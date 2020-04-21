Covid-19
One Show Awards
More One Show Awards news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Finalists announced for global ADC 99th Annual Awards
The One Club for Creativity has announced the finalists for the global ADC 99th Annual Awards.
Entries in the global ADC 99th Annual Awards increased 6% from last year, coming in from 59 countries. All finalists will win either Gold, Silver Bronze Cubes, or Merit certification.
BBDO New York has the most finalist entries with 29, including eight with Sanctuary Los Angeles for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic” and seven with Smuggler New York for Sandy Hook Promise “Back to School Essentials”.
Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco is runner up this year with 23 finalists, including five each for Doritos “Cool Ranch” and Daughters of the Revolution “Lessons in Herstory”.
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles and The New York Times Magazine New York each have 20 entries on the finalists list. Scholz & Friends Berlin has 19, Serviceplan Munich and DDB Paris each have 16, Heimat Berlin has 13, and Jung von Matt Hamburg and No Fixed Address Toronto each have 12.
Specific work receiving the most finalists spots include Scholz & Friends Berlin “The Tampon Book” for The Female Company with nine and BBDO New York “The Epidemic” for Monica Lewinsky with eight.
Five entries each received seven finalists spots: Antoni Berlin “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything” for Mercedes-Benz, BBDO New York “Back to School Essentials” for Sandy Hook Promise, RT Moscow for its own “#Romanov100 AR Photo Album”, Serviceplan Munich “Made in Fukushima” for Meter Group and TBWA\Media Arts Lab “Bounce” for Apple.
On the cusp of its historic centennial anniversary, the ADC Annual Awards are the longest continually-running global awards program celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising. It differs in focus from The One Club for Creativity’s One Show awards, where judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution.
The ADC Annual Awards are also recogniSed for celebrating the work of freelancers and small studios, as reflected in its tiered-pricing entry system that makes it more affordable for solo designers and small studios to participate. Work from freelancers makes up 115 finalist spots this year, with another 76 coming from small studios and agencies.
This year’s ADC 99th Annual Awards winners will be announced online in mid-May during a very special month of unique original One Club for Creativity programming, details will be announced shortly.
See the complete list of finalists below:
|Country
|Agency
|Entry
|Client
|Discipline
|Category + Sub-Category
|City
|Argentina
|Wunderman Thompson BA / CABA
|Maria´s Message
|Movistar
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design
|Caba
|Australia
|Denomination / Ultimo
|Uovo
|Larry Cherubino
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|Ultimo
|Australia
|MISTER / Darlinghurst
|NODE Opening Titles 2019
|NODE Fest
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics
|Darlinghurst
|Austria
|Edition Lammerhuber / Baden
|AND GOD CREATED WAR
|Edition Lammerhuber
|Photography
|Photojournalism - Series
|Baden
|Austria
|Edition Lammerhuber / Baden
|MAXIMUM SHADOW MINIMAL LIGHT
|Edition Lammerhuber
|Photography
|Street - Series
|Baden
|Brazil
|Africa / Sao Paulo
|Life Print
|Ampara ANIMAL
|Fashion Design
|Craft - Patterns / Textiles
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Africa / Sao Paulo
|History Blocks
|Unesco
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Africa / Sao Paulo
|Life Print
|Ampara ANIMAL
|Fashion Design
|Sustainable / Eco-friendly Fashion
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo
|Let's Summer
|Alpargatas
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo
|Let's Summer
|Alpargatas
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo
|Let's Summer
|Alpargatas
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo
|Let's Summer
|Alpargatas
|Advertising
|Out of Home - Poster - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo
|Let's Summer
|Alpargatas
|Advertising
|Out of Home - Point of Purchase - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao Paulo
|COMA – A GettyImages Original Series
|Getty Images
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Episodic - Web Series
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao Paulo
|COMA – A GettyImages Original Series
|Getty Images
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao Paulo
|True VW
|Volkswagen
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Campaign
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao Paulo
|True VW
|Volkswagen
|Interactive
|Video - Online Video
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Camila Rosa / Sao Paulo + Society6 / Los Angeles + The Other Art Fair / London
|Representation Matters Mural
|Society6 / The Other Art Fair
|Illustration
|Mural / Graffiti / Street Art - Single
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Casa Rex / São Paulo
|Muito Esquisito
|Pulo do Gato
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Casa Rex / São Paulo
|Takkø Café Packaging
|Takkø Café
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Elvis Sales Lins / Brasilia, Brazil
|HIATO
|Escola de Cerâmica Paulo de Paula
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Documentary
|Brasilia
|Brazil
|GTB / São Paulo + Code Studio / São Paulo + Bizsys / São Paulo
|Accessibility Mat
|Ford Motor Company
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|Pixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / Dubai
|Planet or Plastic?
|national geographic
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Rio de Janeiro
|Brazil
|Pixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / Dubai
|Planet or Plastic?
|national geographic
|Illustration
|Wildcard - Series
|Rio de Janeiro
|Canada
|Baillat Studio / Montreal + Anteism / Montreal
|Age of Union
|Dax Dasilva
|Publication Design
|Books - Text-Driven - Single
|Montreal
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Advertising
|Direct - Digital - Campaign
|Toronto
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Toronto
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|Toronto
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Toronto
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|Toronto
|Canada
|FCB/SIX / Toronto
|Go Back To Africa
|Black & Abroad
|Integrated
|Innovation
|Toronto
|Canada
|Gentilhomme / Montreal
|Coachella
|Tierra Whack
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Innovation
|Montreal
|Canada
|Giant Ant / Vancouver
|Frontiers 2019 Intro
|Slack
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Title Sequences
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Giant Ant / Vancouver
|Frontiers 2019 Intro
|Slack
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Giant Ant / Vancouver + Smäll / Barcelona
|Padel World Tour 2019
|Estrella Damm
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Head Gear Animation / Toronto Ontario
|Staffless Libraries
|Toronto Public Library Workers Union
|Illustration
|Animation - Series
|Toronto Ontario
|Canada
|Instil Image Co. / Toronto + Saatchi / Toronto
|100 Years of Buckley's
|Buckley's
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Toronto
|Canada
|July / Montreal
|Maison Dentaire No.32
|Maison Dentaire
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Montreal
|Canada
|L'Éloi / montreal
|Trapped
|LM Chabot
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Single
|Montreal
|Canada
|Leo Burnett Toronto / Toronto
|Round-the-Clock Pizza Box
|7 West Restaurant
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|Toronto
|Canada
|Leo Burnett Toronto / Toronto + Leo Burnett / Vietnam
|Human Clock
|McDonald's
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Toronto
|Canada
|lg2 / Montreal + Zoo de Granby / Granby
|Zoo de Granby
|Zoo de Granby
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Logo
|Montreal
|Canada
|Nick Noh / Toronto
|New Life
|NN
|Photography
|Personal / Unpublished - Single
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg
|Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg
|Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg
|Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg
|Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg
|Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
|Canadian Centre for Child Protection
|Spatial Design
|Innovation
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto
|SickKids Airbnb
|SickKids Foundation
|Spatial Design
|Innovation
|Toronto
|Canada
|Paprika / Montreal
|Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|Arrondissement Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|Fact Avalanche
|Protect Our Winters Canada
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|The Design Vanguard
|ideo.org
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|Fact Avalanche
|Protect Our Winters Canada
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|Fact Avalanche
|Protect Our Winters Canada
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|The Impactful Reminder
|Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|The Impactful Reminder
|Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|The Impactful Reminder
|Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|CN100 - A Moving Celebration
|CN
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montreal
|CN100 - 360 Campaign
|CN
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montréal
|Camp Ville Marie
|Sid Lee
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Interior Design
|Montreal
|Canada
|Sid Lee / Montréal
|CN100 - Brand Identity
|CN
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Montreal
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Canada + Canadian Mental Health Association / Toronto
|Mental Fatigues
|Canadian Mental Health Association
|Fashion Design
|Craft - Patterns / Textiles
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York
|Mental Fatigues
|Canadian Mental Health Association
|Fashion Design
|Craft - Illustration
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond
|Mental Fatigues
|Canadian Mental Health Association
|Fashion Design
|Design for Good - Fashion Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond
|Barrier-Free Business Cards
|Rick Hansen Foundation
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Stationery
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond
|Poster For Everyone
|Rick Hansen Foundation
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Billboard - Single
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond/Canada
|No Way In
|Rick Hansen Foundation
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto
|The #UNIGNORABLE Tower
|United Way
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Placemaking
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto
|The #UNIGNORABLE Tower
|United Way
|Interactive
|AR / VR / MR
|Toronto
|Canada
|TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto
|The #UNIGNORABLE Tower
|United Way
|Interactive
|Data Visualization
|Toronto
|Canada
|Urbania / Montreal
|When ordinary becomes extraordinary
|Urbania
|Photography
|Fashion - Series
|Montreal
|Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + HomeEquity Bank / Toronto
|#PauseToRemember
|HomeEquity Bank
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|Toronto
|Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + Peace Collective / Toronto
|#UnravelHate
|Peace Collective
|Fashion Design
|Design for Good - Fashion Design
|Toronto
|Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + SingleCut Beersmiths / Toronto
|Big in Japan
|SingleCut Beersmiths
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|Toronto
|China
|33 and Branding / Beijing
|PACKAGING MADE FROM BAGASSE
|BIOHYALUX
|Packaging Design
|Sustainable / Eco-friendly - Single
|Beijing
|China
|3andwich Design / He Wei Studio / Beijing
|Stone Nest Amphitheatre
|Songshan sub-district office, Huancui district, Weihai city, Shandong province
|Spatial Design
|Craft - Sustainability / Environmentally Conscious Design
|Beijing
|China
|7654321 Studio / Fujian
|Old Fir Narcissus
|Ximing Tea Industry
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|Fujian
|China
|A Black Cover Design / Bei Jing
|DIGEST 3kg
|DIGEST 3kg
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Bei Jing
|China
|another design / Guangzhou
|2019 UABB Brand Promotion Identity
|Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (UABB) organizing committee
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Guangzhou
|China
|another design / Guangzhou
|Urban Interactions
|2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Guangzhou
|China
|BGAD / Shanghai
|INCL VI
|BGAD
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Shanghai
|China
|cc-zendesign brand studio / shenzhen
|BEAUTY SOUP
|CC-ZEN design brand studio
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Single
|Shenzhen
|China
|Day Day Up Design Consultancy / Zhongshan
|Hunhun's Notes
|Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing, Ltd.
