WASHINGTON DCFLIGHT OF THE CLOTILDAKADIR NELSON, INC.IllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesKADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + THE NEW YORKER / New YorkART CONNOISSEURSTHE NEW YORKERIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesKaren Weber / BrooklynThe Room EditorialSchön! MagazineSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Set / Stage DesignBrooklyn
United StatesLaura Coombs / New YorkHow We See: Photobooks by Women10x10 PhotobooksPublication DesignBooks - Text-Driven - SingleNew York
United StatesLeo Burnett / ChicagoCoolest KicksSertaFashion DesignPromotional ApparelChicago
United StatesLeo Burnett / ChicagoCoolest KicksSertaFashion DesignTraditional - FootwearChicago
United StatesLeo Burnett / ChicagoI Am Hunger in AmericaFeeding AmericaMotion / Film / Gaming CraftDesign for Good - Motion / Film CraftChicago
United StatesLeo Burnett / ChicagoUgly GerryRepresentUsTypographyDesign for Good - TypographyChicago
United StatesLeo Burnett / ChicagoUgly GerryRepresentUsTypographyInnovationChicago
United StatesLeonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + Believer Magazine / Las VegasBeating the Bounds: The Case for Ethical BordersBeliever MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesLeonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + O, The Oprah Magazine / New York CityMy Sister, MyselfO, The Oprah MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesLeonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + The New Yorker / New York CityThe New Yorker's Film and Theatre ReviewsThe New YorkerIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SeriesLos Angeles
United Statesm ss ng p eces / Los Angeles + Popp Rok / TorontoSEVEN MOTHERSPyer MossAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television Low Budget - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesMah Ferraz / Brooklyn + Billboard / New York + RPA / Los AngelesLa Rosalía: The Sound of Energy, Freedom and LoveBillboardMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - EditingBrooklyn
United StatesMark Seliger Photography / New YorkEye to Eye campaignHourglass CosmeticsPhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesNew York
United StatesMark Seliger Photography / New York + Vanity Fair / New York2019 Vanity Fair Oscars PartyVanity FairPhotographySocial Media - SeriesNew York
United StatesMatthew Borowick / New YorkDifferent PerspectivesMatthew BorowickPhotographyDrone / Aerial - SeriesNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New YorkThe Most Metal Scratch-OffNew York LotteryInteractiveCraft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for DigitalNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New YorkThe Most Metal Scratch-OffNew York LotteryInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / BethesdaThink Inside The BoxLockheed MartinExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Guerrilla / StuntNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / BethesdaThink Inside The BoxLockheed MartinExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SingleNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / BethesdaThink Inside The BoxLockheed MartinExperiential DesignDigital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed RealityNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Microsoft / SeattleChanging The GameMicrosoftAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Microsoft / SeattleChanging The GameMicrosoftIntegratedDesign for Good - Integrated CampaignNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Microsoft / SeattleChanging The GameMicrosoftIntegratedInnovationNew York
United StatesMcCann New York / New York + Microsoft / SeattleChanging The GameMicrosoftAdvertisingInnovation - DirectNew York
United StatesMJZ / Los Angeles + 72&Sunny / New YorkInfamous Since 1864SmirnoffAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesMJZ / Los Angeles + MJZ / London + Mother / LondonSilence The CriticsIKEAAdvertisingCraft in Video - Animation - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesMJZ / Los Angeles + Wieden+Kennedy / ShanghaiThe Great ChaseNikeAdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesMoon Jelly Studios / BrooklynStonewall 50 World Pride Opening Ceremony ConcertNYC PrideMotion / Film / Gaming CraftDesign for Good - Motion / Film CraftBrooklyn
United StatesMoving Picture Company / New York + Anomaly / New York + Pacific Rim Films / Los AngelesThe New KidDick's Sporting GoodsMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - AnimationNew York
United StatesMUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER / San Francisco + RSA Films/Black Dog / Los AngelesRunaway Train 25National Center For Missing & Exploited ChildrenAdvertisingDesign for Good - Advertising - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesMullenLowe / BostonTwitter BaitBurger KingInteractiveSocial Media - TwitterBoston
United StatesN/A / Los AngelesVILLAINS Animated Title SequenceBron StudiosMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Title SequencesLos Angeles
United StatesNature / New York + Barabási Lab / BostonNature's co-citation network infographicNaturePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Infographics - Single or SeriesNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkLizzoNew York MagazinePhotographyFashion - SingleNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkIRL CityNew York MagazinePhotographyFashion - SingleNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkThe FeedNew York MagazinePhotographyInnovationNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkMicroexercisesNew York MagazinePhotographyInnovationNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkLizzoNew York MagazinePhotographyMusic / Entertainment - SingleNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkA Year in AmericaNew York MagazinePhotographyPhotojournalism - SeriesNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkLizzoNew York MagazinePhotographyPortraiture - SeriesNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkReasons to Love New YorkNew York MagazinePhotographyStreet - SeriesNew York
