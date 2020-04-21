Finalists announced for global ADC 99th Annual Awards

Country Agency Entry Client Discipline Category + Sub-Category City

Argentina Wunderman Thompson BA / CABA Maria´s Message Movistar Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design Caba

Australia Denomination / Ultimo Uovo Larry Cherubino Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single Ultimo

Australia MISTER / Darlinghurst NODE Opening Titles 2019 NODE Fest Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics Darlinghurst

Austria Edition Lammerhuber / Baden AND GOD CREATED WAR Edition Lammerhuber Photography Photojournalism - Series Baden

Austria Edition Lammerhuber / Baden MAXIMUM SHADOW MINIMAL LIGHT Edition Lammerhuber Photography Street - Series Baden

Brazil Africa / Sao Paulo Life Print Ampara ANIMAL Fashion Design Craft - Patterns / Textiles Sao Paulo

Brazil Africa / Sao Paulo History Blocks Unesco Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Sao Paulo

Brazil Africa / Sao Paulo Life Print Ampara ANIMAL Fashion Design Sustainable / Eco-friendly Fashion Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo Let's Summer Alpargatas Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo Let's Summer Alpargatas Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo Let's Summer Alpargatas Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo Let's Summer Alpargatas Advertising Out of Home - Poster - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Alpargatas / Sao Paulo Let's Summer Alpargatas Advertising Out of Home - Point of Purchase - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao Paulo COMA – A GettyImages Original Series Getty Images Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Episodic - Web Series Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Getty Images / Sao Paulo COMA – A GettyImages Original Series Getty Images Advertising Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao Paulo True VW Volkswagen Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Campaign Sao Paulo

Brazil AlmapBBDO / Sao Paulo + Volkswagen / Sao Paulo True VW Volkswagen Interactive Video - Online Video Sao Paulo

Brazil Camila Rosa / Sao Paulo + Society6 / Los Angeles + The Other Art Fair / London Representation Matters Mural Society6 / The Other Art Fair Illustration Mural / Graffiti / Street Art - Single Sao Paulo

Brazil Casa Rex / São Paulo Muito Esquisito Pulo do Gato Illustration Book - Series Sao Paulo

Brazil Casa Rex / São Paulo Takkø Café Packaging Takkø Café Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series Sao Paulo

Brazil Elvis Sales Lins / Brasilia, Brazil HIATO Escola de Cerâmica Paulo de Paula Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Documentary Brasilia

Brazil GTB / São Paulo + Code Studio / São Paulo + Bizsys / São Paulo Accessibility Mat Ford Motor Company Product Design Design for Good - Product Design Sao Paulo

Brazil Pixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / Dubai Planet or Plastic? national geographic Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Rio de Janeiro

Brazil Pixel Square / Rio de Janeiro + Saatchi & Saatchi / Dubai Planet or Plastic? national geographic Illustration Wildcard - Series Rio de Janeiro

Canada Baillat Studio / Montreal + Anteism / Montreal Age of Union Dax Dasilva Publication Design Books - Text-Driven - Single Montreal

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Advertising Direct - Digital - Campaign Toronto

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Toronto

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site Toronto

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Interactive Social Media - Twitter Toronto

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Integrated Integrated - Digital Toronto

Canada FCB/SIX / Toronto Go Back To Africa Black & Abroad Integrated Innovation Toronto

Canada Gentilhomme / Montreal Coachella Tierra Whack Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Innovation Montreal

Canada Giant Ant / Vancouver Frontiers 2019 Intro Slack Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Title Sequences Vancouver

Canada Giant Ant / Vancouver Frontiers 2019 Intro Slack Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics Vancouver

Canada Giant Ant / Vancouver + Smäll / Barcelona Padel World Tour 2019 Estrella Damm Illustration Animation - Single Vancouver

Canada Head Gear Animation / Toronto Ontario Staffless Libraries Toronto Public Library Workers Union Illustration Animation - Series Toronto Ontario

Canada Instil Image Co. / Toronto + Saatchi / Toronto 100 Years of Buckley's Buckley's Photography Products / Commercial - Series Toronto

Canada July / Montreal Maison Dentaire No.32 Maison Dentaire Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Montreal

Canada L'Éloi / montreal Trapped LM Chabot Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Single Montreal

Canada Leo Burnett Toronto / Toronto Round-the-Clock Pizza Box 7 West Restaurant Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series Toronto

Canada Leo Burnett Toronto / Toronto + Leo Burnett / Vietnam Human Clock McDonald's Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Toronto

Canada lg2 / Montreal + Zoo de Granby / Granby Zoo de Granby Zoo de Granby Brand / Communication Design Branding - Logo Montreal

Canada Nick Noh / Toronto New Life NN Photography Personal / Unpublished - Single Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg + Canadian Centre for Child Protection / Winnipeg Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About Canadian Centre for Child Protection Spatial Design Innovation Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Spatial Design Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Toronto

Canada No Fixed Address / Toronto + SickKids Foundation / Toronto SickKids Airbnb SickKids Foundation Spatial Design Innovation Toronto

Canada Paprika / Montreal Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Arrondissement Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal Fact Avalanche Protect Our Winters Canada Interactive Social Media - Wildcard Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal The Design Vanguard ideo.org Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal Fact Avalanche Protect Our Winters Canada Interactive Design for Good - Interactive Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal Fact Avalanche Protect Our Winters Canada Interactive Social Media - Twitter Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal The Impactful Reminder Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal The Impactful Reminder Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal The Impactful Reminder Vision Zero Project and the City of Montreal Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal CN100 - A Moving Celebration CN Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montreal CN100 - 360 Campaign CN Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montréal Camp Ville Marie Sid Lee Experiential Design Environmental Design - Interior Design Montreal

Canada Sid Lee / Montréal CN100 - Brand Identity CN Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Montreal

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Canada + Canadian Mental Health Association / Toronto Mental Fatigues Canadian Mental Health Association Fashion Design Craft - Patterns / Textiles Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York Mental Fatigues Canadian Mental Health Association Fashion Design Craft - Illustration Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond Mental Fatigues Canadian Mental Health Association Fashion Design Design for Good - Fashion Design Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond Barrier-Free Business Cards Rick Hansen Foundation Brand / Communication Design Branding - Stationery Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond Poster For Everyone Rick Hansen Foundation Brand / Communication Design Posters - Billboard - Single Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + Rick Hansen Foundation / Richmond/Canada No Way In Rick Hansen Foundation Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto The #UNIGNORABLE Tower United Way Experiential Design Experiential Design - Placemaking Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto The #UNIGNORABLE Tower United Way Interactive AR / VR / MR Toronto

Canada TAXI / Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver/New York + United Way / Toronto The #UNIGNORABLE Tower United Way Interactive Data Visualization Toronto

Canada Urbania / Montreal When ordinary becomes extraordinary Urbania Photography Fashion - Series Montreal

Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + HomeEquity Bank / Toronto #PauseToRemember HomeEquity Bank Interactive Social Media - Wildcard Toronto

Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + Peace Collective / Toronto #UnravelHate Peace Collective Fashion Design Design for Good - Fashion Design Toronto

Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo / Toronto + SingleCut Beersmiths / Toronto Big in Japan SingleCut Beersmiths Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series Toronto

China 33 and Branding / Beijing PACKAGING MADE FROM BAGASSE BIOHYALUX Packaging Design Sustainable / Eco-friendly - Single Beijing

China 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio / Beijing Stone Nest Amphitheatre Songshan sub-district office, Huancui district, Weihai city, Shandong province Spatial Design Craft - Sustainability / Environmentally Conscious Design Beijing

China 7654321 Studio / Fujian Old Fir Narcissus Ximing Tea Industry Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series Fujian

China A Black Cover Design / Bei Jing DIGEST 3kg DIGEST 3kg Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Bei Jing

China another design / Guangzhou 2019 UABB Brand Promotion Identity Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (UABB) organizing committee Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Guangzhou

China another design / Guangzhou Urban Interactions 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Guangzhou

China BGAD / Shanghai INCL VI BGAD Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Shanghai

China cc-zendesign brand studio / shenzhen BEAUTY SOUP CC-ZEN design brand studio Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Single Shenzhen

China Day Day Up Design Consultancy / Zhongshan Hunhun's Notes Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing, Ltd. Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single Zhongshan

China ELTO Consultancy / Shanghai Avenue Green Sheshan Kindergarten Avenue Green Sheshan Kindergarten Spatial Design Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design Shanghai

China Final Frontier / Shanghai + Airbnb China / Beijing + Taiko Studios / Los Angeles Fú Airbnb China Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Shanghai

China Flame Design / SUZHOU Xia Sans Serif Flame Design Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Suzhou

China FUJIAN PROVINCIAL HUAYI DESIGNING CO.,LTD. / Fu'an City Gu dao ye cong tea packaging Fuan ancient road ye fir tea research institute Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series Fu'an City

China G&K Architecture Design Consults Company Limited / Shanghai Shimao Wisdom Door Exhibition Center Shimao Group Zhejiang Branch Spatial Design Spatial Design - Commercial Interiors Shanghai

China LiaoDesign / Shenzhen Environmental Dreamer Festival oct harbour Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Shenzhen

China LiaoDesign / Shenzhen Environmental Dreamer Festival oct harbour Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Shenzhen

China Linshaobin design / Shanghai Fuchun tea ceremony Hangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu Restaurant Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single Shanghai

China Linshaobin design / Shanghai Fuchun tea ceremony Hangzhou Fuyang Shanju Rongfu Restaurant Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Shanghai

China LuLu Zhao / ShenYang + Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts / ShenYang Liu XiaoDong QuanFangWei Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single ShenYang

China Minmin qu & qian jiang / Nanjing The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge Memory JIANGSU ART MUSEUM Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single Nanjing

China N/A / Shanghai A man in hat N/A Illustration Personal / Unpublished - Series Shanghai

China Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing Iconography of the Ten Bamboo Studio Ten Bamboo Studio Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Nanjing

China Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing Jia Hui Phoenix Science Press Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Nanjing

China Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design / Nanjing GDC19 Designer books Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Nanjing

China SenseTeam / Shenzhen Forge Ahead SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Shenzhen