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|Zhongshan
|China
|ELTO Consultancy / Shanghai
|Avenue Green Sheshan Kindergarten
|Avenue Green Sheshan Kindergarten
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design
|Shanghai
|China
|Final Frontier / Shanghai + Airbnb China / Beijing + Taiko Studios / Los Angeles
|Fú
|Airbnb China
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Shanghai
|China
|Flame Design / SUZHOU
|Xia Sans Serif
|Flame Design
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Suzhou
|China
|FUJIAN PROVINCIAL HUAYI DESIGNING CO.,LTD. / Fu'an City
|Gu dao ye cong tea packaging
|Fuan ancient road ye fir tea research institute
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|Fu'an City
|China
|G&K Architecture Design Consults Company Limited / Shanghai
|Shimao Wisdom Door Exhibition Center
|Shimao Group Zhejiang Branch
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Commercial Interiors
|Shanghai
|China
|LiaoDesign / Shenzhen
|Environmental Dreamer Festival
|oct harbour
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Shenzhen
|China
|LiaoDesign / Shenzhen
|Environmental Dreamer Festival
|oct harbour
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Shenzhen
|China
|Linshaobin design / Shanghai
|Fuchun tea ceremony
|Hangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu Restaurant
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|Shanghai
|China
|Linshaobin design / Shanghai
|Fuchun tea ceremony
|Hangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu Restaurant
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Shanghai
|China
|LuLu Zhao / ShenYang + Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts / ShenYang
|Liu XiaoDong QuanFangWei
|Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|ShenYang
|China
|Minmin qu & qian jiang / Nanjing
|The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge Memory
|JIANGSU ART MUSEUM
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|N/A / Shanghai
|A man in hat
|N/A
|Illustration
|Personal / Unpublished - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing
|Iconography of the Ten Bamboo Studio
|Ten Bamboo Studio
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing
|Jia Hui
|Phoenix Science Press
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing
|GDC19
|Designer books
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|SenseTeam / Shenzhen
|Forge Ahead
|SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Shenzhen
|China
|SenseTeam / Shenzhen
|Forge Ahead
|SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Logo
|Shenzhen
|China
|Shanghai Version Design Group / Shanghai
|Chinese Provincial Capital Typeface
|shanghai version design group
|Typography
|Lettering - Single or Series
|Shanghai
|China
|ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd. / ShenZhen
|TianYuKong
|ShenZhen Lingyun creative packaging design Co.,Ltd.
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|ShenZhen
|China
|SOLO Studio / Xi'an
|Ink Expression: Silk Road Poster
|Xi'an Municipal Government
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Xi'an
|China
|T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing
|Observing and Mirroring - Dwelling Philosophy
|Day Day Up Design Consultant
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing
|To be Continued: Nanjing in 99 Objects
|Nanjing Museum Administration
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing
|Typographic Design in China
|Shenzhen Graphic Design Association (SGDA)
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing
|The Appreciation of Poems in Tang and Song Dynasty
|The Commercial Press
|Publication Design
|Books - Text-Driven - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|TBWA Beijing / Beijing + BOLT by TBWA China / Shanghai
|The Left Hand
|Save the Children
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Documentary
|Beijing
|China
|TBWA Shanghai / Shanghai
|adidas Z.N.E.
|adidas China
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|Shanghai
|China
|Tencent / Shenzhen + ZHENG&Co. / Guangzhou
|Dome To Home
|Mogao Cave
|Fashion Design
|Promotional Apparel
|Shenzhen
|China
|Tenmilliontimes Design / Nanjing
|Paul Smith's Cycling Scrapbook
|Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House
|Publication Design
|Books - Text-Driven - Single
|Nanjing
|China
|The Nine / Shanghai
|The Brass Instruments Band
|Hengzheng Dental
|Illustration
|Promotional / Collateral - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|The Nine / Shanghai
|Guess Which Book Is It?
|Yan Ji You Bookstores
|Illustration
|Digital - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|The Nine / Shanghai
|The Powerful Human Battery
|Nanfu Battery
|Packaging Design
|Home / Houseware - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|The Nine / Shanghai
|The Powerful Human Battery
|Nanfu Battery
|Illustration
|Packaging - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|TigerPan Packaging Design Lab. / Shenzhen
|Changyu Cellar Storage 5 years
|Yantai Changyu Grape Wine Sales Co., Ltd
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|Shenzhen
|China
|Xi'an Gaopeng / Xi'an
|xi font bottle
|xiaoqinren
|Typography
|Package / Product - Single
|Xi'an
|China
|Xiao Du / Beijing
|Founder Type Design Competition 2020
|Foundertype
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Beijing
|China
|Xiao Du / Beijing
|Founder Type Design Competition 2020
|Foundertype
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Beijing
|China
|XXL Studio / Beijing
|Breeze blows to the page, you read
|Hainan Publishing House
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Beijing
|China
|Yidong Cai / Shanghai
|C-MOJI
|Yidong cai
|Illustration
|Personal / Unpublished - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|YU ZHANG / Shanghai
|Feelings
|Personal
|Illustration
|Digital - Series
|Shanghai
|China
|ZJY (Beijing) Tourism and Culture Co., Ltd. / Beijing
|Beijing Wtown is a comprehensive and characteristi
|Beijing Town
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Interface Design
|Beijing
|Czech Republic
|Alexander Slobzheninov / Prague
|Right Grotesk type family
|Alexander Slobzheninov
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|Alexander Slobzheninov / Prague, Czech Republic
|Relaate multi-genre family
|Alexander Slobzheninov
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Prague
|Finland
|Bob the Robot / Helsinki + Cocoa / Helsinki + Carat Finland / Helsinki
|A Classic You Can Count On
|Saarioinen Oy
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound
|Helsinki
|Finland
|Fourkind / Helsinki
|AI:01 Intelligens
|Mackmyra
|Product Design
|Innovation
|Helsinki
|France
|BETC / Paris
|Crocodile Inside
|Lacoste
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single
|Paris
|France
|BETC / Paris
|Crocodile Inside
|Lacoste
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Paris
|France
|BETC / Paris
|Crocodile Inside
|Lacoste
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Paris
|France
|BETC / Paris
|Refurbished Tweets
|Back Market
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / Paris
|Fashion & Arms
|Amnesty International
|Photography
|Design for Good - Photography
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / Paris
|Fashion & Arms
|Amnesty International
|Photography
|Wildcard - Series
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + ARTE / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris
|Mythomaniac
|ARTE
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for Digital
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris
|ECHOs
|Ubisoft
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris
|ECHOs
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|AR / VR / MR
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris
|ECHOs
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris
|ECHOs
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Experience Design
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Marie Claire / Paris + DL Additive / Paris
|Les Marianne
|Marie Claire
|Product Design
|Interiors / Home / Office - Decorative - Single or Series
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + McDonald's / Paris
|Mc Flurry
|McDonald's
|Interactive
|Social Media - Snapchat
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris
|Green Dawn
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Content Strategy
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris
|Green Dawn
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris
|Green Dawn
|Ubisoft
|Interactive
|Innovation
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris
|The Others
|Volkswagen
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris
|The Others
|Volkswagen
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris
|The Others
|Volkswagen
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Single
|Paris
|France
|DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris
|The Others
|Volkswagen
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single
|Paris
|France
|Marcel / Paris
|We don’t care
|Médecins du Monde
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|Paris
|France
|Margot Lévêque / Paris
|Romie Regular
|Margot Lévêque
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Paris
|France
|SID LEE PARIS / PARIS
|BUCKET BANGERS
|KFC
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|Paris
|France
|TBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne Billancourt
|NISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEY
|NISSAN EUROPE
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single
|Boulogne Billancourt
|France
|TBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne Billancourt
|NISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEY
|NISSAN EUROPE
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design
|Boulogne Billancourt
|France
|Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris
|Seeds of dreams
|L'Occitane
|Illustration
|Digital - Single
|Paris
|France
|Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris
|Seeds of dreams
|L'Occitane
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|Paris
|France
|Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris
|Seeds of dreams
|L'Occitane
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Experience Design
|Paris
|France
|Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris
|Seeds of dreams
|L'Occitane
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Gaming - Animation
|Paris
|France
|Wizz / QUAD GROUP / Clichy + Brand Station / Paris + NKI / Paris
|Poulehouse
|Poulehouse
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Clichy
|Germany
|Aiste Stancikaite / Berlin
|Giannina
|Aiste Stancikaite
|Illustration
|Personal / Unpublished - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni garage GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Iconoclast Germany GmbH / Berlin + nhb Studios / Berlin
|Enjoy Electric - EQC x The Weeknd
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Short Video - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin
|Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Editing - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + BWGTBLD GmbH / Berlin
|The smart Way
|Mercedes-Benz AG / smart
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|Berlin
|Germany
|BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + CraftWork - a brand of ad agencyservices GmbH / Duesseldorf
|The 7th Star for Germany
|Nike Deutschland GmbH
|Fashion Design
|Promotional Apparel
|Berlin
|Germany
|BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf
|Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives
|KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|Duesseldorf
|Germany
|BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf
|Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives
|KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|Duesseldorf
|Germany
|BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf
|Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives
|KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center)
|Product Design
|Science / Medical - Single or Series
|Duesseldorf
|Germany
|BBDO Group Germany GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin
|#Lipconfession
|The Female Company GmbH
|Interactive
|Social Media - Instagram
|Duesseldorf
|Germany
|BMW Group / Munich + Agnieszka Doroszewicz PHOTOGRAPHY / Hamburg
|M Next Vision
|BMW Group
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Munich
|Germany
|Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus
|Windows Into The Future
|Samsung Electronics Germany
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|Schwalbach am Taunus
|Germany
|Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus
|Windows Into The Future
|Samsung Electronics Germany
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Retail Design
|Schwalbach am Taunus
|Germany
|Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus
|Broken Display Maps
|Samsung Electronics Germany
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Schwalbach am Taunus
|Germany
|Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus
|Windows Into The Future
|Samsung Electronics Germany
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising
|Schwalbach am Taunus
|Germany
|Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus
|Windows Into The Future
|Samsung Electronics Germany
|Spatial Design
|Craft - Use of Technology
|Schwalbach am Taunus
|Germany
|DDB GROUP GERMANY / Berlin
|Gutenberg Press
|Reporters without Borders
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|DDB GROUP GMBH / Berlin
|Highlight The Remarkable
|Stabilo
|Advertising
|Press - Magazine - Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|DDB GROUP GMBH / Berlin
|Highlight The Remarkable
|Stabilo
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|Dirk Bader Photography / Munich + Elemente Clemente / Munich
|Dr. Jane Goodall
|Elemente Clemente
|Photography
|Portraiture - Single
|Munich
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Interactive
|Video - Online Video
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Typography
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Hort / Berlin + Tato Architects / Kobe + Bentele Becker Bewegtbild GmbH / Berlin
|HORNBACH "WERKSTÜCK Edition 002"
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Product Design
|Interiors / Home / Office - Furniture - Single or Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin
|German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan
|ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin
|German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan
|ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin
|German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan
|ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin
|German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan
|ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe
|Spatial Design
|Craft - Use of Materials
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin
|German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan
|ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin
|Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Integrated
|Innovation
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin
|Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Integrated
|Integrated - Traditional
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin
|Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody.