United StatesNew York Magazine / New YorkOur Lesser IslandsNew York MagazinePhotographyLandscape - SeriesNew York
United StatesNick Levesque / San FranciscoRed HotNick LevesqueIllustrationPersonal / Unpublished - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesNicolas Ortega / BrooklynWhat The U.S. Gets Wrong About ChinaBarron'sIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesNicolas Ortega / Brooklyn‘Human Scum’ and Trump’s Tortured EnglishThe New York TimesIllustrationEditorial - Spread - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesNicole Rifkin / Jersey City + The New York Times / New YorkDeconstructing Bong Joon-hoThe New York TimesIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SingleJersey City
United StatesNobody / San FranciscoBLOOMHarper's Bazaar Mexico 2020PhotographyFashion - SeriesSam Francisco
United StatesOscar Bastidas / BrooklynWynwood FoxWynwood BrewingIllustrationPackaging - SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkStress Inversion TransformerMercedesExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Live EventNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkStop At NothingNikeMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkNaeemBon IverMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkI Found You / Nilda's StoryBenny Blanco, Calvin Harris & MiguelMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkLost In YesterdayTame ImpalaMotion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Music VideoNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New YorkCreatureSurfers Against SewageMotion / Film / Gaming CraftDesign for Good - Motion / Film CraftNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoA Holiday ReunionXfinityMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionNew York
United StatesPark Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San FranciscoA Holiday ReunionXfinityMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyNew York
United StatesParty of One Studio / Brooklyn + Washington Post / Washington DCWashington Post Spring Cleaning 11th AnnualWashington PostIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SeriesBrooklyn
United StatesPearlfisher / New York + Seedlip / BeaconsfieldNOgroni: A non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink challengeSeedlipPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SingleNew York
United StatesPepsiCo Design & Innovation / New YorkStacy's Rise Project 2019 LTOPepsiCoPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Food - SeriesNew York
United StatesPhaidon / New YorkVitamin T: Threads & Textiles in Contemporary ArtPhaidonPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleNew York
United StatesPhaidon / New YorkFabien Baron: Works 1983-2019PhaidonPublication DesignBooks - Image-Driven - SingleNew York
United StatesPublicis North America / New York + Hungry Man / New York + Union Editorial / New York + The Mill / New YorkJif BunkerThe J.M. Smucker CompanyMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - CinematographyNew York
United StatesPublicis North America / New York + SHINE/MSD / Parkland + Harbor / New YorkInstrument of HopeSHINE/MSDInteractiveDesign for Good - InteractiveNew York
United StatesR/GA / New YorkHey Google, Ask NikeNikeInteractiveOnline / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce SiteNew York
United StatesR/GA / New YorkHellveticaR/GATypographyDigital - Single or SeriesNew York
United StatesR/GA / PortlandNike PLAYlistNikeInteractiveSocial Media - WildcardPortland
United StatesR/GA / PortlandNike PLAYlistNikeInteractiveGames - Web / Social MediaPortland
United StatesRan Zheng / Jersey City + NPR / Washington, D.C.What Parents Can Do About Gendered ToysNPRIllustrationDigital - SingleJersey City
United StatesRare Volume / New YorkThe Shed—Digital Signage SystemThe ShedExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Wayfinding SystemsNew York
United StatesRazorfish / New York + Getty Images / New York + Girlgaze / SilverlakeProject #ShowUsDoveIntegratedDesign for Good - Integrated CampaignNew York
United StatesRefik Anadol Studuio / Los AngelesMachine HallucinationArtechouseSpatial DesignInnovationLos Angeles
United StatesRobert Festino / Los Angeles + Variety Magazine / Los AngelesDe Niro and Pacino for New York IssueVariety MagazinePhotographyPortraiture - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesRodgers Townsend DDB St. Louis / St. Louis + The Black Rep / St. Louis + Brian Cummings Productions / St. LouisSoul Speaks OutThe Black RepPhotographyMusic / Entertainment - SeriesSt. Louis
United StatesRPA / Santa Monica#VaccinesWorkUnicef GlobleIllustrationDesign for Good - Illustration - SeriesSanta Monica
United StatesRPA / Santa MonicaWhat's Love?Los Angeles LGBT CenterMotion / Film / Gaming CraftDesign for Good - Motion / Film CraftSanta Monica
United StatesSagmeister & Walsh / New York + Vilcek Foundation / New YorkThe Vilcek Prize for ExcellenceThe Vilcek FoundationIllustrationPackaging - SeriesNew York