China SenseTeam / Shenzhen Forge Ahead SHENZHEN FASHION WEEK Brand / Communication Design Branding - Logo Shenzhen

China Shanghai Version Design Group / Shanghai Chinese Provincial Capital Typeface shanghai version design group Typography Lettering - Single or Series Shanghai

China ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd. / ShenZhen TianYuKong ShenZhen Lingyun creative packaging design Co.,Ltd. Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single ShenZhen

China SOLO Studio / Xi'an Ink Expression: Silk Road Poster Xi'an Municipal Government Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Xi'an

China T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing Observing and Mirroring - Dwelling Philosophy Day Day Up Design Consultant Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single Nanjing

China T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing To be Continued: Nanjing in 99 Objects Nanjing Museum Administration Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Nanjing

China T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing Typographic Design in China Shenzhen Graphic Design Association (SGDA) Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Nanjing

China T-Change Design Studio / Nanjing The Appreciation of Poems in Tang and Song Dynasty The Commercial Press Publication Design Books - Text-Driven - Single Nanjing

China TBWA Beijing / Beijing + BOLT by TBWA China / Shanghai The Left Hand Save the Children Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Documentary Beijing

China TBWA Shanghai / Shanghai adidas Z.N.E. adidas China Illustration Animation - Single Shanghai

China Tencent / Shenzhen + ZHENG&Co. / Guangzhou Dome To Home Mogao Cave Fashion Design Promotional Apparel Shenzhen

China Tenmilliontimes Design / Nanjing Paul Smith's Cycling Scrapbook Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House Publication Design Books - Text-Driven - Single Nanjing

China The Nine / Shanghai The Brass Instruments Band Hengzheng Dental Illustration Promotional / Collateral - Series Shanghai

China The Nine / Shanghai Guess Which Book Is It? Yan Ji You Bookstores Illustration Digital - Series Shanghai

China The Nine / Shanghai The Powerful Human Battery Nanfu Battery Packaging Design Home / Houseware - Series Shanghai

China The Nine / Shanghai The Powerful Human Battery Nanfu Battery Illustration Packaging - Series Shanghai

China TigerPan Packaging Design Lab. / Shenzhen Changyu Cellar Storage 5 years Yantai Changyu Grape Wine Sales Co., Ltd Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single Shenzhen

China Xi'an Gaopeng / Xi'an xi font bottle xiaoqinren Typography Package / Product - Single Xi'an

China Xiao Du / Beijing Founder Type Design Competition 2020 Foundertype Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Beijing

China Xiao Du / Beijing Founder Type Design Competition 2020 Foundertype Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Beijing

China XXL Studio / Beijing Breeze blows to the page, you read Hainan Publishing House Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Beijing

China Yidong Cai / Shanghai C-MOJI Yidong cai Illustration Personal / Unpublished - Series Shanghai

China YU ZHANG / Shanghai Feelings Personal Illustration Digital - Series Shanghai

China ZJY (Beijing) Tourism and Culture Co., Ltd. / Beijing Beijing Wtown is a comprehensive and characteristi Beijing Town Interactive UX / UI - User Interface Design Beijing

Czech Republic Alexander Slobzheninov / Prague Right Grotesk type family Alexander Slobzheninov Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Prague

Czech Republic Alexander Slobzheninov / Prague, Czech Republic Relaate multi-genre family Alexander Slobzheninov Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Prague

Finland Bob the Robot / Helsinki + Cocoa / Helsinki + Carat Finland / Helsinki A Classic You Can Count On Saarioinen Oy Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound Helsinki

Finland Fourkind / Helsinki AI:01 Intelligens Mackmyra Product Design Innovation Helsinki

France BETC / Paris Crocodile Inside Lacoste Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single Paris

France BETC / Paris Crocodile Inside Lacoste Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Paris

France BETC / Paris Crocodile Inside Lacoste Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Paris

France BETC / Paris Refurbished Tweets Back Market Interactive Social Media - Twitter Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / Paris Fashion & Arms Amnesty International Photography Design for Good - Photography Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Amnesty International / Paris + Handsome / Paris Fashion & Arms Amnesty International Photography Wildcard - Series Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + ARTE / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris Mythomaniac ARTE Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for Digital Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris ECHOs Ubisoft Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris ECHOs Ubisoft Interactive AR / VR / MR Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris ECHOs Ubisoft Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + makemepulse / Paris + Studio Press Play On Tape / London + Ubisoft / Paris ECHOs Ubisoft Interactive UX / UI - User Experience Design Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Marie Claire / Paris + DL Additive / Paris Les Marianne Marie Claire Product Design Interiors / Home / Office - Decorative - Single or Series Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + McDonald's / Paris Mc Flurry McDonald's Interactive Social Media - Snapchat Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris Green Dawn Ubisoft Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Content Strategy Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris Green Dawn Ubisoft Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Ubisoft / Paris + Studio 5 / Paris Green Dawn Ubisoft Interactive Innovation Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris The Others Volkswagen Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris The Others Volkswagen Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris The Others Volkswagen Advertising Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Single Paris

France DDB, Paris / Paris + Wanda / Paris + THE / Paris + MIKROS / Paris The Others Volkswagen Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single Paris

France Marcel / Paris We don’t care Médecins du Monde Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography Paris

France Margot Lévêque / Paris Romie Regular Margot Lévêque Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Paris

France SID LEE PARIS / PARIS BUCKET BANGERS KFC Integrated Integrated - Digital Paris

France TBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne Billancourt NISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEY NISSAN EUROPE Advertising Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single Boulogne Billancourt

France TBWAG1 / Boulogne Billancourt + G2H / Paris + Moonwalk film / Paris + TBWAElse / Boulogne Billancourt NISSAN QASHQAI SOUND ODYSSEY NISSAN EUROPE Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design Boulogne Billancourt

France Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris Seeds of dreams L'Occitane Illustration Digital - Single Paris

France Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris Seeds of dreams L'Occitane Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site Paris

France Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris Seeds of dreams L'Occitane Interactive UX / UI - User Experience Design Paris

France Tribal Paris / Paris + L'Occitane / Paris + MERCI-MICHEL / Paris Seeds of dreams L'Occitane Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Gaming - Animation Paris

France Wizz / QUAD GROUP / Clichy + Brand Station / Paris + NKI / Paris Poulehouse Poulehouse Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Clichy

Germany Aiste Stancikaite / Berlin Giannina Aiste Stancikaite Illustration Personal / Unpublished - Single Berlin

Germany antoni garage GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Iconoclast Germany GmbH / Berlin + nhb Studios / Berlin Enjoy Electric - EQC x The Weeknd Mercedes-Benz AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Short Video - Single Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Berlin

Germany antoni Holding GmbH / Berlin + Mercedes-Benz / Stuttgart + Anorak / Berlin Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything Mercedes-Benz AG Advertising Craft in Video - Editing - Single Berlin

Germany BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + BWGTBLD GmbH / Berlin The smart Way Mercedes-Benz AG / smart Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography Berlin

Germany BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin + CraftWork - a brand of ad agencyservices GmbH / Duesseldorf The 7th Star for Germany Nike Deutschland GmbH Fashion Design Promotional Apparel Berlin

Germany BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center) Product Design Design for Good - Product Design Duesseldorf

Germany BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center) Integrated Integrated - Digital Duesseldorf

Germany BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf Life Lolli - A lollipop designed to save lives KMSZ (Bone Marrow Donation Center) Product Design Science / Medical - Single or Series Duesseldorf

Germany BBDO Group Germany GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Duesseldorf GmbH / Duesseldorf + BBDO Berlin GmbH / Berlin #Lipconfession The Female Company GmbH Interactive Social Media - Instagram Duesseldorf

Germany BMW Group / Munich + Agnieszka Doroszewicz PHOTOGRAPHY / Hamburg M Next Vision BMW Group Photography Products / Commercial - Series Munich

Germany Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus Windows Into The Future Samsung Electronics Germany Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments Schwalbach am Taunus

Germany Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus Windows Into The Future Samsung Electronics Germany Spatial Design Spatial Design - Retail Design Schwalbach am Taunus

Germany Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus Broken Display Maps Samsung Electronics Germany Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Schwalbach am Taunus

Germany Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus Windows Into The Future Samsung Electronics Germany Experiential Design Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising Schwalbach am Taunus

Germany Cheil Germany / Schwalbach am Taunus Windows Into The Future Samsung Electronics Germany Spatial Design Craft - Use of Technology Schwalbach am Taunus

Germany DDB GROUP GERMANY / Berlin Gutenberg Press Reporters without Borders Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Berlin

Germany DDB GROUP GMBH / Berlin Highlight The Remarkable Stabilo Advertising Press - Magazine - Campaign Berlin

Germany DDB GROUP GMBH / Berlin Highlight The Remarkable Stabilo Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Berlin

Germany Dirk Bader Photography / Munich + Elemente Clemente / Munich Dr. Jane Goodall Elemente Clemente Photography Portraiture - Single Munich

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Interactive Video - Online Video Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Typography Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Mokoh Music GmbH / Berlin + Visualtech GmbH / Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Hort / Berlin + Tato Architects / Kobe + Bentele Becker Bewegtbild GmbH / Berlin HORNBACH "WERKSTÜCK Edition 002" HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Product Design Interiors / Home / Office - Furniture - Single or Series Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe Spatial Design Craft - Use of Materials Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + Intermate Media GmbH / Berlin + Achtung! GmbH / Hamburg + Low Bros / Berlin German Cancer Aid "Spectrum - The world’s most dan ADP e. V. / Deutsche Krebshilfe Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Integrated Innovation Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Integrated Integrated - Traditional Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + NEUTRAL / Zürich + LIESEL Filmproduktion GmbH / Berlin + Loft Tonstudios Berlin GmbH / Berlin Democratic Art – An Ai Weiwei for everybody. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Berlin

Germany HEIMAT, Berlin / Berlin + TRO GmbH / Berlin German Federal Association of Funeral Directors " German Federal Association of Funeral Directors Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series Berlin