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + TRO GmbH / Berlin
|German Federal Association of Funeral Directors "
|German Federal Association of Funeral Directors
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach
|The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“
|adidas
|Fashion Design
|Promotional Apparel
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach
|The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“
|adidas
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach
|The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“
|adidas
|Fashion Design
|Design for Good - Fashion Design
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach
|The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“
|adidas
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + NOAH / Hamburg
|President's Pets. Animals make us human. Adopt.
|NOAH - Menschen für Tiere e.V.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Television / VOD Promo - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Schöffel Sportbekleidung GmbH / Schwabmünchen
|THE SNOWLESS WINTERSPORTS CATALOG
|Schöffel Sportbekleidung GmbH
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München
|The Small Escape
|BMW AG
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kevin Krautgartner Photography / Wuppertal
|Face of bauxite mining - source of our aluminium
|Several editorial books (mostly environmental topic)
|Photography
|Drone / Aerial - Series
|Wuppertal
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|#LifeChangingPlaces - Ethiopia
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|#LifeChangingPlaces - Ethiopia
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|#SayYesToEurope
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Live Event
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|#ALL41
|DAZN, Perform Investment Germany GmbH
|Interactive
|Social Media - Instagram
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|ABOUT YOUr Choice
|About You GmbH
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|The Art of the Season
|Kaufland Stiftung & Co. KG
|Photography
|Food - Series
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|The logo behind the logo
|Munich Philharmonics
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Logo
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|The logo behind the logo
|Munich Philharmonics
|Typography
|Motion - Single or Series
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|Hell-P
|Warner Music Central Europe
|Product Design
|Sports / Leisure - Single or Series
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg
|Hell-P
|Warner Music Central Europe
|Publication Design
|Innovation
|Hamburg
|Germany
|MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt
|SIGNS
|German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt
|SIGNS
|German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss
|Interactive
|Innovation
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt
|SIGNS
|German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Experience Design
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt
|SIGNS
|German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|Ogilvy / Germany + ALDI / Muehlheim an der Ruhr
|Tips for the bin
|ALDI Sued
|Packaging Design
|Design for Good - Packaging Design
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg / Berlin + Carioca Studio / Budapest
|Plastic Legacy
|Greenpeace
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg
|Audi: Tilted World
|AUDI AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg
|Audi: Tilted World
|AUDI AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg
|Audi: Tilted World
|AUDI AG
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound
|Hamburg
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Advertising
|Innovation - Direct
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Brand / Communication Design
|Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Packaging Design
|Design for Good - Packaging Design
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Packaging Design
|Pharma / Health / Wellness
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Packaging Design
|Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|Sound Images
|Berliner Philharmoniker
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|Sound Images
|Berliner Philharmoniker
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|Sound Images
|Berliner Philharmoniker
|Advertising
|Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard - Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|Sound Images
|Berliner Philharmoniker
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Billboard - Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|Sound Images
|Berliner Philharmoniker
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Advertising
|Direct - Mail
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Advertising
|Direct - Wildcard - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin
|The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination
|The Female Company
|Integrated
|Innovation
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin
|The Wall against Walls
|Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.
|Advertising
|Innovation - Direct
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin
|The Wall against Walls
|Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.
|Advertising
|Out of Home - Transit - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin
|The Wall against Walls
|Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.
|Integrated
|Design for Good - Integrated Campaign
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin
|The Wall against Walls
|Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Berlin
|Germany
|Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin
|The Wall against Walls
|Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V.
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Berlin
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Publication Design
|Design for Good - Publication Design
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Butterfly Coach – Your most personal trainer
|BF Coach GmbH & Co. KG
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Interface Design
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Single
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Publication Design
|Innovation
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|The Secret Sculpture
|German child protection Association
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Direct - Single
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich
|Made in Fukushima.
|METER Group
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich
|Mind the Gap
|Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich
|Mind the Gap
|Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)
|Integrated
|Integrated - Traditional
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / Hamburg
|LIFEBOAT - The Experiment
|Sea-Watch
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / Hamburg
|LIFEBOAT - The Experiment
|Sea-Watch
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul
|Dot Translate.
|Dot Incorporation
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul
|Dot Translate.
|Dot Incorporation
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Munich
|Germany
|SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul
|Dot Translate.
|Dot Incorporation
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|Munich
|Germany
|thjnk AG / Hamburg + thjnk Hamburg GmbH / Hamburg
|Spot The Bottle
|Brauerei C. & A. VELTINS GmbH & Co. KG
|Interactive
|Social Media - Facebook
|Hamburg
|Greece
|faze / Pallini
|Morphē Architects identity
|Morphē Architects
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Stationery
|Pallini
|Hong Kong
|MAKKAIHANG DESIGN / Hong Kong
|LOLOSOSO – 60 years of anothermountainman
|Joint Publishing (HK)
|Publication Design
|Books - Text-Driven - Single
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Michele Salati / Hong Kong + Córdova Canillas / Barcelona
|WITH
|Zurich University of the Arts
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Series
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|STUDIO-M / Hong Kong
|Dragon’s Delusion - Book Cover & Jacket Design
|Dragon’s Delusion
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Series
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Superunion / Hong Kong
|Figlia - Feminine by Nature
|Agricola D’Argenio
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|Hong Kong
|India
|TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai
|One Mindful Mind
|NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute
|Brand / Communication Design
|Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit
|Mumbai
|India
|TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai
|One Mindful Mind
|NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single
|Mumbai
|India
|TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai
|One Mindful Mind
|NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute
|Packaging Design
|Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single
|Mumbai
|Ireland
|Paraic Mc Gloughlin / SLIGO
|Circular
|Páraic Mc Gloughlin
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|Sligo
|Italy
|Algo / Torino + Illo / Torino
|Bloomberg — Charting Futures
|Bloomberg
|Publication Design
|Innovation
|Torino
|Italy
|Gucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / Austin
|Gucci Tiger
|Gucci
|Illustration
|Promotional / Collateral - Single
|Milan
|Italy
|Gucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / Austin
|Gucci Cheetahorse Dress
|Gucci
|Fashion Design
|Craft - Patterns / Textiles
|Milan
|Japan
|Beacon (Leo Burnett Tokyo) / Tokyo + Onion Inc. / Tokyo + McDonald's Japan / Tokyo
|Very Happy Meal Font.
|McDonald's Japan
|Typography
|Use of Typography - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|CHIMASKI / Kyoto
|HANAO SHOES
|Whole Love Kyoto
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Footwear
|Kyoto
|Japan
|CHIMASKI / Kyoto
|TOCHU
|Whole Love Kyoto
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Collection
|Kyoto
|Japan
|Daiki Angel Help inc. / Tokyo
|The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders
|Daiki Angel Help inc.
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Minato-Ku + Shiseido Company, Limited / Chuo-ku + Hakuten Corporation / Chuo-ku
|Re-Tree
|Shiseido Company, Limited
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Minato-Ku
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|Stimulate Annual
|Copywriters Club Nagoya
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|CREATIVITY, UNCAGED.
|The Ad Museum Tokyo
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Point of Purchase - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo
|Pocky THE GIFT
|Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Mori Building Co., Ltd.
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Mori Building Co., Ltd.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Mori Building Co., Ltd.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Mori Building Co., Ltd.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo
|Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO
|Mori Building Co., Ltd.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Special Effects - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo
|LANGUAGE SANCTUARY
|Okinawa Times
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo
|LANGUAGE SANCTUARY
|Okinawa Times
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / Tokyo
|Diversity in Disaster Preparation
|Yahoo Japan Corporation
|Illustration
|Wildcard - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / Tokyo
|Diversity in Disaster Preparation
|Yahoo Japan Corporation
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / Tokyo
|TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019
|Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / Tokyo
|TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019
|Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / Tokyo
|TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019
|Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA)
|Illustration
|Wildcard - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa
|2D BONSAI:Trees for the imagination
|Takamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry
|Brand / Communication Design
|Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa + UNIEL ltd. / Tokyo
|2D BONSAI:Trees for the imagination
|Takamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Shiseido Company, Limited / Tokyo + DENTSU LIVE INC. / Tokyo, Japan + Qosmo, Inc. / Tokyo, Japan
|“SHISEIDO KARAKUSA”
|Shiseido Company, Limited
|Illustration
|Innovation
|Tokyo
|Japan
|DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + TAKI CORPORATION / Tokyo + Dentsu Craft Tokyo / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo
|Paper waste Toy AMARIKKO
|SHOEI inc.
|Product Design
|Children - Single or Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Edition Nord / Minamiuonuma-shi
|Transmission Pang Pang Document Book
|OLTA
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Minamiuonuma-shi
|Japan
|GELGEMS / Tokyo
|GELGEMS
|Taisei Fujimoto
|Photography
|Personal / Unpublished - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|good design company / Tokyo
|Branding of "THE"
|THE Co., Ltd.
|Packaging Design
|Home / Houseware - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Hakuhodo Inc. / Tokyo
|Rosette Face Wash Pasta
|ROSETTE Co.,Ltd.