United StatesSally Deng / Los Angeles + Creative Editions / MankatoYusra SwimsCreative EditionsIllustrationBook - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesShira Inbar / New York CitySeparated-Separados MagazineSelf-initiatedPublication DesignDesign for Good - Publication DesignNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkThe Decade Wrapped IntegratedSpotify In-HouseIntegratedIntegrated - DigitalNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkBon Iver ViisualiizerSpotify In-houseInteractiveData VisualizationNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkBon Iver ViisualiizerSpotify In-HouseInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - WebsiteNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkBon Iver ViisualiizerSpotify In-HouseInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Use of TechnologyNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkBon Iver ViisualiizerSpotify In-HouseInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Art DirectionNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkYour 2019 WrappedSpotify In-HouseInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - WebsiteNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkYour 2019 WrappedSpotify In-HouseInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - Campaign SiteNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkLet The Song PlaySpotify In-HouseAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Film - SingleNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkLet The Song PlaySpotify In-HouseAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkAll The MoodsSpotify In-HouseIllustrationAnimation - SingleNew York
United StatesSpotify USA, Inc. / New YorkAll The MoodsSpotify In-HouseIllustrationAnimation - SeriesNew York
United StatesSquarespace / New YorkStand ProudSquarespaceInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Art DirectionNew York
United StatesSquarespace / New YorkWelcome to Winona Photo EssaySquarespacePhotographyTravel / Tourism - SeriesNew York
United StatesSunday Afternoon / New York50 Years of PrideNew York TimesIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SingleNew York
United StatesTaco Bell / Irvine + United Entertainment Group / New York + Edelman / Los AngelesThe Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and ResortTaco BellExperiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Retail / RestaurantIrvine
United StatesTaylor Castle / Seattle + Chicago Tribune / ChicagoTheaster GatesChicago TribunePhotographyPortraiture - SingleSeattle
United StatesTBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New YorkBrooklyn at 280kphNissanBrand / Communication DesignPosters - Billboard - SeriesNew York
United StatesTBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New YorkCovering Climate NowColumbia Journalism ReviewAdvertisingDirect - Wildcard - SingleNew York
United StatesTBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York + Derby Content / New YorkThe GatheringBrooklyn Film FestivalAdvertisingCraft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - SingleNew York
United StatesTBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + MJZ / BrooklynHere's Mountain Dew ZeroMountain DewAdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Television - SingleNew York
United StatesTBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Park Pictures / New YorkJoel Is Not HappyMountain DewInteractiveCraft in Online / Mobile - Art DirectionNew York
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesAirPods ProApple, Inc.AdvertisingArt Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - CampaignLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesAirPods ProApple, Inc.Experiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Retail / RestaurantLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesAirPods ProApple, Inc.Experiential DesignEnvironmental Design - Window Display / MerchandisingLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesAirPods ProApple, Inc.PhotographyProducts / Commercial - SeriesLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesAirPods ProApple, Inc.Spatial DesignSpatial Design - Retail DesignLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.AdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Cinematography - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.AdvertisingTelevision / Film / Online Video - Online - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - Special EffectsLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - DirectionLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesBounceApple, Inc.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - Short Video - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesShot on iPhone 11 Pro - SnowbrawlApple, Inc.AdvertisingCraft in Video - Direction - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesCoup de BolApple, Inc.AdvertisingBranded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - SingleLos Angeles
United StatesTBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los AngelesShot on iPhone 11 Pro - CNY - DaughterApple, Inc.Motion / Film / Gaming CraftMotion / Film - NarrativeLos Angeles
United StatesTe Hu / San FranciscoParade of six-armed Maṇi-PadmeSelf-PromotionIllustrationPersonal / Unpublished - SingleSan Francisco
United StatesTend / New YorkLook forward to the dentistTendSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Health / Medical CentersNew York
United StatesThe Cut / New YorkA Pas de Deux of Color and ShapeThe CutPhotographyFashion - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe Cut / New YorkThe Realness of Billy PorterThe CutPhotographyPortraiture - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe Cut / New YorkBallet May Be Beautiful, But It’s Still a SportThe CutPhotographyPhotojournalism - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe Folio Society / LondonAnansi BoysThe Folio SocietyIllustrationBook - SeriesLondon
United StatesThe Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA83 FuturesDonate Life AmericaFashion DesignDesign for Good - Fashion DesignRichmond