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“ adidas Fashion Design Promotional Apparel Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“ adidas Fashion Design Traditional - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“ adidas Fashion Design Design for Good - Fashion Design Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + 2WEI Music GmbH / Hamburg + adidas / Herzogenaurach The adidas Wendejacket „Breaking Walls“ adidas Interactive Design for Good - Interactive Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + NOAH / Hamburg President's Pets. Animals make us human. Adopt. NOAH - Menschen für Tiere e.V. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Television / VOD Promo - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Schöffel Sportbekleidung GmbH / Schwabmünchen THE SNOWLESS WINTERSPORTS CATALOG Schöffel Sportbekleidung GmbH Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single Hamburg

Germany Jung von Matt AG / Hamburg + Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH / Hamburg + BMW AG / München The Small Escape BMW AG Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single Hamburg

Germany Kevin Krautgartner Photography / Wuppertal Face of bauxite mining - source of our aluminium Several editorial books (mostly environmental topic) Photography Drone / Aerial - Series Wuppertal

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg #LifeChangingPlaces - Ethiopia Deutsche Lufthansa AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg #LifeChangingPlaces - Ethiopia Deutsche Lufthansa AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg #SayYesToEurope Deutsche Lufthansa AG Experiential Design Experiential Design - Live Event Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg #ALL41 DAZN, Perform Investment Germany GmbH Interactive Social Media - Instagram Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg ABOUT YOUr Choice About You GmbH Interactive Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg The Art of the Season Kaufland Stiftung & Co. KG Photography Food - Series Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg The logo behind the logo Munich Philharmonics Brand / Communication Design Branding - Logo Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg The logo behind the logo Munich Philharmonics Typography Motion - Single or Series Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg Hell-P Warner Music Central Europe Product Design Sports / Leisure - Single or Series Hamburg

Germany Kolle Rebbe GmbH / Hamburg Hell-P Warner Music Central Europe Publication Design Innovation Hamburg

Germany MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt SIGNS German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Frankfurt

Germany MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt SIGNS German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss Interactive Innovation Frankfurt

Germany MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt SIGNS German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss Interactive UX / UI - User Experience Design Frankfurt

Germany MRM//McCANN / Frankfurt SIGNS German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss Interactive Design for Good - Interactive Frankfurt

Germany Ogilvy / Germany + ALDI / Muehlheim an der Ruhr Tips for the bin ALDI Sued Packaging Design Design for Good - Packaging Design Frankfurt

Germany Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg / Berlin + Carioca Studio / Budapest Plastic Legacy Greenpeace Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Hamburg

Germany Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg Audi: Tilted World AUDI AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography Hamburg

Germany Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg Audi: Tilted World AUDI AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction Hamburg

Germany Philipp und Keuntje GmbH / Hamburg + FoxDevil Films GmbH / Hamburg + Tracks & Fields GmbH / Berlin + nhb video GmbH / Hamburg Audi: Tilted World AUDI AG Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound Hamburg

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Advertising Innovation - Direct Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Brand / Communication Design Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Packaging Design Design for Good - Packaging Design Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Packaging Design Pharma / Health / Wellness Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Packaging Design Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin Sound Images Berliner Philharmoniker Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin Sound Images Berliner Philharmoniker Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin Sound Images Berliner Philharmoniker Advertising Out of Home - Print / Electronic Billboard - Campaign Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin Sound Images Berliner Philharmoniker Brand / Communication Design Posters - Billboard - Series Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin Sound Images Berliner Philharmoniker Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Advertising Direct - Mail Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Advertising Direct - Wildcard - Single Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination The Female Company Integrated Innovation Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin The Wall against Walls Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V. Advertising Innovation - Direct Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin The Wall against Walls Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V. Advertising Out of Home - Transit - Single Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin The Wall against Walls Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V. Integrated Design for Good - Integrated Campaign Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin The Wall against Walls Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V. Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Berlin

Germany Scholz & Friends / Berlin + Rest of the World / Austin The Wall against Walls Initiative Offene Gesellschaft e.V. Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Berlin

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Publication Design Design for Good - Publication Design Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Butterfly Coach – Your most personal trainer BF Coach GmbH & Co. KG Interactive UX / UI - User Interface Design Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Publication Design Books - Jacket - Single Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Publication Design Innovation Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich The Secret Sculpture German child protection Association Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Advertising Art Direction - Direct - Single Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich Made in Fukushima. METER Group Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich Mind the Gap Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) Experiential Design Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich Mind the Gap Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) Integrated Integrated - Traditional Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / Hamburg LIFEBOAT - The Experiment Sea-Watch Experiential Design Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + PLAN.NET GERMANY / Munich + MEDIAPLUS GERMANY / Munich + achtung! / Hamburg LIFEBOAT - The Experiment Sea-Watch Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul Dot Translate. Dot Incorporation Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul Dot Translate. Dot Incorporation Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Munich

Germany SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / Munich + SERVICEPLAN KOREA / Seoul + Dot Incorporation / Seoul Dot Translate. Dot Incorporation Interactive Design for Good - Interactive Munich

Germany thjnk AG / Hamburg + thjnk Hamburg GmbH / Hamburg Spot The Bottle Brauerei C. & A. VELTINS GmbH & Co. KG Interactive Social Media - Facebook Hamburg

Greece faze / Pallini Morphē Architects identity Morphē Architects Brand / Communication Design Branding - Stationery Pallini

Hong Kong MAKKAIHANG DESIGN / Hong Kong LOLOSOSO – 60 years of anothermountainman Joint Publishing (HK) Publication Design Books - Text-Driven - Single Hong Kong

Hong Kong Michele Salati / Hong Kong + Córdova Canillas / Barcelona WITH Zurich University of the Arts Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Series Hong Kong

Hong Kong STUDIO-M / Hong Kong Dragon’s Delusion - Book Cover & Jacket Design Dragon’s Delusion Publication Design Books - Jacket - Series Hong Kong

Hong Kong Superunion / Hong Kong Figlia - Feminine by Nature Agricola D’Argenio Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series Hong Kong

India TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai One Mindful Mind NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute Brand / Communication Design Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit Mumbai

India TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai One Mindful Mind NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single Mumbai

India TBWAIndia Mumbai / Mumbai One Mindful Mind NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute Packaging Design Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single Mumbai

Ireland Paraic Mc Gloughlin / SLIGO Circular Páraic Mc Gloughlin Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video Sligo

Italy Algo / Torino + Illo / Torino Bloomberg — Charting Futures Bloomberg Publication Design Innovation Torino

Italy Gucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / Austin Gucci Tiger Gucci Illustration Promotional / Collateral - Single Milan

Italy Gucci / Milan + Marc Burckhardt / Austin Gucci Cheetahorse Dress Gucci Fashion Design Craft - Patterns / Textiles Milan

Japan Beacon (Leo Burnett Tokyo) / Tokyo + Onion Inc. / Tokyo + McDonald's Japan / Tokyo Very Happy Meal Font. McDonald's Japan Typography Use of Typography - Single Tokyo

Japan CHIMASKI / Kyoto HANAO SHOES Whole Love Kyoto Fashion Design Traditional - Footwear Kyoto

Japan CHIMASKI / Kyoto TOCHU Whole Love Kyoto Fashion Design Traditional - Collection Kyoto

Japan Daiki Angel Help inc. / Tokyo The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders Daiki Angel Help inc. Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Minato-Ku + Shiseido Company, Limited / Chuo-ku + Hakuten Corporation / Chuo-ku Re-Tree Shiseido Company, Limited Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Minato-Ku

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo Stimulate Annual Copywriters Club Nagoya Publication Design Books - Jacket - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo CREATIVITY, UNCAGED. The Ad Museum Tokyo Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo Pocky THE GIFT Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. Brand / Communication Design Posters - Point of Purchase - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo Pocky THE GIFT Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. Photography Products / Commercial - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo Pocky THE GIFT Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo Pocky THE GIFT Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Mori Building Co., Ltd. Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Mori Building Co., Ltd. Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Mori Building Co., Ltd. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Mori Building Co., Ltd. Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative Force Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X inc. / Tokyo Mori Building Brand movie DESIGNING TOKYO Mori Building Co., Ltd. Advertising Craft in Video - Special Effects - Single Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo LANGUAGE SANCTUARY Okinawa Times Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo LANGUAGE SANCTUARY Okinawa Times Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / Tokyo Diversity in Disaster Preparation Yahoo Japan Corporation Illustration Wildcard - Series Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Digital Inc. / Tokyo + TYO Inc. / Tokyo + AID-DCC Inc. / Tokyo Diversity in Disaster Preparation Yahoo Japan Corporation Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / Tokyo TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019 Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Tokyo

Japan Dentsu Inc. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + ADBRAIN Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / Tokyo TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019 Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Single Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Dentsu Live Inc. / Tokyo + TYO MONSTER / Tokyo TOKYO MOTOR SHOW 2019 Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) Illustration Wildcard - Series Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa 2D BONSAI:Trees for the imagination Takamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brand / Communication Design Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Takamatsu Branch / Takamatsu + DENTSU WEST JAPAN INC. Kanazawa Branch / Kanazawa + UNIEL ltd. / Tokyo 2D BONSAI:Trees for the imagination Takamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + Shiseido Company, Limited / Tokyo + DENTSU LIVE INC. / Tokyo, Japan + Qosmo, Inc. / Tokyo, Japan “SHISEIDO KARAKUSA” Shiseido Company, Limited Illustration Innovation Tokyo

Japan DENTSU INC. / Tokyo + TAKI CORPORATION / Tokyo + Dentsu Craft Tokyo / Tokyo + Dentsu Creative X Inc. / Tokyo Paper waste Toy AMARIKKO SHOEI inc. Product Design Children - Single or Series Tokyo

Japan Edition Nord / Minamiuonuma-shi Transmission Pang Pang Document Book OLTA Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Minamiuonuma-shi

Japan GELGEMS / Tokyo GELGEMS Taisei Fujimoto Photography Personal / Unpublished - Series Tokyo

Japan good design company / Tokyo Branding of "THE" THE Co., Ltd. Packaging Design Home / Houseware - Series Tokyo

Japan Hakuhodo Inc. / Tokyo Rosette Face Wash Pasta ROSETTE Co.,Ltd. Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Tokyo

Japan IC4DESIGN / Hiroshima KAKUICHI YOKOCHO HIROSHIMA KAKUICHI YOKOCHO Illustration Digital - Single Hiroshima