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Tokyo
|Japan
|IC4DESIGN / Hiroshima
|KAKUICHI YOKOCHO
|HIROSHIMA KAKUICHI YOKOCHO
|Illustration
|Digital - Single
|Hiroshima
|Japan
|IC4DESIGN / Hiroshima + Hakuhodo Product's Inc. / Tokyo
|SHARAN
|VOLKSWAGEN Group Japan
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|Hiroshima
|Japan
|Juice / Wroclaw/Tokyo + Nion / Tokyo + Drill / Tokyo
|IMAX – TRANSPHERE
|Cinema Sunshine
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects
|Tokyo
|Japan
|knot / Tokyo + Yamaha Corporation / Shizuoka + HAKUHODO PRODUCT'S INC. / Tokyo
|Yamaha CIS Speaker
|Yamaha Corporation
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Ogilvy Japan / Tokyo
|88 Reasons
|JFOODO
|Illustration
|Digital - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Ogilvy Japan / Tokyo
|See It
|D&AD
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|PEN.Inc. / Tokyo + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association / Tokyo
|The huge wall
|International Federation of Sport Climbing + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|R/GA Tokyo / Tokyo
|Beyond Time
|Shiseido
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Sayuri Studio, Inc. / Minato-ku
|ATHLETIA packaging
|EQUIPE, LTD.
|Packaging Design
|Beauty / Cosmetics / Personal Care - Series
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|SHA inc. / TOKYO
|The Hidden Essence
|NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SHA inc. / TOKYO
|The Hidden Essence
|NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Traditional - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SHA inc. / TOKYO
|The Hidden Essence
|NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
|Typography
|Poster - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Shiseido / Tokyo
|Sports are Beautiful
|SHISEIDO CO.,LTD
|Photography
|Sports / Recreation - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Shiseido Co.,ltd, / Ginza,chuo-ku,tokyo + We+ / Tokyo
|Beauty Innovation
|SHISEIDO Co.,Ltd.
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SIX INC. / Tokyo + Hakuhodo / Tokyo + Headlight / Tokyo
|Neo Japan To The World
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Illustration
|Promotional / Collateral - Single
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo
|MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB
|MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo
|MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB
|MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED
|Interactive
|Data Visualization
|Tokyo
|Japan
|SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo
|MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB
|MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Tatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Genkosha / Tokyo
|TATSURO KIUCHI
|Genkosha
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Tatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Masashi Matsuie / Tokyo + Takashi Shimada / Tokyo + Uniqlo / Tokyo
|UNIQLO Sustainability
|UNIQLO
|Illustration
|Promotional / Collateral - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo
|THE SOUND-FREE CONCERT
|Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo
|The Most Challenging Pingpong Table
|Japan Para Table Tennis Association
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Live Event
|Tokyo
|Japan
|TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo
|The Most Challenging Pingpong Table
|Japan Para Table Tennis Association
|Product Design
|Sports / Leisure - Single or Series
|Tokyo
|Japan
|TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo
|The Most Challenging Pingpong Table
|Japan Para Table Tennis Association
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|Tokyo
|Japan
|Tokyu Agency Inc. / Tokyo + Kunjudo Co., Ltd. / Awaji Island
|HA KO "Scent Reminiscent"
|Kunjudo Co., Ltd.
|Product Design
|Houseware - Single or Series
|Tokyo
|Korea, Republic Of
|Byeongguk, Ahn / Seoul + Hana, Lee / Seoul
|SAMULNORI(Cloud, Rain, Thunder, Wind)
|VISUALSTORY
|Typography
|Poster - Series
|Seoul
|Netherlands
|MediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / Berlin
|Printed by Parkinson's
|Charité Berlin
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|MediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / Berlin
|Printed by Parkinson's
|Charité Berlin
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|MediaMonks / Hilversum + MJZ UK / London
|HP Dragonfly: Lighter Than Air
|HP
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects
|Hilversum
|Netherlands
|MediaMonks / Shanghai + Google / Shanghai
|Google Arts & Culture: Living Jiagu
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|Shanghai
|Netherlands
|PlusOne / Amsterdam
|PlusOne — Manifesto
|PlusOne
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Studio Dumbar / Rotterdam
|Cities in Motion
|Exterion Media
|Typography
|Motion - Single or Series
|Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|Studio Dumbar / Rotterdam + Exterion Media NL / Amsterdam
|DEMO - Design in Motion Festival
|Studio Dumbar / Exterion Media
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|zien / Haarsteeg
|Id-Al-Fitr real life
|Rabobank Netherlands
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Haarsteeg
|New Zealand
|Klim Type Foundry / Wellington
|The Söhne Collection
|Klim Type Foundry
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Wellington
|Norway
|Bleed Design Studio / Oslo
|Identity for Avo Consulting
|Avo Consulting
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Oslo
|Norway
|Bold Scandinavia / Oslo
|Hrímnir Identity
|Hrímnir
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Oslo
|Norway
|Bold Scandinavia / Oslo
|Hrímnir Identity
|Hrímnir
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Logo
|Oslo
|Norway
|Creuna Norway / Oslo
|An Identity that Unites Oslo
|City of Oslo
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Oslo
|Norway
|Creuna Norway / Oslo
|Oslo Sans
|City of Oslo
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Oslo
|Norway
|Kind / bergen
|Mǽr
|Lerøy Seafood Group
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|Bergen
|Norway
|Scandinavian Design Group / Oslo
|Fremtind – Shaping the future of insurance
|Fremtind Forsikring AS
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Oslo
|Norway
|Scandinavian Design Group / Oslo
|Matstreif – Norway's largest food festival
|Innovation Norway
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Oslo
|Norway
|Snøhetta / Oslo
|An Email First Visual Identity
|Bjarne Melgaard Enterprise
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Digital
|Oslo
|Portugal
|Anna Rolskaia / Lisbo
|Royal palmeira
|Royal palmeira
|Typography
|Lettering - Single or Series
|Lisbo
|Portugal
|Henri Prestes / Santarem
|Perfect Darkness
|Henri Prestes
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Series
|Santarem
|Portugal
|Itemzero / Espinho + Maiadouro / Maia
|The Book Block, Industrial Bookbinding Techniques
|Maiadouro
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Espinho
|Portugal
|Serafim Mendes / Porto
|Fórum Internacional de Gaia 2019
|Vila Nova de Gaia Municipality
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|Porto
|Russian Federation
|Olga Kovalenko / Moscow
|Calligraphic Embroideries
|-
|Typography
|Personal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or Series
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Interactive
|AR / VR / MR
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Experience Design
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Publication Design
|Digital Publications - Media - Single or Series
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow
|#Romanov100 AR Photo Album
|RT
|Publication Design
|Innovation
|Moscow
|Russian Federation
|RT / Moscow + Contrast Foundry / Moscow
|#VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember
|RT
|Typography
|Design for Good - Typography
|Moscow
|Singapore
|UFHO / Singapore
|Typeform
|Self
|Typography
|Personal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or Series
|Singapore
|Spain
|aaa&niiiiice / Madrid
|Chemistry Masters
|Salesians School
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Madrid
|Spain
|BBK Fundation / Madrid + LLYC / Madrid
|Invisible Solitude
|BBK Fundation
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|Madrid
|Spain
|ESTUDIO JAVIER JAEN / BARCELONA
|One Small Step
|The New York Times
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Le Cube / Madrid + Tank Tank / Hamburg
|In your hands
|Followfood
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Madrid
|Sri Lanka
|TBWA\\Sri Lanka / Colombo
|AURA INCENSE BARRICADE
|D'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD.
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka
|TBWA\\Sri Lanka / Colombo
|AURA INCENSE BARRICADE
|D'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD.
