Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Radio & Podcasts Interview South Africa

Menu

Radio & Podcasts

More Radio & Podcasts news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

[Radio & Podcasts] Rina Broomberg shares judging insights from 2020 NYF Radio Awards

By: Juanita Pienaar
The 2020 New York Festivals Radio Awards is around the corner and Rina Broomberg, co-founder of CliffCentral, spoke to us about her experience judging this year's entries as part of the grand jury panel.
Rina Broomberg, co-founder CliffCentral.
BizcommunityWhat was it like judging the 2020 NYF Radio Awards?


It was a fascinating experience - I listened to over 100 submissions from around the world where the common thread was the power of storytelling enhanced by great production.

BizcommunityHave you judged at an international award show like this one before? If so, what does that add to your judging ability?/strong>


This is the first time I’ve judged an international awards show - having been in radio for many years and pioneered podcasting with Gareth Cliff when we launched CliffCentral six years ago, it was encouraging to see that we are certainly on the right track with where content is going.

NYF announces 2020 Radio Awards finalists, with two SA entries

The local 'My Only Story' podcast from Fairly Famous and CliffCentral's 'Babies Behind Bars' have both been announced as NYF 2020 Radio Awards finalists...

19 Mar 2020


BizcommunityWhich categories did you judge this year?


I judged a selection across all categories.

BizcommunityGive us a glimpse of the specific criteria you were looking for in judging this year's entries.


Well-crafted stories that engage the listener with high production value including scripting, editing and use of sound.

BizcommunityDid you notice any trends from this year’s entries? What stood out to you?


Many of the winning entries were documentary style with emotive themes.

BizcommunityWhat do you think is the secret to success of South African radio creativity?


Having been in radio for some four decades, I haven’t heard anything new or creative of late. The radio stations have also latched on to the importance of online and are also podcasting now, which is necessary to remain relevant. Creativity will be more in going back to the roots of radio where the theatre of the mind was so important. The old radio dramas are an example of where the imagination of the listener is ignited and the audience is able to paint the pictures in their minds while hearing the stories, and look forward to the next episode.

#BizTrends2020: Radio's rocky but rising road

It seems like at the end of every year, we are equal parts derisive of the last 12 months and optimistic about the next...

By Nick Grubb 13 Jan 2020


BizcommunityWhat do you think the industry can improve on?


Radio continues to be an extremely important medium, especially in South Africa where many people still do not have internet access. In the last few years, however, the radio stories seem to have been dominated by high-profile personalities being fired or displaced in the ongoing line-up shuffles, as well as frequent management changes. It would be good to see more focus on the talent and nurturing of the next generation of broadcasters.

BizcommunityWhat do you love most about what you do?


Being innovative as we shape the future and giving people a platform to realise their potential in whichever areas they may choose to grow, as well as having a platform where the audience and the clients can connect in more meaningful ways.

CliffCentral explores the power of podcasting and how it adds value to people's lives

CliffCentral assesses the qualitative and quantitative effect of podcast audiences - what makes it different, how it adds value to people's lives and how it is becoming a powerful way to connect brands to listeners...

26 Jun 2019


BizcommunityWhat is next for you? Any exciting plans you can tell us about?


With the coronavirus wave having swept the planet, we’re living in unprecedented times and the best plans have probably gone awry for many. Fortunately, being an online media business, CliffCentral was able to continue broadcasting live and podcasting fresh content daily as well as offer a platform for some of the clients to share their messages during this time. No one can predict exactly how this is going to unfold but once the dust settles, we'll be there to help companies put the pieces together and be part of leading the way in rebuilding a new future.

Disclaimer: Although Broomberg was a judge on the New York Festivals Radio Awards grand jury panel, she had to abstain from judging CliffCentral's entry.

Click here to connect with Broomberg on LinkedIn and visit the CliffCentral website for more on their offering. You can also visit the NYF Radio Awards website for more on the Awards and also keep an eye on our website for further updates.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Juanita Pienaar's articles

About Juanita Pienaar

Juanita Pienaar is an editor in charge of the Marketing & Media news portal at Bizcommunity.com. She is also a contributing writer.
Comment

Read more: Juanita Pienaar, CliffCentral, Rina Broomberg, NYF Radio Awards

Top stories

[Radio & Podcasts] Rina Broomberg shares judging insights from 2020 NYF Radio Awards

By Juanita Pienaar

How can a brand advertise when it can't trade?

Issued by R-Squared SA

Content trends 2020: fast video

By Tyron Janse van Vuuren, Issued by Mann Made

The cure for horrible bosses

Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.