Japan IC4DESIGN / Hiroshima + Hakuhodo Product's Inc. / Tokyo SHARAN VOLKSWAGEN Group Japan Illustration Book - Series Hiroshima

Japan Juice / Wroclaw/Tokyo + Nion / Tokyo + Drill / Tokyo IMAX – TRANSPHERE Cinema Sunshine Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects Tokyo

Japan knot / Tokyo + Yamaha Corporation / Shizuoka + HAKUHODO PRODUCT'S INC. / Tokyo Yamaha CIS Speaker Yamaha Corporation Photography Products / Commercial - Series Tokyo

Japan Ogilvy Japan / Tokyo 88 Reasons JFOODO Illustration Digital - Series Tokyo

Japan Ogilvy Japan / Tokyo See It D&AD Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Tokyo

Japan PEN.Inc. / Tokyo + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association / Tokyo The huge wall International Federation of Sport Climbing + Japan Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Association Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Tokyo

Japan R/GA Tokyo / Tokyo Beyond Time Shiseido Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments Tokyo

Japan Sayuri Studio, Inc. / Minato-ku ATHLETIA packaging EQUIPE, LTD. Packaging Design Beauty / Cosmetics / Personal Care - Series Minato-ku

Japan SHA inc. / TOKYO The Hidden Essence NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Press / Print Advertising - Campaign Tokyo

Japan SHA inc. / TOKYO The Hidden Essence NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Brand / Communication Design Posters - Traditional - Series Tokyo

Japan SHA inc. / TOKYO The Hidden Essence NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Typography Poster - Series Tokyo

Japan Shiseido / Tokyo Sports are Beautiful SHISEIDO CO.,LTD Photography Sports / Recreation - Series Tokyo

Japan Shiseido Co.,ltd, / Ginza,chuo-ku,tokyo + We+ / Tokyo Beauty Innovation SHISEIDO Co.,Ltd. Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Tokyo

Japan SIX INC. / Tokyo + Hakuhodo / Tokyo + Headlight / Tokyo Neo Japan To The World Sony Interactive Entertainment Illustration Promotional / Collateral - Single Tokyo

Japan SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments Tokyo

Japan SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED Interactive Data Visualization Tokyo

Japan SIX INC. / Tokyo + MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED / Tokyo + Bascule Inc. / Tokyo MORI BUILDING URBAN LAB MORI BUILDING COMPANY, LIMITED Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Tokyo

Japan Tatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Genkosha / Tokyo TATSURO KIUCHI Genkosha Illustration Book - Series Tokyo

Japan Tatsuro Kiuchi / Tokyo + Masashi Matsuie / Tokyo + Takashi Shimada / Tokyo + Uniqlo / Tokyo UNIQLO Sustainability UNIQLO Illustration Promotional / Collateral - Series Tokyo

Japan TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo THE SOUND-FREE CONCERT Japan Philharmonic Orchestra Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Series Tokyo

Japan TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo The Most Challenging Pingpong Table Japan Para Table Tennis Association Experiential Design Experiential Design - Live Event Tokyo

Japan TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo The Most Challenging Pingpong Table Japan Para Table Tennis Association Product Design Sports / Leisure - Single or Series Tokyo

Japan TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. / Tokyo The Most Challenging Pingpong Table Japan Para Table Tennis Association Product Design Design for Good - Product Design Tokyo

Japan Tokyu Agency Inc. / Tokyo + Kunjudo Co., Ltd. / Awaji Island HA KO "Scent Reminiscent" Kunjudo Co., Ltd. Product Design Houseware - Single or Series Tokyo

Korea, Republic Of Byeongguk, Ahn / Seoul + Hana, Lee / Seoul SAMULNORI(Cloud, Rain, Thunder, Wind) VISUALSTORY Typography Poster - Series Seoul

Netherlands MediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / Berlin Printed by Parkinson's Charité Berlin Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Single Amsterdam

Netherlands MediaMonks / Amsterdam + Innocean Worldwide / Berlin Printed by Parkinson's Charité Berlin Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Amsterdam

Netherlands MediaMonks / Hilversum + MJZ UK / London HP Dragonfly: Lighter Than Air HP Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects Hilversum

Netherlands MediaMonks / Shanghai + Google / Shanghai Google Arts & Culture: Living Jiagu Google Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments Shanghai

Netherlands PlusOne / Amsterdam PlusOne — Manifesto PlusOne Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Amsterdam

Netherlands Studio Dumbar / Rotterdam Cities in Motion Exterion Media Typography Motion - Single or Series Rotterdam

Netherlands Studio Dumbar / Rotterdam + Exterion Media NL / Amsterdam DEMO - Design in Motion Festival Studio Dumbar / Exterion Media Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Rotterdam

Netherlands zien / Haarsteeg Id-Al-Fitr real life Rabobank Netherlands Photography Products / Commercial - Series Haarsteeg

New Zealand Klim Type Foundry / Wellington The Söhne Collection Klim Type Foundry Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Wellington

Norway Bleed Design Studio / Oslo Identity for Avo Consulting Avo Consulting Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Oslo

Norway Bold Scandinavia / Oslo Hrímnir Identity Hrímnir Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Oslo

Norway Bold Scandinavia / Oslo Hrímnir Identity Hrímnir Brand / Communication Design Branding - Logo Oslo

Norway Creuna Norway / Oslo An Identity that Unites Oslo City of Oslo Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Oslo

Norway Creuna Norway / Oslo Oslo Sans City of Oslo Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Oslo

Norway Kind / bergen Mǽr Lerøy Seafood Group Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series Bergen

Norway Scandinavian Design Group / Oslo Fremtind – Shaping the future of insurance Fremtind Forsikring AS Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Oslo

Norway Scandinavian Design Group / Oslo Matstreif – Norway's largest food festival Innovation Norway Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Oslo

Norway Snøhetta / Oslo An Email First Visual Identity Bjarne Melgaard Enterprise Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Digital Oslo

Portugal Anna Rolskaia / Lisbo Royal palmeira Royal palmeira Typography Lettering - Single or Series Lisbo

Portugal Henri Prestes / Santarem Perfect Darkness Henri Prestes Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Series Santarem

Portugal Itemzero / Espinho + Maiadouro / Maia The Book Block, Industrial Bookbinding Techniques Maiadouro Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Espinho

Portugal Serafim Mendes / Porto Fórum Internacional de Gaia 2019 Vila Nova de Gaia Municipality Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series Porto

Russian Federation Olga Kovalenko / Moscow Calligraphic Embroideries - Typography Personal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or Series Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Interactive AR / VR / MR Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Interactive UX / UI - User Experience Design Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Publication Design Digital Publications - Media - Single or Series Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow #Romanov100 AR Photo Album RT Publication Design Innovation Moscow

Russian Federation RT / Moscow + Contrast Foundry / Moscow #VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember RT Typography Design for Good - Typography Moscow

Singapore UFHO / Singapore Typeform Self Typography Personal / Unpublished Lettering - Single or Series Singapore

Spain aaa&niiiiice / Madrid Chemistry Masters Salesians School Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Madrid

Spain BBK Fundation / Madrid + LLYC / Madrid Invisible Solitude BBK Fundation Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series Madrid

Spain ESTUDIO JAVIER JAEN / BARCELONA One Small Step The New York Times Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Barcelona

Spain Le Cube / Madrid + Tank Tank / Hamburg In your hands Followfood Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Madrid

Sri Lanka TBWA\\Sri Lanka / Colombo AURA INCENSE BARRICADE D'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD. Product Design Design for Good - Product Design Colombo

Sri Lanka TBWA\\Sri Lanka / Colombo AURA INCENSE BARRICADE D'LAS INTERNATIONAL (PVT) LTD. Product Design Wildcard - Single or Series Colombo

Sweden Akestam Holst NoA / Stockholm Maurten Unofficial Maurten Advertising Direct - Wildcard - Single Stockholm

Sweden Bedow / Stockholm Daniel Jensen – Current Events Björkholmen Gallery Publication Design Books - Jacket - Single Stockholm

Sweden Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg The E.V.A. Initiative Volvo Car Corporation Integrated Integrated - Digital Gothenburg

Sweden Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg The E.V.A. Initiative Volvo Car Corporation Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site Gothenburg

Sweden Happy F&B Play Food from the Future Win Win Sustainability Award Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series Gothenburg

Sweden Happy F&B + Forsman & Bodenfors / Gothenburg Play Food from the Future Win Win Sustainability Award Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series Gothenburg

Sweden NM type / Stockholm / Santiago de Compostela MOVEMENT, a variable font inspired by dance Design Indaba Typography Innovation Stockholm

Sweden Sunny at Sea / Stockholm Fading Stories – Pass them on Raoul Wallenberg Academy Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality Stockholm

Sweden Sunny at Sea / Stockholm Fading Stories – Pass them on Raoul Wallenberg Academy Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Stockholm

Switzerland Till Lauer / Lucerne + The New Yorker / New York City Student Debt The New Yorker Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Lucerne

Switzerland Tina Sturzenegger Photography / Cham I think you're freaky and I like you a lot Tina Sturzenegger Photography Photography Personal / Unpublished - Series Cham

Switzerland W—E studio, Piera Wolf + Claudine Eriksson / Zürich + New York + TASCHEN / Cologne Lo—TEK. Design by Radical Indigenism TASCHEN Publication Design Design for Good - Publication Design Zurich

Taiwan ADK TAIWAN / Taipei + Whatever Inc. / Taipei The Force of Love 7-ELEVEN Taiwan Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Taipei

Taiwan Bito / Taipei + Plan b / Taipei Return to the Wild that You Are Plan b Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Taipei

Taiwan Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute / Kaohsiung City Comfort In Context CHIAO, YING-HSIUNG Spatial Design Spatial Design - Residential Building Kaohsiung City

Taiwan ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice Taiwan TECH Brand / Communication Design Posters - Billboard - Series Taipei

Taiwan ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice Taiwan TECH Typography Environmental - Single or Series Taipei

Taiwan ken-tsai Lee / Taipei City Type directors club annual exhibition in Taiwan National Taiwan University of Science and Technology Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Print Taipei