|Product Design
|Wildcard - Single or Series
|Colombo
|Sweden
|Akestam Holst NoA / Stockholm
|Maurten Unofficial
|Maurten
|Advertising
|Direct - Wildcard - Single
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|Bedow / Stockholm
|Daniel Jensen – Current Events
|Björkholmen Gallery
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Single
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg
|The E.V.A. Initiative
|Volvo Car Corporation
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|Gothenburg
|Sweden
|Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg
|The E.V.A. Initiative
|Volvo Car Corporation
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|Gothenburg
|Sweden
|Happy F&B
|Play Food from the Future
|Win Win Sustainability Award
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|Gothenburg
|Sweden
|Happy F&B + Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg
|Play Food from the Future
|Win Win Sustainability Award
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|Gothenburg
|Sweden
|NM type / Stockholm / Santiago de Compostela
|MOVEMENT, a variable font inspired by dance
|Design Indaba
|Typography
|Innovation
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|Sunny at Sea / Stockholm
|Fading Stories – Pass them on
|Raoul Wallenberg Academy
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|Sunny at Sea / Stockholm
|Fading Stories – Pass them on
|Raoul Wallenberg Academy
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Stockholm
|Switzerland
|Till Lauer / Lucerne + The New Yorker / New York City
|Student Debt
|The New Yorker
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Lucerne
|Switzerland
|Tina Sturzenegger Photography / Cham
|I think you're freaky and I like you a lot
|Tina Sturzenegger Photography
|Photography
|Personal / Unpublished - Series
|Cham
|Switzerland
|W—E studio, Piera Wolf + Claudine Eriksson / Zürich + New York + TASCHEN / Cologne
|Lo—TEK. Design by Radical Indigenism
|TASCHEN
|Publication Design
|Design for Good - Publication Design
|Zurich
|Taiwan
|ADK TAIWAN / Taipei + Whatever Inc. / Taipei
|The Force of Love
|7-ELEVEN Taiwan
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Bito / Taipei + Plan b / Taipei
|Return to the Wild that You Are
|Plan b
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute / Kaohsiung City
|Comfort In Context
|CHIAO, YING-HSIUNG
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Residential Building
|Kaohsiung City
|Taiwan
|ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City
|Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice
|Taiwan TECH
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Billboard - Series
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City
|Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice
|Taiwan TECH
|Typography
|Environmental - Single or Series
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City
|Type directors club annual exhibition in Taiwan
|National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|ken-tsai Lee design lab / Taipei City
|Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice
|Taiwan TECH
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|MixCode Studio / Taipei
|Gogoro VIVA – Branding film
|GOGORO INC.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|MixCode Studio / Taipei
|Gogoro VIVA – Branding film
|GOGORO INC.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / FIlm - Animated Logo
|Taipei
|Thailand
|Kzy Agency thailand / bangkok
|Cart Wheelchair
|TESCO LOTUS SUPERMARKET
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|Vaslab / Bangkok
|Mason
|Mason
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Hotel Design
|Bangkok
|Turkey
|TBWA\\Istanbul / istanbul
|Acting Identity
|Theatre Hours
|Typography
|Use of Typography - Series
|Istanbul
|Turkey
|TBWA\\Istanbul / istanbul
|Acting Identity
|Theatre Hours
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|Istanbul
|United Arab Emirates
|Impact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / Islamabad
|Truck Art Childfinder
|Berger Paints
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Campaign
|Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|Impact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / Islamabad
|Truck Art Childfinder
|Berger Paints
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Dubai
|United Kingdom
|& SMITH / London
|OFFBLAK
|OFFBLAK
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|AMVBBDO / London
|The Purse
|Guinness
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|AMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New York
|Snickers fix the world
|Snickers
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|AMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New York
|Snickers fix the world
|Snickers
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|Anomaly / London + The Line / London
|Every U Does Good Campaign
|Unilever
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|Gillian Hyland Studio / London + National Theatre / London
|When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other
|National Theatre
|Photography
|Music / Entertainment - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|Google Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / London
|Bauhaus Everywhere
|Google Arts and Culture
|Illustration
|Animation - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Google Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / London
|Bauhaus Everywhere
|Google Arts and Culture
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|Jonathan Knowles / London + Leo's Thjnk Tank / München + McDonald's / München
|McDonald's Moonlandings
|McDonald's Deutschland
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / London
|Making Impossible Possible
|Courtney Tulloch
|Typography
|Motion - Single or Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / London
|Heinz Fortnum & Mason
|Kraft Heinz
|Packaging Design
|Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single
|London
|United Kingdom
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / London
|Athrú
|Lough Gill Distillery
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Kate Dawkins Studio / London
|Festival of Remembrance - WW1 and Descendants
|Royal British Legion / BBC Studios Events
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|London
|United Kingdom
|Magpie Studio / London
|Senser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and Mood
|Senser Spirits
|Typography
|Package / Product - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Magpie Studio / London
|Senser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and Mood
|Senser Spirits
|Illustration
|Packaging - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|NB Studio / London + Royal Mail LTD / London
|Royal Mail: Curious Customs stamps
|Royal Mail LTD
|Illustration
|Wildcard - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Studio Bliink / Brighton
|Shaw Contract - Smarter Impact
|Shaw Contract
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|Brighton
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London
|Smith + Nephew
|Smith + Nephew
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London
|Riverside Studios
|Riverside Studios
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London
|LSO - Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano
|London Symphony Orchestra
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London + Notpla / London
|Notpla
|Notpla
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London + Notpla / London
|Notpla
|Notpla
|Brand / Communication Design
|Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London + Notpla / London
|Notpla
|Notpla
|Packaging Design
|Design for Good - Packaging Design
|London
|United Kingdom
|Superunion / London + Notpla / London
|Notpla
|Notpla
|Product Design
|Design for Good - Product Design
|London
|United Kingdom
|Tom Gauld / London / UK + The New Yorker / New York / USA
|Cover Artworks for The New Yorker
|The New Yorker
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Series
|London
|United Kingdom
|Xiaotu Tang / London
|CONTAINERS
|Personal project
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Accessories
|London
|United States
|&Walsh / New York + Zooba / Cairo
|Zooba Branding &Walsh
|Zooba
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + HBO / New York
|Create #ForTheThrone
|HBO
|Advertising
|Promotional Materials - Dimensional - Single
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + HBO / New York
|Create #ForTheThrone
|HBO
|Illustration
|Wildcard - Single
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + HBO / New York
|Create #ForTheThrone: Beric's Sword
|HBO
|Typography
|Environmental - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + HBO / New York
|His Dark Materials "Personal Daemons"
|HBO
|Advertising
|Direct - Mail
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + HBO / New York
|His Dark Materials "Personal Daemons"
|HBO
|Typography
|Wildcard - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + MINI USA / Woodcliff Lake, NJ
|MINI: THE INNER DRIVE
|MINI USA
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + Mondelez / East Hanover + HBO / New York
|OREO x Game of Thrones
|Mondelez (OREO)
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Animation - Single
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + New Orleans Tourism / New Orleans
|The Offline Playlist
|New Orleans Tourism
|Advertising
|Innovation - Branded Content / Entertainment
|New York
|United States
|360i / New York + Truly Hard Seltzer / Boston
|Flavor Drop
|Truly Hard Seltzer
|Illustration
|Packaging - Single
|New York
|United States
|72andSunny / Brooklyn + Anonymous Content / Los Angeles
|Ice Cream For Adults
|Halo Top
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Campaign
|Brooklyn
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + National Football League / New York + Prettybird / Culver City
|Next 100
|National Football League
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Narrative
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles
|Swipe Night
|Tinder
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles
|Swipe Night
|Tinder
|Advertising
|Innovation - Branded Content / Entertainment
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles
|Swipe Night
|Tinder
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Content Strategy
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles
|Swipe Night
|Tinder
|Interactive
|Video - Interactive Video
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles
|Swipe Night
|Tinder
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|Los Angeles
|United States
|72andSunny / New York
|Web of Infamy
|Smirnoff
|Photography
|Social Media - Series
|New York
|United States
|72andSunny / New York
|Web of Infamy
|Smirnoff
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Digital
|New York
|United States
|72andSunny / New York + Anonymous Content / Los Angeles
|Ice Cream For Adults
|Halo Top
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Campaign
|New York
|United States
|Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco
|Terrace House
|Aidlin Darling Design
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Residential Building
|San Francisco
|United States
|Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco
|Winged Retreat
|Aidlin Darling Design
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Residential Building
|San Francisco
|United States
|Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco
|Tree House
|Aidlin Darling Design
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Residential Building
|San Francisco
|United States
|Air Co. / New York + Joe Doucet x Partners / New York
|Air Co.
|Air Co.
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|Enchanted Lands
|Airbnb Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|Letter From Rome
|Airbnb Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|The Road Warrior
|Airbnb Magazine
|Photography
|Travel / Tourism - Series
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|Who Lives in Palermo is Palermo
|Airbnb Magazine
|Photography
|Travel / Tourism - Single
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|Kyrgyzstan Unbounded
|Airbnb Magazine
|Photography
|Travel / Tourism - Series
|New York
|United States
|Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco
|Home (Away from Home)
|Airbnb Magazine
|Photography
|Food - Series
|New York
|United States
|Alex Rank / Venice + BMW / Munich + Serviceplan Campaign & Content / Hamburg
|The story of Luxury
|BMW Group
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Venice
|United States
|Alex Rank / Venice + CoC Mini / Munich
|Mini Electric Campaign
|Mini / BMW Group
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Venice
|United States
|Alma Mater / Los Angeles
|THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
|Warner Animation Group
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Title Sequences
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Amazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa Monica
|Amazon Prime Video Experience at SDCC
|Amazon Prime Video
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Amazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa Monica
|Amazon Prime Video Experience at SDCC
|Amazon Prime Video
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Live Event
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Ami Vitale Productions / Missoula
|The Last Goodbye
|National Geographic
|Photography
|Wildlife - Single
|Missoula
|United States
|Apple / Cupertino
|Shot on iPhone Series A
|Apple
|Photography
|Mobile - Series
|Cupertino
|United States
|Apple / Cupertino
|Shot on iPhone Series B
|Apple
|Photography
|Mobile - Series
|Cupertino
|United States
|Apple / Cupertino
|Shot on iPhone Moroccan Rug Weavers
|Apple
|Photography
|Social Media - Series
|Cupertino
|United States
|archimania / Memphis
|Civitas
|Barry Alan Yoakum, FAIA and Kathy Howard Yoakum
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Residential Building
|Memphis
|United States
|archimania / Memphis
|OrthoSouth
|OrthoSouth
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers
|Memphis
|United States
|archimania / Memphis
|Girls Inc. of Memphis - South Park + LDT Centers
|Girls Inc.