United StatesThe Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA83 FuturesDonate Life AmericaIntegratedInnovationRichmond
United StatesThe Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CAOREO Music BoxOREOAdvertisingInnovation - DirectRichmond
United StatesThe Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CAOREO Music BoxOREOAdvertisingPromotional Materials - Dimensional - SingleRichmond
United StatesThe New York Times / New York + Local Projects / New YorkThe Truth Is LocalThe New York TimesExperiential DesignExperiential Design - Installations - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkPutting a Price on the End of the WorldThe New York Times MagazineIllustrationEditorial - Front Page - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe 1619 ProjectThe New York Times MagazinePublication DesignDesign for Good - Publication DesignNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkMadonna at 60The New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Cover - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe New York IssueThe New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Cover - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkUndiscovered RembrandtThe New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Cover - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkNinety-Nine Percent Fearless (Laura Dern)The New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Story / Spread - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe New York IssueThe New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Full Issue - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkGreat PerformersThe New York Times MagazinePublication DesignMagazines - Magazine Full Issue - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe King Becomes HerThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyMusic / Entertainment - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkSo the internet didn't turn out the way we hopedThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyFine Art / Conceptual - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkGreat PerformersThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyPortraiture - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkBrothers, Sisters, StrangersThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyPortraiture - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe HauntedThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyPhotojournalism - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkSo the internet didn't turn out the way we hopedThe New York Times MagazineInteractiveOnline / Mobile Websites - WebsiteNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New YorkThe New York Issue: CoverThe New York Times MagazineTypographyUse of Typography - SingleNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine / New York + The New York Times Magazine Labs / New YorkThe New York Times Magazine Labs Special SectionsThe New York Times Magazine LabsPublication DesignNewspapers - Full Issue - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine Labs / New YorkThe New York Times for KidsThe New York Times Magazine Mag LabsPublication DesignNewspapers - Full Issue - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine Labs / New YorkThe New York Times For Kids: The Fear Issue CoversThe New York Times Magazine LabsPublication DesignNewspapers - Front Page - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe New York Times Magazine Labs / New YorkThe Daily MiracleThe New York Times MagazinePhotographyPhotojournalism - SeriesNew York
United StatesThe Urban Conga inc. / BrooklynEntangledLittle Haiti Cultural ComplexSpatial DesignDesign for Good - Spatial DesignBrooklyn
United StatesTien-Min Liao / Long Island CityRibaasuTypejiTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesLong Island City
United StatesTypetanic Fonts / ChicagoLaFargeTypetanic FontsTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesChicago
United StatesVerizon / New YorkVIL SchoolsVerizonSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Education / Institutional DesignNew York
United StatesVICE News / BrooklynRedaction FailuresVICE NewsMotion / Film / Gaming CraftCraft in Motion / Film - TypographyBrooklyn
United StatesVICELAND / BrooklynSLUTEVER Key ArtVICELANDPhotographyWildcard - SingleBrooklyn
United StatesVolvox Labs / Brooklyn + Gensler / New York CityTETRAXandrSpatial DesignSpatial Design - Installation DesignBrooklyn
United StatesYoung & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, INHotel Tango PackagingHotel TangoPackaging DesignFood / Beverage - Beverage - SeriesIndianapolis
United StatesYoung & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, INHotel Tango Packaging TypographyHotel TangoTypographyPackage / Product - SeriesIndianapolis
United StatesYUKE LI / 69-18 38TH AVETHE TIGER IN MY YARDYUKEIllustrationBook - SeriesNew York
United StatesYummyColours / New York City + Sophy Holland / New York CitySophy Holland Super HumansSophy HollandPublication DesignBooks - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - SingleNew York
VietnamLa Sonmai / HanoiTraditional Lacquer Phone-caseLa SonmaiFashion DesignTraditional - AccessoriesHanoi
VietnamM-N Associates / Ho Chi Minh CityFontaGuta Cafe VietnamTypographyTypefaces / Font Systems - Single or SeriesHo Chi Minh City
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: ADC Awards, ADC 99th Annual Awards

Top stories

GLOBAL

Finalists announced for global ADC 99th Annual Awards

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

GLOBAL

Covid-19 causes interest in Netflix to rise by 142%

GLOBAL

Key learnings behind the winning work from the Warc Rankings

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.