Taiwan ken-tsai Lee design lab / Taipei City Bauhaus 100:Manifest of Practice Taiwan TECH Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Taipei

Taiwan MixCode Studio / Taipei Gogoro VIVA – Branding film GOGORO INC. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics Taipei

Taiwan MixCode Studio / Taipei Gogoro VIVA – Branding film GOGORO INC. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / FIlm - Animated Logo Taipei

Thailand Kzy Agency thailand / bangkok Cart Wheelchair TESCO LOTUS SUPERMARKET Product Design Design for Good - Product Design Bangkok

Thailand Vaslab / Bangkok Mason Mason Spatial Design Spatial Design - Hotel Design Bangkok

Turkey TBWA\\Istanbul / istanbul Acting Identity Theatre Hours Typography Use of Typography - Series Istanbul

Turkey TBWA\\Istanbul / istanbul Acting Identity Theatre Hours Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated Istanbul

United Arab Emirates Impact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / Islamabad Truck Art Childfinder Berger Paints Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Campaign Dubai

United Arab Emirates Impact BBDO Dubai / Dubai + BBDO Pakistan / Lahore + Samar Minallah Khan / Islamabad Truck Art Childfinder Berger Paints Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Dubai

United Kingdom & SMITH / London OFFBLAK OFFBLAK Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series London

United Kingdom AMVBBDO / London The Purse Guinness Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single London

United Kingdom AMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New York Snickers fix the world Snickers Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single London

United Kingdom AMVBBDO / London + BBDO NY / New York Snickers fix the world Snickers Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single London

United Kingdom Anomaly / London + The Line / London Every U Does Good Campaign Unilever Illustration Animation - Single London

United Kingdom Gillian Hyland Studio / London + National Theatre / London When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other National Theatre Photography Music / Entertainment - Single London

United Kingdom Google Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / London Bauhaus Everywhere Google Arts and Culture Illustration Animation - Series London

United Kingdom Google Brand Studio / London + Animade / London + Jungle Studios / London Bauhaus Everywhere Google Arts and Culture Illustration Animation - Single London

United Kingdom Jonathan Knowles / London + Leo's Thjnk Tank / München + McDonald's / München McDonald's Moonlandings McDonald's Deutschland Photography Products / Commercial - Series London

United Kingdom Jones Knowles Ritchie / London Making Impossible Possible Courtney Tulloch Typography Motion - Single or Series London

United Kingdom Jones Knowles Ritchie / London Heinz Fortnum & Mason Kraft Heinz Packaging Design Specialty Product / Wildcard - Single London

United Kingdom Jones Knowles Ritchie / London Athrú Lough Gill Distillery Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series London

United Kingdom Kate Dawkins Studio / London Festival of Remembrance - WW1 and Descendants Royal British Legion / BBC Studios Events Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design London

United Kingdom Magpie Studio / London Senser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and Mood Senser Spirits Typography Package / Product - Series London

United Kingdom Magpie Studio / London Senser Spirits -Lift Your Mind and Mood Senser Spirits Illustration Packaging - Series London

United Kingdom NB Studio / London + Royal Mail LTD / London Royal Mail: Curious Customs stamps Royal Mail LTD Illustration Wildcard - Series London

United Kingdom Studio Bliink / Brighton Shaw Contract - Smarter Impact Shaw Contract Illustration Animation - Single Brighton

United Kingdom Superunion / London Smith + Nephew Smith + Nephew Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated London

United Kingdom Superunion / London Riverside Studios Riverside Studios Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated London

United Kingdom Superunion / London LSO - Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano London Symphony Orchestra Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion London

United Kingdom Superunion / London + Notpla / London Notpla Notpla Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated London

United Kingdom Superunion / London + Notpla / London Notpla Notpla Brand / Communication Design Design for Good - Brand / Communication Design - Series London

United Kingdom Superunion / London + Notpla / London Notpla Notpla Packaging Design Design for Good - Packaging Design London

United Kingdom Superunion / London + Notpla / London Notpla Notpla Product Design Design for Good - Product Design London

United Kingdom Tom Gauld / London / UK + The New Yorker / New York / USA Cover Artworks for The New Yorker The New Yorker Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Series London

United Kingdom Xiaotu Tang / London CONTAINERS Personal project Fashion Design Traditional - Accessories London

United States &Walsh / New York + Zooba / Cairo Zooba Branding &Walsh Zooba Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated New York

United States 360i / New York + HBO / New York Create #ForTheThrone HBO Advertising Promotional Materials - Dimensional - Single New York

United States 360i / New York + HBO / New York Create #ForTheThrone HBO Illustration Wildcard - Single New York

United States 360i / New York + HBO / New York Create #ForTheThrone: Beric's Sword HBO Typography Environmental - Single or Series New York

United States 360i / New York + HBO / New York His Dark Materials "Personal Daemons" HBO Advertising Direct - Mail New York

United States 360i / New York + HBO / New York His Dark Materials "Personal Daemons" HBO Typography Wildcard - Single or Series New York

United States 360i / New York + MINI USA / Woodcliff Lake, NJ MINI: THE INNER DRIVE MINI USA Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography New York

United States 360i / New York + Mondelez / East Hanover + HBO / New York OREO x Game of Thrones Mondelez (OREO) Advertising Craft in Video - Animation - Single New York

United States 360i / New York + New Orleans Tourism / New Orleans The Offline Playlist New Orleans Tourism Advertising Innovation - Branded Content / Entertainment New York

United States 360i / New York + Truly Hard Seltzer / Boston Flavor Drop Truly Hard Seltzer Illustration Packaging - Single New York

United States 72andSunny / Brooklyn + Anonymous Content / Los Angeles Ice Cream For Adults Halo Top Advertising Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Campaign Brooklyn

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + National Football League / New York + Prettybird / Culver City Next 100 National Football League Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Narrative Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles Swipe Night Tinder Interactive Social Media - Wildcard Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles Swipe Night Tinder Advertising Innovation - Branded Content / Entertainment Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles Swipe Night Tinder Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Content Strategy Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles Swipe Night Tinder Interactive Video - Interactive Video Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / Los Angeles + Tinder / Los Angeles + M ss ng P eces / Los Angeles Swipe Night Tinder Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology Los Angeles

United States 72andSunny / New York Web of Infamy Smirnoff Photography Social Media - Series New York

United States 72andSunny / New York Web of Infamy Smirnoff Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Digital New York

United States 72andSunny / New York + Anonymous Content / Los Angeles Ice Cream For Adults Halo Top Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Campaign New York

United States Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco Terrace House Aidlin Darling Design Spatial Design Spatial Design - Residential Building San Francisco

United States Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco Winged Retreat Aidlin Darling Design Spatial Design Spatial Design - Residential Building San Francisco

United States Aidlin Darling Design / San Francisco Tree House Aidlin Darling Design Spatial Design Spatial Design - Residential Building San Francisco

United States Air Co. / New York + Joe Doucet x Partners / New York Air Co. Air Co. Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco Enchanted Lands Airbnb Magazine Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco Letter From Rome Airbnb Magazine Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco The Road Warrior Airbnb Magazine Photography Travel / Tourism - Series New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco Who Lives in Palermo is Palermo Airbnb Magazine Photography Travel / Tourism - Single New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco Kyrgyzstan Unbounded Airbnb Magazine Photography Travel / Tourism - Series New York

United States Airbnb Magazine / New York + Airbnb Magazine / San Francisco Home (Away from Home) Airbnb Magazine Photography Food - Series New York

United States Alex Rank / Venice + BMW / Munich + Serviceplan Campaign & Content / Hamburg The story of Luxury BMW Group Photography Products / Commercial - Series Venice

United States Alex Rank / Venice + CoC Mini / Munich Mini Electric Campaign Mini / BMW Group Photography Products / Commercial - Series Venice

United States Alma Mater / Los Angeles THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART Warner Animation Group Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Title Sequences Los Angeles

United States Amazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa Monica Amazon Prime Video Experience at SDCC Amazon Prime Video Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Santa Monica

United States Amazon Prime Video / Santa Monica + Tool / Santa Monica Amazon Prime Video Experience at SDCC Amazon Prime Video Experiential Design Experiential Design - Live Event Santa Monica

United States Ami Vitale Productions / Missoula The Last Goodbye National Geographic Photography Wildlife - Single Missoula

United States Apple / Cupertino Shot on iPhone Series A Apple Photography Mobile - Series Cupertino

United States Apple / Cupertino Shot on iPhone Series B Apple Photography Mobile - Series Cupertino

United States Apple / Cupertino Shot on iPhone Moroccan Rug Weavers Apple Photography Social Media - Series Cupertino

United States archimania / Memphis Civitas Barry Alan Yoakum, FAIA and Kathy Howard Yoakum Spatial Design Spatial Design - Residential Building Memphis

United States archimania / Memphis OrthoSouth OrthoSouth Spatial Design Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers Memphis

United States archimania / Memphis Girls Inc. of Memphis - South Park + LDT Centers Girls Inc. Spatial Design Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design Memphis

United States Art Camp / Brooklyn Thom Yorke - Last I Heard XL Records Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Brooklyn

United States Art Camp / Brooklyn Thom Yorke - Last I Heard XL Records Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video Brooklyn

United States Arteaga / Brooklyn Arteaga: Ethical + Sustainable + Exquisite Arteaga Fashion Design Sustainable / Eco-friendly Fashion Brooklyn

United States Artery Industries, Inc. / Los Angeles + Interscope Records / Los Angeles Tierra Whack "Unemployed" Artery Industries, Inc. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video Los Angeles

United States Badger & Winters / New York #NoKidsInCages RAICES Experiential Design Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt New York

United States Badger & Winters / New York #NoKidsInCages RAICES Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design New York

United States BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View Google Store Google Interactive UX / UI - User Experience Design San Diego

United States BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View Google Store Google Interactive Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site San Diego

United States BASIC / San Diego + Google / Mountain View Google Store Google Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Website San Diego

United States BBDO / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles Train BBDO New York Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction New York

United States BBDO / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles Train BBDO New York Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography New York

United States BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York The Infinity Classroom Theirworld Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Minneapolis

United States BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York The Infinity Classroom Theirworld Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Minneapolis