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design
|Memphis
|United States
|Art Camp / Brooklyn
|Thom Yorke - Last I Heard
|XL Records
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Art Camp / Brooklyn
|Thom Yorke - Last I Heard
|XL Records
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Arteaga / Brooklyn
|Arteaga: Ethical + Sustainable + Exquisite
|Arteaga
|Fashion Design
|Sustainable / Eco-friendly Fashion
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Artery Industries, Inc. / Los Angeles + Interscope Records / Los Angeles
|Tierra Whack "Unemployed"
|Artery Industries, Inc.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Badger & Winters / New York
|#NoKidsInCages
|RAICES
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt
|New York
|United States
|Badger & Winters / New York
|#NoKidsInCages
|RAICES
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|New York
|United States
|BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View
|Google Store
|Interactive
|UX / UI - User Experience Design
|San Diego
|United States
|BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View
|Google Store
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site
|San Diego
|United States
|BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View
|Google Store
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Website
|San Diego
|United States
|BBDO / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles
|Train
|BBDO New York
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|New York
|United States
|BBDO / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles
|Train
|BBDO New York
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|New York
|United States
|BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York
|The Infinity Classroom
|Theirworld
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Minneapolis
|United States
|BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York
|The Infinity Classroom
|Theirworld
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Minneapolis
|United States
|BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York
|The Infinity Classroom
|Theirworld
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Exhibition Design
|Minneapolis
|United States
|BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York
|The Infinity Classroom
|Theirworld
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Minneapolis
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los Angeles
|Hall of Heroes
|St. Jude
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Virtual Reality
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los Angeles
|Hall of Heroes
|St. Jude
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Extended Reality
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York
|Train
|AT&T
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York
|Train
|AT&T
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York
|Train
|AT&T
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Short Video - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Narrative
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles
|The Epidemic
|Monica Lewinsky
|Interactive
|Video - Interactive Video
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Digital
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - Online / Social - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York
|Back to School Essentials
|Sandy Hook Promise
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York
|Beat Machine
|Bacardi
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York
|Beat Machine
|Bacardi
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York
|Beat Machine
|Bacardi
|Interactive
|Video - Online Video
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + The New Yorker / New York
|Caption Contest
|The New Yorker
|Interactive
|Social Media - Instagram
|New York
|United States
|BBDO New York / New York + VT Pro Design / Los Angeles + BBDO Studios / New York
|Painted by Everyone
|Bacardi - Bombay Sapphire
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|New York
|United States
|Beehive Books / Philadelphia
|LAAB MAGAZINE #4: This Was Your Life!
|Beehive Books
|Publication Design
|Newspapers - Full Issue - Single
|Philadelphia
|United States
|Beehive Books / Philadelphia + Headcase Design / Philadelphia
|Madness In Crowds
|Beehive Books
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|Philadelphia
|United States
|Bloomberg LP / New York
|Bloomberg Markets covers
|Bloomberg LP
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Series
|New York
|United States
|Bodily / New York + Mother Design / New York
|Bodily Identity System
|Bodily
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|New York
|United States
|Brian Stauffer Illustration + Animation / Novato + The New York Times / NYC
|Harvey Weinstein Convicted
|The New York Times
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Novato
|United States
|BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Wonderful Tools
|Apple
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion
|Los Angeles
|United States
|BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Wonderful Tools
|Apple
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|Los Angeles
|United States
|BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Wonderful Tools
|Apple
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Animation - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Wonderful Tools
|Apple
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|Los Angeles
|United States
|BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Wonderful Tools
|Apple
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Burns Group / New York City + Catalyst Inc / New York City
|#BiasCorrect
|Catalyst Inc
|Spatial Design
|Craft - Use of Technology
|New York
|United States
|Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) / Sausalito + NBA 2K / Novato
|#2KRatings Live Show
|NBA 2K
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Sausalito
|United States
|Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis
|Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign
|Minnesota Twins
|Typography
|Motion - Single or Series
|Minneapolis
|United States
|Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis
|Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign
|Minnesota Twins
|Typography
|Use of Typography - Series
|Minneapolis
|United States
|Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis
|Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign
|Minnesota Twins
|Typography
|Poster - Series
|Minneapolis
|United States
|Catapult / NYC
|Humiliation
|Catapult
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Single
|New York
|United States
|Catapult / NYC
|Sea Monsters
|Cataupult
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Single
|New York
|United States
|Chris Crisman / Penn Valley
|Mezcaleros
|Chris Crisman
|Photography
|Portraiture - Series
|Penn Valley
|United States
|Christy Lee Rogers / Franklin
|Muses
|Christy Lee Rogers
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Series
|Franklin
|United States
|Dan Bejar Illustration / Brooklyn + Imagination / Washington DC
|Control
|Engineering Inc. Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Dejha Ti / Los Angeles + Ania Catherine / Los Angeles
|On View
|SCAD Museum of Art
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Design Army / Washington
|Eyes Say More Than Words
|Georgetown Optician
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound
|Washington
|United States
|Design Army / Washington
|Never Standing Still
|Hong Kong Ballet
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|Washington
|United States
|Design Army / Washington
|Never Standing Still
|Hong Kong Ballet
|Photography
|Music / Entertainment - Series
|Washington
|United States
|Design Army / Washington
|Never Standing Still
|Hong Kong Ballet
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Washington
|United States
|Digitas / Atlanta + [a] Non-Agency, Michelle Collins / New York
|Delta @ CES: The New Feel Of Flight
|Delta Air Lines
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Trade Show Exhibit
|Atlanta
|United States
|Digitas / Boston + CVS / Boston
|Beauty Mark
|CVS Health
|Photography
|Design for Good - Photography
|Boston
|United States
|Digitas / Boston + Unit 9 / London
|JFK Moonshot
|JFK Presidential Library and Museum
|Interactive
|AR / VR / MR
|Boston
|United States
|Doomsday Entertainment / Los Angeles + Beats By Dre / Los Angeles + Zambezi / Los Angeles
|Powerbeats Pro | Unleashed
|Beats By Dre
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Innovation
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Doug Pedersen Art Direction & Design / Minneapolis
|11.50 Rediscovering Discovery
|Doug Pedersen Art Direction & Design
|Publication Design
|Newspapers - Full Issue - Single
|Minneapolis
|United States
|Droga5 / New York
|The Frontier Within
|Thorne
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|New York
|United States
|Droga5 / New York
|The Frontier Within
|Thorne
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|New York
|United States
|Edward Kinsella Illustration / Saint Louis + Waxwork Records / New Orleans
|Us Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
|Waxwork Records
|Illustration
|Packaging - Series
|Saint Louis
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica
|Game of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 Main Title
|HBO
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Title Design
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica
|His Dark Materials Main Title Sequence
|BBC & HBO
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Title Design
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica
|The Morning Show Main Title
|Apple TV+
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Title Design
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica
|Conversations With A Killer Main Title Sequence
|Netflix
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Title Design
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica
|Watchmen Main Titles & Episode Titles
|HBO
|Typography
|Motion - Single or Series
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Elastic / Santa Monica + Niel Kellerhouse / Los Angeles
|Velvet Buzzsaw Main Title
|Neil Kellerhouse
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Emergence Magazine / Inverness + Studio Airport / Utrecht, NL
|Emergence Magazine
|Emergence Magazine
|Publication Design
|Digital Publications - Online Publication - Single or Series
|Inverness
|United States
|Emergence Magazine / Inverness, USA
|Emergence Magazine
|Emergence Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single
|Inverness
|United States
|Emily Simms / Brooklyn
|Work Friend
|The New York Times
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Eric Van Nynatten / Brooklyn
|In Transit
|Personal Work
|Photography
|Personal / Unpublished - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Eric Van Nynatten / Brooklyn
|Nightfall
|Eric Van Nynatten
|Photography
|Street - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Eugenia Mello / Brooklyn
|Moving
|Victionary
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Facebook, Creative Experiences / Menlo Park + Mini Title / London
|Facebook Company: Branded Photography
|Photography
|Social Media - Single
|West Menlo Park
|United States
|Facebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / London
|Facebook Company: Branded Photography
|Photography
|Social Media - Series
|West Menlo Park
|United States
|Facebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / London
|Facebook Company: People Empowered Series
|Photography
|Social Media - Series
|West Menlo Park
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago
|Most Dangerous Street
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago
|Most Dangerous Street
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago
|Most Dangerous Street
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago
|The Gun Violence History Book
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Advertising
|Direct - Mail
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago
|The Gun Violence History Book
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Publication Design
|Design for Good - Publication Design
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago
|The Gun Violence History Book
|Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|Chicago
|United States
|FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord and Thomas / Chicago + FCB Global / New York + Ad Age / New York
|Carol H. Williams and the Rejected Script
|Ad Age
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|Chicago
|United States
|Final Cut / New York + Droga5 / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles + Significant Others / New York
|The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness (ISIS)
|The New York Times
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|New York
|United States
|For Office Use Only / new york
|Good Fences Make Good Neighbors
|Public Art Fund
|Publication Design
|Books - Jacket - Single
|New York
|United States
|Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York
|Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality
|Friends of + POOL
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Bridges / Infrastructure
|New York
|United States
|Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York
|Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality
|Friends of + POOL
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|New York
|United States
|Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York
|Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality
|Friends of + POOL
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Urban Planning
|New York
|United States
|Gallegos United / Los Angeles
|The Art of Storytelling
|Comcast
|Illustration
|Mural / Graffiti / Street Art - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Gallegos United / Los Angeles
|Tasty Truths
|California Milk Processor Board (CMPB)
|Illustration
|Animation - Series
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Gallegos United / Los Angeles
|The Art of Storytelling
|Comcast
|Illustration
|Promotional / Collateral - Series
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Good Company Pictures / New York
|Lizzo - Juice
|Atlantic Records
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|New York
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Brandless
|Doritos
|Integrated
|Innovation
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Creativity for All
|Adobe
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Creativity for All
|Adobe
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows
|PayPal
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows
|PayPal
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows
|PayPal
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Retail Design
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Dalí Lives
|The Dalí Museum
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Dalí Lives
|The Dalí Museum
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Dalí Lives
|The Dalí Museum
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|A Holiday Reunion
|Xfinity
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|A Holiday Reunion
|Xfinity
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|A Holiday Reunion
|Xfinity
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Cool Ranch
|Doritos
|Integrated
|Integrated - Traditional
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Cool Ranch
|Doritos
|Integrated
|Innovation
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Cool Ranch
|Doritos
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Cool Ranch
|Doritos
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Not a Gun
|Courageous Conversation Global Foundation
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|Cool Ranch
|Doritos
|Interactive
|Innovation
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco
|Lessons in Herstory
|Daughters of the Evolution
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco
|Lessons in Herstory
|Daughters of the Evolution
|Experiential Design
|Design for Good - Experiential Design
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco
|Lessons in Herstory
|Daughters of the Evolution
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco
|Lessons in Herstory
|Daughters of the Evolution
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality
|San Francisco
|United States
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco
|Lessons in Herstory
|Daughters of the Evolution
|Illustration
|Digital - Series
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google Brand Studio / San Francisco
|The Most Searched
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Billboard - Series
|San Francisco
|United States
|Google LLC / Mountain view
|Google Pixelbook Go
|Google Inc
|Product Design
|Consumer Electronics - Single or Series
|Mountain view
|United States
|Google LLC / Mountain view
|Google Nest Wifi
|Google Inc
|Product Design
|Consumer Electronics - Single or Series
|Mountain view
|United States
|Google LLC / Mountain view
|A Space for Being
|Google Inc
|Interactive
|Data Visualization
|Mountain view
|United States
|Gretel / New York + Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup / New York
|Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup Brand Identity System
|Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|New York
|United States
|GSD&M / Austin
|Chicken Wars
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - Online / Social - Single
|Austin
|United States
|GSD&M / Austin
|Chicken Wars
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Austin
|United States
|GSD&M / Austin + The Bear / Austin + Cut+Run / Austin
|Chicken Wars
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|Austin
|United States
|Harrison & Star / New York
|Dreams Add Up
|Dream Foundation
|Illustration
|Digital - Series
|New York
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet
|Scott Sports
|Product Design
|Durable Goods - Transportation
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet
|Scott Sports
|Product Design
|Innovation
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet
|Scott Sports
|Product Design
|Science / Medical - Single or Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet
|Scott Sports
|Product Design
|Sports / Leisure - Single or Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|BORIS: THE BRAND
|Getty Images UK
|Photography
|Wildcard - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|#ThisIsNotJeep
|Jeep
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|#ThisIsNotJeep
|Jeep
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Huge / Brooklyn
|A brand refresh for the world’s most popular OS.
|Android
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Digital
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Hybrid Design / San Francisco
|Mohawk Maker Quarterly 16: Community
|Mohawk Paper
|Brand / Communication Design
|Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit
|San Francisco
|United States
|Hyeong Geun Song / New York
|Tangible Type
|Self-initiated
|Typography
|Innovation
|New York
|United States
|IBM Originals / New York + The Mill / New York + The Weather Channel / Atlanta
|Know the Cost
|The Weather Channel, an IBM Business
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|New York
|United States
|Igor Bastidas Studio / Brooklyn + The New Yorker / New York
|Athleisure Time
|The New Yorker
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Intertrend Communications / Long Beach + Daikoku Design Institute / Tokyo and Los Angeles
|The Art of Bloom
|The Art of Bloom
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Long Beach
|United States
|Jason Naylor / Brooklyn
|Love is Fierce
|PowWow! Worcester
|Typography
|Environmental - Single or Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Javas Lehn Studio / New York
|Solento Tequila
|Solento Organic Tequila
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|New York
|United States
|Joe Donaldson / Sarasota
|The New Yorker Animated Series
|The New Yorker
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Short Video - Series
|Sarasota
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|Planters – Gone But Never Forgotten
|Kraft Heinz
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|New York
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|SVA Masters in Branding
|School of Visual Arts
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|New York
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|Marble: Big Data For Every Child
|UNICEF
|Brand / Communication Design
|Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated
|New York
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|Marble: Big Data For Every Child
|UNICEF
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|Selfie Bud
|AB InBev - Budweiser
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|New York
|United States
|Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York
|Selfie Bud
|AB InBev - Budweiser
|Brand / Communication Design
|Innovation - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|Josh Dickinson Photo / NEW YORK + Sunday Afternoon / New York
|Microsoft Surface
|Microsoft
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|New York
|United States
|KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + AIR B N B MAGAZINE / New York
|LEONARDO DAVID
|AIR B N B MAGAZINE
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + HOUGHTON MIFFLIN / New York
|THE UNDEFEATED
|HOUGHTON MIFFLIN/VERSIFY
|Illustration
|Book - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / WASHINGTON DC
|FLIGHT OF THE CLOTILDA
|KADIR NELSON, INC.
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + THE NEW YORKER / New York
|ART CONNOISSEURS
|THE NEW YORKER
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Karen Weber / Brooklyn
|The Room Editorial
|Schön! Magazine
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Set / Stage Design
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Laura Coombs / New York
|How We See: Photobooks by Women
|10x10 Photobooks
|Publication Design
|Books - Text-Driven - Single
|New York
|United States
|Leo Burnett / Chicago
|Coolest Kicks
|Serta
|Fashion Design
|Promotional Apparel
|Chicago
|United States
|Leo Burnett / Chicago
|Coolest Kicks
|Serta
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Footwear
|Chicago
|United States
|Leo Burnett / Chicago
|I Am Hunger in America
|Feeding America
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft
|Chicago
|United States
|Leo Burnett / Chicago
|Ugly Gerry
|RepresentUs
|Typography
|Design for Good - Typography
|Chicago
|United States
|Leo Burnett / Chicago
|Ugly Gerry
|RepresentUs
|Typography
|Innovation
|Chicago
|United States
|Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + Believer Magazine / Las Vegas
|Beating the Bounds: The Case for Ethical Borders
|Believer Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + O, The Oprah Magazine / New York City
|My Sister, Myself
|O, The Oprah Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + The New Yorker / New York City
|The New Yorker's Film and Theatre Reviews
|The New Yorker
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Series
|Los Angeles
|United States
|m ss ng p eces / Los Angeles + Popp Rok / Toronto
|SEVEN MOTHERS
|Pyer Moss
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television Low Budget - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Mah Ferraz / Brooklyn + Billboard / New York + RPA / Los Angeles
|La Rosalía: The Sound of Energy, Freedom and Love
|Billboard
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Editing
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Mark Seliger Photography / New York
|Eye to Eye campaign
|Hourglass Cosmetics
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|New York
|United States
|Mark Seliger Photography / New York + Vanity Fair / New York
|2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
|Vanity Fair
|Photography
|Social Media - Series
|New York
|United States
|Matthew Borowick / New York
|Different Perspectives
|Matthew Borowick
|Photography
|Drone / Aerial - Series
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York
|The Most Metal Scratch-Off
|New York Lottery
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for Digital
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York
|The Most Metal Scratch-Off
|New York Lottery
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda
|Think Inside The Box
|Lockheed Martin
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda
|Think Inside The Box
|Lockheed Martin
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Single
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda
|Think Inside The Box
|Lockheed Martin
|Experiential Design
|Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle
|Changing The Game
|Microsoft
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle
|Changing The Game
|Microsoft
|Integrated
|Design for Good - Integrated Campaign
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle
|Changing The Game
|Microsoft
|Integrated
|Innovation
|New York
|United States
|McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle
|Changing The Game
|Microsoft
|Advertising
|Innovation - Direct
|New York
|United States
|MJZ / Los Angeles + 72&Sunny / New York
|Infamous Since 1864
|Smirnoff
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|MJZ / Los Angeles + MJZ / London + Mother / London
|Silence The Critics
|IKEA
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Animation - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|MJZ / Los Angeles + Wieden+Kennedy / Shanghai
|The Great Chase
|Nike
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Moon Jelly Studios / Brooklyn
|Stonewall 50 World Pride Opening Ceremony Concert
|NYC Pride
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Moving Picture Company / New York + Anomaly / New York + Pacific Rim Films / Los Angeles
|The New Kid
|Dick's Sporting Goods
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Animation
|New York
|United States
|MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER / San Francisco + RSA Films/Black Dog / Los Angeles
|Runaway Train 25
|National Center For Missing & Exploited Children
|Advertising
|Design for Good - Advertising - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|MullenLowe / Boston
|Twitter Bait
|Burger King
|Interactive
|Social Media - Twitter
|Boston
|United States
|N/A / Los Angeles
|VILLAINS Animated Title Sequence
|Bron Studios
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Title Sequences
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Nature / New York + Barabási Lab / Boston
|Nature's co-citation network infographic
|Nature
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Infographics - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Lizzo
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Fashion - Single
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|IRL City
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Fashion - Single
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|The Feed
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Innovation
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Microexercises
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Innovation
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Lizzo
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Music / Entertainment - Single
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|A Year in America
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Photojournalism - Series
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Lizzo
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Portraiture - Series
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Reasons to Love New York
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Street - Series
|New York
|United States
|New York Magazine / New York
|Our Lesser Islands
|New York Magazine
|Photography
|Landscape - Series
|New York
|United States
|Nick Levesque / San Francisco
|Red Hot
|Nick Levesque
|Illustration
|Personal / Unpublished - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Nicolas Ortega / Brooklyn
|What The U.S. Gets Wrong About China
|Barron's
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Nicolas Ortega / Brooklyn
|‘Human Scum’ and Trump’s Tortured English
|The New York Times
|Illustration
|Editorial - Spread - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Nicole Rifkin / Jersey City + The New York Times / New York
|Deconstructing Bong Joon-ho
|The New York Times
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Single
|Jersey City
|United States
|Nobody / San Francisco
|BLOOM
|Harper's Bazaar Mexico 2020
|Photography
|Fashion - Series
|Sam Francisco
|United States
|Oscar Bastidas / Brooklyn
|Wynwood Fox
|Wynwood Brewing
|Illustration
|Packaging - Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|Stress Inversion Transformer
|Mercedes
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Live Event
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|Stop At Nothing
|Nike
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|Naeem
|Bon Iver
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|I Found You / Nilda's Story
|Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris & Miguel
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|Lost In Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Music Video
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York
|Creature
|Surfers Against Sewage
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|A Holiday Reunion
|Xfinity
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|New York
|United States
|Park Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco
|A Holiday Reunion
|Xfinity
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|New York
|United States
|Party of One Studio / Brooklyn + Washington Post / Washington DC
|Washington Post Spring Cleaning 11th Annual
|Washington Post
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Series
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Pearlfisher / New York + Seedlip / Beaconsfield
|NOgroni: A non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink challenge
|Seedlip
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single
|New York
|United States
|PepsiCo Design & Innovation / New York
|Stacy's Rise Project 2019 LTO
|PepsiCo
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Food - Series
|New York
|United States
|Phaidon / New York
|Vitamin T: Threads & Textiles in Contemporary Art
|Phaidon
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|New York
|United States
|Phaidon / New York
|Fabien Baron: Works 1983-2019
|Phaidon
|Publication Design
|Books - Image-Driven - Single
|New York
|United States
|Publicis North America / New York + Hungry Man / New York + Union Editorial / New York + The Mill / New York
|Jif Bunker
|The J.M. Smucker Company
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography
|New York
|United States
|Publicis North America / New York + SHINE/MSD / Parkland + Harbor / New York
|Instrument of Hope
|SHINE/MSD
|Interactive
|Design for Good - Interactive
|New York
|United States
|R/GA / New York
|Hey Google, Ask Nike
|Nike
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site
|New York
|United States
|R/GA / New York
|Hellvetica
|R/GA
|Typography
|Digital - Single or Series
|New York
|United States
|R/GA / Portland
|Nike PLAYlist
|Nike
|Interactive
|Social Media - Wildcard
|Portland
|United States
|R/GA / Portland
|Nike PLAYlist
|Nike
|Interactive
|Games - Web / Social Media
|Portland
|United States
|Ran Zheng / Jersey City + NPR / Washington, D.C.