United States BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York The Infinity Classroom Theirworld Experiential Design Environmental Design - Exhibition Design Minneapolis

United States BBDO Minneapolis / Minneapolis + BBDO New York / New York The Infinity Classroom Theirworld Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Minneapolis

United States BBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los Angeles Hall of Heroes St. Jude Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Virtual Reality New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Facebook / New York + Flight School / Los Angeles Hall of Heroes St. Jude Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Extended Reality New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York Train AT&T Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York Train AT&T Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Furlined / New York Train AT&T Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Short Video - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Interactive Design for Good - Interactive New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Narrative New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Sanctuary / Los Angeles The Epidemic Monica Lewinsky Interactive Video - Interactive Video New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Digital New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Craft in Video - Sound Design - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Craft in Writing - Online / Social - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Smuggler / New York Back to School Essentials Sandy Hook Promise Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York Beat Machine Bacardi Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Sound Design New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York Beat Machine Bacardi Interactive Social Media - Wildcard New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + Stink / New York Beat Machine Bacardi Interactive Video - Online Video New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + The New Yorker / New York Caption Contest The New Yorker Interactive Social Media - Instagram New York

United States BBDO New York / New York + VT Pro Design / Los Angeles + BBDO Studios / New York Painted by Everyone Bacardi - Bombay Sapphire Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site New York

United States Beehive Books / Philadelphia LAAB MAGAZINE #4: This Was Your Life! Beehive Books Publication Design Newspapers - Full Issue - Single Philadelphia

United States Beehive Books / Philadelphia + Headcase Design / Philadelphia Madness In Crowds Beehive Books Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single Philadelphia

United States Bloomberg LP / New York Bloomberg Markets covers Bloomberg LP Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Series New York

United States Bodily / New York + Mother Design / New York Bodily Identity System Bodily Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated New York

United States Brian Stauffer Illustration + Animation / Novato + The New York Times / NYC Harvey Weinstein Convicted The New York Times Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Novato

United States BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Wonderful Tools Apple Advertising Art Direction - Digital / Motion - Motion Los Angeles

United States BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Wonderful Tools Apple Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form Los Angeles

United States BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Wonderful Tools Apple Advertising Craft in Video - Animation - Single Los Angeles

United States BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Wonderful Tools Apple Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation Los Angeles

United States BUCK / Los Angeles + TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Wonderful Tools Apple Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics Los Angeles

United States Burns Group / New York City + Catalyst Inc / New York City #BiasCorrect Catalyst Inc Spatial Design Craft - Use of Technology New York

United States Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) / Sausalito + NBA 2K / Novato #2KRatings Live Show NBA 2K Interactive Social Media - Twitter Sausalito

United States Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign Minnesota Twins Typography Motion - Single or Series Minneapolis

United States Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign Minnesota Twins Typography Use of Typography - Series Minneapolis

United States Carmichael Lynch / Minneapolis Minnesota Twins 2019 Campaign Minnesota Twins Typography Poster - Series Minneapolis

United States Catapult / NYC Humiliation Catapult Publication Design Books - Jacket - Single New York

United States Catapult / NYC Sea Monsters Cataupult Publication Design Books - Jacket - Single New York

United States Chris Crisman / Penn Valley Mezcaleros Chris Crisman Photography Portraiture - Series Penn Valley

United States Christy Lee Rogers / Franklin Muses Christy Lee Rogers Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Series Franklin

United States Dan Bejar Illustration / Brooklyn + Imagination / Washington DC Control Engineering Inc. Magazine Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Brooklyn

United States Dejha Ti / Los Angeles + Ania Catherine / Los Angeles On View SCAD Museum of Art Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments Los Angeles

United States Design Army / Washington Eyes Say More Than Words Georgetown Optician Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound Washington

United States Design Army / Washington Never Standing Still Hong Kong Ballet Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction Washington

United States Design Army / Washington Never Standing Still Hong Kong Ballet Photography Music / Entertainment - Series Washington

United States Design Army / Washington Never Standing Still Hong Kong Ballet Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Washington

United States Digitas / Atlanta + [a] Non-Agency, Michelle Collins / New York Delta @ CES: The New Feel Of Flight Delta Air Lines Spatial Design Spatial Design - Trade Show Exhibit Atlanta

United States Digitas / Boston + CVS / Boston Beauty Mark CVS Health Photography Design for Good - Photography Boston

United States Digitas / Boston + Unit 9 / London JFK Moonshot JFK Presidential Library and Museum Interactive AR / VR / MR Boston

United States Doomsday Entertainment / Los Angeles + Beats By Dre / Los Angeles + Zambezi / Los Angeles Powerbeats Pro | Unleashed Beats By Dre Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Innovation Los Angeles

United States Doug Pedersen Art Direction & Design / Minneapolis 11.50 Rediscovering Discovery Doug Pedersen Art Direction & Design Publication Design Newspapers - Full Issue - Single Minneapolis

United States Droga5 / New York The Frontier Within Thorne Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single New York

United States Droga5 / New York The Frontier Within Thorne Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments New York

United States Edward Kinsella Illustration / Saint Louis + Waxwork Records / New Orleans Us Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Waxwork Records Illustration Packaging - Series Saint Louis

United States Elastic / Santa Monica Game of Thrones - Season 8 Episode 3 Main Title HBO Advertising Craft in Video - Title Design Santa Monica

United States Elastic / Santa Monica His Dark Materials Main Title Sequence BBC & HBO Advertising Craft in Video - Title Design Santa Monica

United States Elastic / Santa Monica The Morning Show Main Title Apple TV+ Advertising Craft in Video - Title Design Santa Monica

United States Elastic / Santa Monica Conversations With A Killer Main Title Sequence Netflix Advertising Craft in Video - Title Design Santa Monica

United States Elastic / Santa Monica Watchmen Main Titles & Episode Titles HBO Typography Motion - Single or Series Santa Monica

United States Elastic / Santa Monica + Niel Kellerhouse / Los Angeles Velvet Buzzsaw Main Title Neil Kellerhouse Illustration Animation - Single Santa Monica

United States Emergence Magazine / Inverness + Studio Airport / Utrecht, NL Emergence Magazine Emergence Magazine Publication Design Digital Publications - Online Publication - Single or Series Inverness

United States Emergence Magazine / Inverness, USA Emergence Magazine Emergence Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single Inverness

United States Emily Simms / Brooklyn Work Friend The New York Times Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Series Brooklyn

United States Eric Van Nynatten / Brooklyn In Transit Personal Work Photography Personal / Unpublished - Single Brooklyn

United States Eric Van Nynatten / Brooklyn Nightfall Eric Van Nynatten Photography Street - Single Brooklyn

United States Eugenia Mello / Brooklyn Moving Victionary Illustration Book - Series Brooklyn

United States Facebook, Creative Experiences / Menlo Park + Mini Title / London Facebook Company: Branded Photography Facebook Photography Social Media - Single West Menlo Park

United States Facebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / London Facebook Company: Branded Photography Facebook Photography Social Media - Series West Menlo Park

United States Facebook, Creative Experiences / West Menlo Park + Mini Title / London Facebook Company: People Empowered Series Facebook Photography Social Media - Series West Menlo Park

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago Most Dangerous Street Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago Most Dangerous Street Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago Most Dangerous Street Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago The Gun Violence History Book Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Advertising Direct - Mail Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago The Gun Violence History Book Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Publication Design Design for Good - Publication Design Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord + Thomas / Chicago + The Mill / Chicago The Gun Violence History Book Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single Chicago

United States FCB Chicago / Chicago + Lord and Thomas / Chicago + FCB Global / New York + Ad Age / New York Carol H. Williams and the Rejected Script Ad Age Illustration Animation - Single Chicago

United States Final Cut / New York + Droga5 / New York + Furlined / Los Angeles + Significant Others / New York The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness (ISIS) The New York Times Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing New York

United States For Office Use Only / new york Good Fences Make Good Neighbors Public Art Fund Publication Design Books - Jacket - Single New York

United States Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality Friends of + POOL Spatial Design Spatial Design - Bridges / Infrastructure New York

United States Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality Friends of + POOL Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design New York

United States Friends of + POOL / New York + PLAYLAB, INC. & Family / New York Educating millions of New Yorkers on water quality Friends of + POOL Spatial Design Spatial Design - Urban Planning New York

United States Gallegos United / Los Angeles The Art of Storytelling Comcast Illustration Mural / Graffiti / Street Art - Single Los Angeles

United States Gallegos United / Los Angeles Tasty Truths California Milk Processor Board (CMPB) Illustration Animation - Series Los Angeles

United States Gallegos United / Los Angeles The Art of Storytelling Comcast Illustration Promotional / Collateral - Series Los Angeles

United States Good Company Pictures / New York Lizzo - Juice Atlantic Records Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video New York

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Brandless Doritos Integrated Innovation San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Creativity for All Adobe Illustration Animation - Single San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Creativity for All Adobe Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows PayPal Experiential Design Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows PayPal Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Independents on 5th: Shoppable Holiday Windows PayPal Spatial Design Spatial Design - Retail Design San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Dalí Lives The Dalí Museum Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Responsive Environments San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Dalí Lives The Dalí Museum Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Dalí Lives The Dalí Museum Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco A Holiday Reunion Xfinity Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco A Holiday Reunion Xfinity Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco A Holiday Reunion Xfinity Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Cool Ranch Doritos Integrated Integrated - Traditional San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Cool Ranch Doritos Integrated Innovation San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Cool Ranch Doritos Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Cool Ranch Doritos Interactive Social Media - Wildcard San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Not a Gun Courageous Conversation Global Foundation Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco Cool Ranch Doritos Interactive Innovation San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco Lessons in Herstory Daughters of the Evolution Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco Lessons in Herstory Daughters of the Evolution Experiential Design Design for Good - Experiential Design San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco Lessons in Herstory Daughters of the Evolution Interactive Design for Good - Interactive San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco Lessons in Herstory Daughters of the Evolution Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality San Francisco

United States Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco + GS&P Social / San Francisco + Elevel / San Francisco Lessons in Herstory Daughters of the Evolution Illustration Digital - Series San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - Online Video - Short Form San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Integrated Integrated - Digital San Francisco

United States Google Brand Studio / San Francisco The Most Searched Google Brand / Communication Design Posters - Billboard - Series San Francisco

United States Google LLC / Mountain view Google Pixelbook Go Google Inc Product Design Consumer Electronics - Single or Series Mountain view

United States Google LLC / Mountain view Google Nest Wifi Google Inc Product Design Consumer Electronics - Single or Series Mountain view

United States Google LLC / Mountain view A Space for Being Google Inc Interactive Data Visualization Mountain view

United States Gretel / New York + Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup / New York Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup Brand Identity System Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated New York

United States GSD&M / Austin Chicken Wars Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Advertising Craft in Writing - Online / Social - Single Austin

United States GSD&M / Austin Chicken Wars Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Interactive Social Media - Twitter Austin

United States GSD&M / Austin + The Bear / Austin + Cut+Run / Austin Chicken Wars Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Integrated Integrated - Digital Austin

United States Harrison & Star / New York Dreams Add Up Dream Foundation Illustration Digital - Series New York

United States Huge / Brooklyn Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet Scott Sports Product Design Durable Goods - Transportation Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet Scott Sports Product Design Innovation Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet Scott Sports Product Design Science / Medical - Single or Series Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn Scott Split Plus: The World's Fastest Helmet Scott Sports Product Design Sports / Leisure - Single or Series Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn BORIS: THE BRAND Getty Images UK Photography Wildcard - Single Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn #ThisIsNotJeep Jeep Interactive Social Media - Twitter Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn #ThisIsNotJeep Jeep Interactive Social Media - Wildcard Brooklyn

United States Huge / Brooklyn A brand refresh for the world’s most popular OS. Android Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Digital Brooklyn

United States Hybrid Design / San Francisco Mohawk Maker Quarterly 16: Community Mohawk Paper Brand / Communication Design Promotional - Booklet / Brochure / Catalog / Press Promotional Kit San Francisco

United States Hyeong Geun Song / New York Tangible Type Self-initiated Typography Innovation New York

United States IBM Originals / New York + The Mill / New York + The Weather Channel / Atlanta Know the Cost The Weather Channel, an IBM Business Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single New York

United States Igor Bastidas Studio / Brooklyn + The New Yorker / New York Athleisure Time The New Yorker Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Brooklyn

United States Intertrend Communications / Long Beach + Daikoku Design Institute / Tokyo and Los Angeles The Art of Bloom The Art of Bloom Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Long Beach

United States Jason Naylor / Brooklyn Love is Fierce PowWow! Worcester Typography Environmental - Single or Series Brooklyn

United States Javas Lehn Studio / New York Solento Tequila Solento Organic Tequila Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series New York

United States Joe Donaldson / Sarasota The New Yorker Animated Series The New Yorker Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Short Video - Series Sarasota

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York Planters – Gone But Never Forgotten Kraft Heinz Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series New York

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York SVA Masters in Branding School of Visual Arts Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated New York

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York Marble: Big Data For Every Child UNICEF Brand / Communication Design Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated New York

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York Marble: Big Data For Every Child UNICEF Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series New York

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York Selfie Bud AB InBev - Budweiser Integrated Integrated - Digital New York

United States Jones Knowles Ritchie / New York Selfie Bud AB InBev - Budweiser Brand / Communication Design Innovation - Single or Series New York

United States Josh Dickinson Photo / NEW YORK + Sunday Afternoon / New York Microsoft Surface Microsoft Photography Products / Commercial - Series New York

United States KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + AIR B N B MAGAZINE / New York LEONARDO DAVID AIR B N B MAGAZINE Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Los Angeles

United States KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + HOUGHTON MIFFLIN / New York THE UNDEFEATED HOUGHTON MIFFLIN/VERSIFY Illustration Book - Single Los Angeles

United States KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC / WASHINGTON DC FLIGHT OF THE CLOTILDA KADIR NELSON, INC. Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Single Los Angeles

United States KADIR NELSON, INC. / Los Angeles + THE NEW YORKER / New York ART CONNOISSEURS THE NEW YORKER Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Single Los Angeles

United States Karen Weber / Brooklyn The Room Editorial Schön! Magazine Spatial Design Spatial Design - Set / Stage Design Brooklyn

United States Laura Coombs / New York How We See: Photobooks by Women 10x10 Photobooks Publication Design Books - Text-Driven - Single New York

United States Leo Burnett / Chicago Coolest Kicks Serta Fashion Design Promotional Apparel Chicago

United States Leo Burnett / Chicago Coolest Kicks Serta Fashion Design Traditional - Footwear Chicago

United States Leo Burnett / Chicago I Am Hunger in America Feeding America Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft Chicago

United States Leo Burnett / Chicago Ugly Gerry RepresentUs Typography Design for Good - Typography Chicago

United States Leo Burnett / Chicago Ugly Gerry RepresentUs Typography Innovation Chicago

United States Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + Believer Magazine / Las Vegas Beating the Bounds: The Case for Ethical Borders Believer Magazine Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Los Angeles

United States Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + O, The Oprah Magazine / New York City My Sister, Myself O, The Oprah Magazine Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Los Angeles

United States Leonardo Santamaria / Los Angeles + The New Yorker / New York City The New Yorker's Film and Theatre Reviews The New Yorker Illustration Editorial - Spread - Series Los Angeles

United States m ss ng p eces / Los Angeles + Popp Rok / Toronto SEVEN MOTHERS Pyer Moss Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television Low Budget - Single Los Angeles

United States Mah Ferraz / Brooklyn + Billboard / New York + RPA / Los Angeles La Rosalía: The Sound of Energy, Freedom and Love Billboard Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Editing Brooklyn

United States Mark Seliger Photography / New York Eye to Eye campaign Hourglass Cosmetics Photography Products / Commercial - Series New York

United States Mark Seliger Photography / New York + Vanity Fair / New York 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Vanity Fair Photography Social Media - Series New York

United States Matthew Borowick / New York Different Perspectives Matthew Borowick Photography Drone / Aerial - Series New York

United States McCann New York / New York The Most Metal Scratch-Off New York Lottery Interactive Craft in Online / Moble - Copywriting for Digital New York

United States McCann New York / New York The Most Metal Scratch-Off New York Lottery Interactive Social Media - Wildcard New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda Think Inside The Box Lockheed Martin Experiential Design Experiential Design - Guerrilla / Stunt New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda Think Inside The Box Lockheed Martin Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Single New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Lockheed Martin / Bethesda Think Inside The Box Lockheed Martin Experiential Design Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle Changing The Game Microsoft Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle Changing The Game Microsoft Integrated Design for Good - Integrated Campaign New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle Changing The Game Microsoft Integrated Innovation New York

United States McCann New York / New York + Microsoft / Seattle Changing The Game Microsoft Advertising Innovation - Direct New York

United States MJZ / Los Angeles + 72&Sunny / New York Infamous Since 1864 Smirnoff Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Los Angeles

United States MJZ / Los Angeles + MJZ / London + Mother / London Silence The Critics IKEA Advertising Craft in Video - Animation - Single Los Angeles

United States MJZ / Los Angeles + Wieden+Kennedy / Shanghai The Great Chase Nike Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Los Angeles

United States Moon Jelly Studios / Brooklyn Stonewall 50 World Pride Opening Ceremony Concert NYC Pride Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft Brooklyn

United States Moving Picture Company / New York + Anomaly / New York + Pacific Rim Films / Los Angeles The New Kid Dick's Sporting Goods Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Animation New York

United States MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER / San Francisco + RSA Films/Black Dog / Los Angeles Runaway Train 25 National Center For Missing & Exploited Children Advertising Design for Good - Advertising - Single San Francisco

United States MullenLowe / Boston Twitter Bait Burger King Interactive Social Media - Twitter Boston

United States N/A / Los Angeles VILLAINS Animated Title Sequence Bron Studios Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Title Sequences Los Angeles

United States Nature / New York + Barabási Lab / Boston Nature's co-citation network infographic Nature Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Infographics - Single or Series New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Lizzo New York Magazine Photography Fashion - Single New York

United States New York Magazine / New York IRL City New York Magazine Photography Fashion - Single New York

United States New York Magazine / New York The Feed New York Magazine Photography Innovation New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Microexercises New York Magazine Photography Innovation New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Lizzo New York Magazine Photography Music / Entertainment - Single New York

United States New York Magazine / New York A Year in America New York Magazine Photography Photojournalism - Series New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Lizzo New York Magazine Photography Portraiture - Series New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Reasons to Love New York New York Magazine Photography Street - Series New York

United States New York Magazine / New York Our Lesser Islands New York Magazine Photography Landscape - Series New York

United States Nick Levesque / San Francisco Red Hot Nick Levesque Illustration Personal / Unpublished - Single San Francisco

United States Nicolas Ortega / Brooklyn What The U.S. Gets Wrong About China Barron's Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Brooklyn

United States Nicolas Ortega / Brooklyn ‘Human Scum’ and Trump’s Tortured English The New York Times Illustration Editorial - Spread - Single Brooklyn

United States Nicole Rifkin / Jersey City + The New York Times / New York Deconstructing Bong Joon-ho The New York Times Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Single Jersey City

United States Nobody / San Francisco BLOOM Harper's Bazaar Mexico 2020 Photography Fashion - Series Sam Francisco

United States Oscar Bastidas / Brooklyn Wynwood Fox Wynwood Brewing Illustration Packaging - Series Brooklyn

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York Stress Inversion Transformer Mercedes Experiential Design Experiential Design - Live Event New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York Stop At Nothing Nike Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York Naeem Bon Iver Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York I Found You / Nilda's Story Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris & Miguel Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York Lost In Yesterday Tame Impala Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Music Video New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York Creature Surfers Against Sewage Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco A Holiday Reunion Xfinity Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction New York

United States Park Pictures LLC / New York + Goodby Silverstein & Partners / San Francisco A Holiday Reunion Xfinity Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography New York

United States Party of One Studio / Brooklyn + Washington Post / Washington DC Washington Post Spring Cleaning 11th Annual Washington Post Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Series Brooklyn

United States Pearlfisher / New York + Seedlip / Beaconsfield NOgroni: A non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink challenge Seedlip Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Single New York