|What Parents Can Do About Gendered Toys
|NPR
|Illustration
|Digital - Single
|Jersey City
|United States
|Rare Volume / New York
|The Shed—Digital Signage System
|The Shed
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Wayfinding Systems
|New York
|United States
|Razorfish / New York + Getty Images / New York + Girlgaze / Silverlake
|Project #ShowUs
|Dove
|Integrated
|Design for Good - Integrated Campaign
|New York
|United States
|Refik Anadol Studuio / Los Angeles
|Machine Hallucination
|Artechouse
|Spatial Design
|Innovation
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Robert Festino / Los Angeles + Variety Magazine / Los Angeles
|De Niro and Pacino for New York Issue
|Variety Magazine
|Photography
|Portraiture - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Rodgers Townsend DDB St. Louis / St. Louis + The Black Rep / St. Louis + Brian Cummings Productions / St. Louis
|Soul Speaks Out
|The Black Rep
|Photography
|Music / Entertainment - Series
|St. Louis
|United States
|RPA / Santa Monica
|#VaccinesWork
|Unicef Globle
|Illustration
|Design for Good - Illustration - Series
|Santa Monica
|United States
|RPA / Santa Monica
|What's Love?
|Los Angeles LGBT Center
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft
|Santa Monica
|United States
|Sagmeister & Walsh / New York + Vilcek Foundation / New York
|The Vilcek Prize for Excellence
|The Vilcek Foundation
|Illustration
|Packaging - Series
|New York
|United States
|Sally Deng / Los Angeles + Creative Editions / Mankato
|Yusra Swims
|Creative Editions
|Illustration
|Book - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Shira Inbar / New York City
|Separated-Separados Magazine
|Self-initiated
|Publication Design
|Design for Good - Publication Design
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|The Decade Wrapped Integrated
|Spotify In-House
|Integrated
|Integrated - Digital
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Bon Iver Viisualiizer
|Spotify In-house
|Interactive
|Data Visualization
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Bon Iver Viisualiizer
|Spotify In-House
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Website
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Bon Iver Viisualiizer
|Spotify In-House
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Bon Iver Viisualiizer
|Spotify In-House
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Your 2019 Wrapped
|Spotify In-House
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Website
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Your 2019 Wrapped
|Spotify In-House
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Let The Song Play
|Spotify In-House
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|Let The Song Play
|Spotify In-House
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|All The Moods
|Spotify In-House
|Illustration
|Animation - Single
|New York
|United States
|Spotify USA, Inc. / New York
|All The Moods
|Spotify In-House
|Illustration
|Animation - Series
|New York
|United States
|Squarespace / New York
|Stand Proud
|Squarespace
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction
|New York
|United States
|Squarespace / New York
|Welcome to Winona Photo Essay
|Squarespace
|Photography
|Travel / Tourism - Series
|New York
|United States
|Sunday Afternoon / New York
|50 Years of Pride
|New York Times
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Single
|New York
|United States
|Taco Bell / Irvine + United Entertainment Group / New York + Edelman / Los Angeles
|The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
|Taco Bell
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Retail / Restaurant
|Irvine
|United States
|Taylor Castle / Seattle + Chicago Tribune / Chicago
|Theaster Gates
|Chicago Tribune
|Photography
|Portraiture - Single
|Seattle
|United States
|TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York
|Brooklyn at 280kph
|Nissan
|Brand / Communication Design
|Posters - Billboard - Series
|New York
|United States
|TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York
|Covering Climate Now
|Columbia Journalism Review
|Advertising
|Direct - Wildcard - Single
|New York
|United States
|TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York + Derby Content / New York
|The Gathering
|Brooklyn Film Festival
|Advertising
|Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Single
|New York
|United States
|TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + MJZ / Brooklyn
|Here's Mountain Dew Zero
|Mountain Dew
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single
|New York
|United States
|TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Park Pictures / New York
|Joel Is Not Happy
|Mountain Dew
|Interactive
|Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction
|New York
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|AirPods Pro
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|AirPods Pro
|Apple, Inc.
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Retail / Restaurant
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|AirPods Pro
|Apple, Inc.
|Experiential Design
|Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|AirPods Pro
|Apple, Inc.
|Photography
|Products / Commercial - Series
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|AirPods Pro
|Apple, Inc.
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Retail Design
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Direction
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Bounce
|Apple, Inc.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Short Video - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Snowbrawl
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Craft in Video - Direction - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Coup de Bol
|Apple, Inc.
|Advertising
|Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single
|Los Angeles
|United States
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles
|Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - CNY - Daughter
|Apple, Inc.
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Motion / Film - Narrative
|Los Angeles
|United States
|Te Hu / San Francisco
|Parade of six-armed Maṇi-Padme
|Self-Promotion
|Illustration
|Personal / Unpublished - Single
|San Francisco
|United States
|Tend / New York
|Look forward to the dentist
|Tend
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers
|New York
|United States
|The Cut / New York
|A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape
|The Cut
|Photography
|Fashion - Series
|New York
|United States
|The Cut / New York
|The Realness of Billy Porter
|The Cut
|Photography
|Portraiture - Series
|New York
|United States
|The Cut / New York
|Ballet May Be Beautiful, But It’s Still a Sport
|The Cut
|Photography
|Photojournalism - Series
|New York
|United States
|The Folio Society / London
|Anansi Boys
|The Folio Society
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|London
|United States
|The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA
|83 Futures
|Donate Life America
|Fashion Design
|Design for Good - Fashion Design
|Richmond
|United States
|The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA
|83 Futures
|Donate Life America
|Integrated
|Innovation
|Richmond
|United States
|The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CA
|OREO Music Box
|OREO
|Advertising
|Innovation - Direct
|Richmond
|United States
|The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CA
|OREO Music Box
|OREO
|Advertising
|Promotional Materials - Dimensional - Single
|Richmond
|United States
|The New York Times / New York + Local Projects / New York
|The Truth Is Local
|The New York Times
|Experiential Design
|Experiential Design - Installations - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Putting a Price on the End of the World
|The New York Times Magazine
|Illustration
|Editorial - Front Page - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The 1619 Project
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Design for Good - Publication Design
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Madonna at 60
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The New York Issue
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Undiscovered Rembrandt
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Ninety-Nine Percent Fearless (Laura Dern)
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Story / Spread - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The New York Issue
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Great Performers
|The New York Times Magazine
|Publication Design
|Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The King Becomes Her
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Music / Entertainment - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|So the internet didn't turn out the way we hoped
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Fine Art / Conceptual - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Great Performers
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Portraiture - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|Brothers, Sisters, Strangers
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Portraiture - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The Haunted
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Photojournalism - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|So the internet didn't turn out the way we hoped
|The New York Times Magazine
|Interactive
|Online / Mobile Websites - Website
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York
|The New York Issue: Cover
|The New York Times Magazine
|Typography
|Use of Typography - Single
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine / New York + The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York
|The New York Times Magazine Labs Special Sections
|The New York Times Magazine Labs
|Publication Design
|Newspapers - Full Issue - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York
|The New York Times for Kids
|The New York Times Magazine Mag Labs
|Publication Design
|Newspapers - Full Issue - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York
|The New York Times For Kids: The Fear Issue Covers
|The New York Times Magazine Labs
|Publication Design
|Newspapers - Front Page - Series
|New York
|United States
|The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York
|The Daily Miracle
|The New York Times Magazine
|Photography
|Photojournalism - Series
|New York
|United States
|The Urban Conga inc. / Brooklyn
|Entangled
|Little Haiti Cultural Complex
|Spatial Design
|Design for Good - Spatial Design
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Tien-Min Liao / Long Island City
|Ribaasu
|Typeji
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Long Island City
|United States
|Typetanic Fonts / Chicago
|LaFarge
|Typetanic Fonts
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Chicago
|United States
|Verizon / New York
|VIL Schools
|Verizon
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design
|New York
|United States
|VICE News / Brooklyn
|Redaction Failures
|VICE News
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Craft in Motion / Film - Typography
|Brooklyn
|United States
|VICELAND / Brooklyn
|SLUTEVER Key Art
|VICELAND
|Photography
|Wildcard - Single
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Volvox Labs / Brooklyn + Gensler / New York City
|TETRA
|Xandr
|Spatial Design
|Spatial Design - Installation Design
|Brooklyn
|United States
|Young & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, IN
|Hotel Tango Packaging
|Hotel Tango
|Packaging Design
|Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series
|Indianapolis
|United States
|Young & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, IN
|Hotel Tango Packaging Typography
|Hotel Tango
|Typography
|Package / Product - Series
|Indianapolis
|United States
|YUKE LI / 69-18 38TH AVE
|THE TIGER IN MY YARD
|YUKE
|Illustration
|Book - Series
|New York
|United States
|YummyColours / New York City + Sophy Holland / New York City
|Sophy Holland Super Humans
|Sophy Holland
|Publication Design
|Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single
|New York
|Vietnam
|La Sonmai / Hanoi
|Traditional Lacquer Phone-case
|La Sonmai
|Fashion Design
|Traditional - Accessories
|Hanoi
|Vietnam
|M-N Associates / Ho Chi Minh City
|Fonta
|Guta Cafe Vietnam
|Typography
|Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series
|Ho Chi Minh City
Read more: ADC Awards, ADC 99th Annual Awards
Top stories
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.