United States PepsiCo Design & Innovation / New York Stacy's Rise Project 2019 LTO PepsiCo Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Food - Series New York

United States Phaidon / New York Vitamin T: Threads & Textiles in Contemporary Art Phaidon Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single New York

United States Phaidon / New York Fabien Baron: Works 1983-2019 Phaidon Publication Design Books - Image-Driven - Single New York

United States Publicis North America / New York + Hungry Man / New York + Union Editorial / New York + The Mill / New York Jif Bunker The J.M. Smucker Company Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography New York

United States Publicis North America / New York + SHINE/MSD / Parkland + Harbor / New York Instrument of Hope SHINE/MSD Interactive Design for Good - Interactive New York

United States R/GA / New York Hey Google, Ask Nike Nike Interactive Online / Mobile Wesbites - E-Commerce Site New York

United States R/GA / New York Hellvetica R/GA Typography Digital - Single or Series New York

United States R/GA / Portland Nike PLAYlist Nike Interactive Social Media - Wildcard Portland

United States R/GA / Portland Nike PLAYlist Nike Interactive Games - Web / Social Media Portland

United States Ran Zheng / Jersey City + NPR / Washington, D.C. What Parents Can Do About Gendered Toys NPR Illustration Digital - Single Jersey City

United States Rare Volume / New York The Shed—Digital Signage System The Shed Experiential Design Environmental Design - Wayfinding Systems New York

United States Razorfish / New York + Getty Images / New York + Girlgaze / Silverlake Project #ShowUs Dove Integrated Design for Good - Integrated Campaign New York

United States Refik Anadol Studuio / Los Angeles Machine Hallucination Artechouse Spatial Design Innovation Los Angeles

United States Robert Festino / Los Angeles + Variety Magazine / Los Angeles De Niro and Pacino for New York Issue Variety Magazine Photography Portraiture - Single Los Angeles

United States Rodgers Townsend DDB St. Louis / St. Louis + The Black Rep / St. Louis + Brian Cummings Productions / St. Louis Soul Speaks Out The Black Rep Photography Music / Entertainment - Series St. Louis

United States RPA / Santa Monica #VaccinesWork Unicef Globle Illustration Design for Good - Illustration - Series Santa Monica

United States RPA / Santa Monica What's Love? Los Angeles LGBT Center Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Design for Good - Motion / Film Craft Santa Monica

United States Sagmeister & Walsh / New York + Vilcek Foundation / New York The Vilcek Prize for Excellence The Vilcek Foundation Illustration Packaging - Series New York

United States Sally Deng / Los Angeles + Creative Editions / Mankato Yusra Swims Creative Editions Illustration Book - Single Los Angeles

United States Shira Inbar / New York City Separated-Separados Magazine Self-initiated Publication Design Design for Good - Publication Design New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York The Decade Wrapped Integrated Spotify In-House Integrated Integrated - Digital New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Bon Iver Viisualiizer Spotify In-house Interactive Data Visualization New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Bon Iver Viisualiizer Spotify In-House Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Website New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Bon Iver Viisualiizer Spotify In-House Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Use of Technology New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Bon Iver Viisualiizer Spotify In-House Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Your 2019 Wrapped Spotify In-House Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Website New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Your 2019 Wrapped Spotify In-House Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Let The Song Play Spotify In-House Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Film - Single New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York Let The Song Play Spotify In-House Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York All The Moods Spotify In-House Illustration Animation - Single New York

United States Spotify USA, Inc. / New York All The Moods Spotify In-House Illustration Animation - Series New York

United States Squarespace / New York Stand Proud Squarespace Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction New York

United States Squarespace / New York Welcome to Winona Photo Essay Squarespace Photography Travel / Tourism - Series New York

United States Sunday Afternoon / New York 50 Years of Pride New York Times Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Single New York

United States Taco Bell / Irvine + United Entertainment Group / New York + Edelman / Los Angeles The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort Taco Bell Experiential Design Environmental Design - Retail / Restaurant Irvine

United States Taylor Castle / Seattle + Chicago Tribune / Chicago Theaster Gates Chicago Tribune Photography Portraiture - Single Seattle

United States TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York Brooklyn at 280kph Nissan Brand / Communication Design Posters - Billboard - Series New York

United States TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York Covering Climate Now Columbia Journalism Review Advertising Direct - Wildcard - Single New York

United States TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Design by Disruption / New York + Derby Content / New York The Gathering Brooklyn Film Festival Advertising Craft in Writing - TV / Film / Video - Single New York

United States TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + MJZ / Brooklyn Here's Mountain Dew Zero Mountain Dew Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Television - Single New York

United States TBWA Chiat Day, New York / New York + Park Pictures / New York Joel Is Not Happy Mountain Dew Interactive Craft in Online / Mobile - Art Direction New York

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles AirPods Pro Apple, Inc. Advertising Art Direction - Press / Poster - Poster Advertising - Campaign Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles AirPods Pro Apple, Inc. Experiential Design Environmental Design - Retail / Restaurant Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles AirPods Pro Apple, Inc. Experiential Design Environmental Design - Window Display / Merchandising Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles AirPods Pro Apple, Inc. Photography Products / Commercial - Series Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles AirPods Pro Apple, Inc. Spatial Design Spatial Design - Retail Design Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Advertising Craft in Video - Cinematography - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Advertising Television / Film / Online Video - Online - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Direction Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Bounce Apple, Inc. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Short Video - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - Snowbrawl Apple, Inc. Advertising Craft in Video - Direction - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Coup de Bol Apple, Inc. Advertising Branded Content / Entertainment - TV / Film - Single Los Angeles

United States TBWA\Media Arts Lab / Los Angeles Shot on iPhone 11 Pro - CNY - Daughter Apple, Inc. Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Motion / Film - Narrative Los Angeles

United States Te Hu / San Francisco Parade of six-armed Maṇi-Padme Self-Promotion Illustration Personal / Unpublished - Single San Francisco

United States Tend / New York Look forward to the dentist Tend Spatial Design Spatial Design - Health / Medical Centers New York

United States The Cut / New York A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape The Cut Photography Fashion - Series New York

United States The Cut / New York The Realness of Billy Porter The Cut Photography Portraiture - Series New York

United States The Cut / New York Ballet May Be Beautiful, But It’s Still a Sport The Cut Photography Photojournalism - Series New York

United States The Folio Society / London Anansi Boys The Folio Society Illustration Book - Series London

United States The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA 83 Futures Donate Life America Fashion Design Design for Good - Fashion Design Richmond

United States The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + Donate Life America / Richmond, VA + Musictoday / Crozet, VA 83 Futures Donate Life America Integrated Innovation Richmond

United States The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CA OREO Music Box OREO Advertising Innovation - Direct Richmond

United States The Martin Agency / Richmond, VA + OREO / East Hanover, NJ + Radical Media / Los Angeles, CA OREO Music Box OREO Advertising Promotional Materials - Dimensional - Single Richmond

United States The New York Times / New York + Local Projects / New York The Truth Is Local The New York Times Experiential Design Experiential Design - Installations - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Putting a Price on the End of the World The New York Times Magazine Illustration Editorial - Front Page - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The 1619 Project The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Design for Good - Publication Design New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Madonna at 60 The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The New York Issue The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Undiscovered Rembrandt The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Cover - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Ninety-Nine Percent Fearless (Laura Dern) The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Story / Spread - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The New York Issue The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Great Performers The New York Times Magazine Publication Design Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The King Becomes Her The New York Times Magazine Photography Music / Entertainment - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York So the internet didn't turn out the way we hoped The New York Times Magazine Photography Fine Art / Conceptual - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Great Performers The New York Times Magazine Photography Portraiture - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York Brothers, Sisters, Strangers The New York Times Magazine Photography Portraiture - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The Haunted The New York Times Magazine Photography Photojournalism - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York So the internet didn't turn out the way we hoped The New York Times Magazine Interactive Online / Mobile Websites - Website New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York The New York Issue: Cover The New York Times Magazine Typography Use of Typography - Single New York

United States The New York Times Magazine / New York + The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York The New York Times Magazine Labs Special Sections The New York Times Magazine Labs Publication Design Newspapers - Full Issue - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York The New York Times for Kids The New York Times Magazine Mag Labs Publication Design Newspapers - Full Issue - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York The New York Times For Kids: The Fear Issue Covers The New York Times Magazine Labs Publication Design Newspapers - Front Page - Series New York

United States The New York Times Magazine Labs / New York The Daily Miracle The New York Times Magazine Photography Photojournalism - Series New York

United States The Urban Conga inc. / Brooklyn Entangled Little Haiti Cultural Complex Spatial Design Design for Good - Spatial Design Brooklyn

United States Tien-Min Liao / Long Island City Ribaasu Typeji Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Long Island City

United States Typetanic Fonts / Chicago LaFarge Typetanic Fonts Typography Typefaces / Font Systems - Single or Series Chicago

United States Verizon / New York VIL Schools Verizon Spatial Design Spatial Design - Education / Institutional Design New York

United States VICE News / Brooklyn Redaction Failures VICE News Motion / Film / Gaming Craft Craft in Motion / Film - Typography Brooklyn

United States VICELAND / Brooklyn SLUTEVER Key Art VICELAND Photography Wildcard - Single Brooklyn

United States Volvox Labs / Brooklyn + Gensler / New York City TETRA Xandr Spatial Design Spatial Design - Installation Design Brooklyn

United States Young & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, IN Hotel Tango Packaging Hotel Tango Packaging Design Food / Beverage - Beverage - Series Indianapolis

United States Young & Laramore / Indianapolis, IN + Hotel Tango Distillery / Indianapolis, IN Hotel Tango Packaging Typography Hotel Tango Typography Package / Product - Series Indianapolis

United States YUKE LI / 69-18 38TH AVE THE TIGER IN MY YARD YUKE Illustration Book - Series New York

United States YummyColours / New York City + Sophy Holland / New York City Sophy Holland Super Humans Sophy Holland Publication Design Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single New York

Vietnam La Sonmai / Hanoi Traditional Lacquer Phone-case La Sonmai Fashion Design Traditional - Accessories Hanoi