[Radio & Podcasts] Rina Broomberg shares judging insights from 2020 NYF Radio Awards

The 2020 New York Festivals Radio Awards is around the corner and Rina Broomberg, co-founder of CliffCentral, spoke to us about her experience judging this year's entries as part of the grand jury panel.
Rina Broomberg, co-founder CliffCentral.
What was it like judging the 2020 NYF Radio Awards?
It was a fascinating experience - I listened to over 100 submissions from around the world where the common thread was the power of storytelling enhanced by great production.
Have you judged at an international award show like this one before? If so, what does that add to your judging ability?/strong>
This is the first time I’ve judged an international awards show - having been in radio for many years and pioneered podcasting with Gareth Cliff when we launched CliffCentral six years ago, it was encouraging to see that we are certainly on the right track with where content is going.
Which categories did you judge this year?
I judged a selection across all categories.
Give us a glimpse of the specific criteria you were looking for in judging this year's entries.
Well-crafted stories that engage the listener with high production value including scripting, editing and use of sound.
Did you notice any trends from this year’s entries? What stood out to you?
Many of the winning entries were documentary style with emotive themes.
What do you think is the secret to success of South African radio creativity?
Having been in radio for some four decades, I haven’t heard anything new or creative of late. The radio stations have also latched on to the importance of online and are also podcasting now, which is necessary to remain relevant. Creativity will be more in going back to the roots of radio where the theatre of the mind was so important. The old radio dramas are an example of where the imagination of the listener is ignited and the audience is able to paint the pictures in their minds while hearing the stories, and look forward to the next episode.
Radio continues to be an extremely important medium, especially in South Africa where many people still do not have internet access. In the last few years, however, the radio stories seem to have been dominated by high-profile personalities being fired or displaced in the ongoing line-up shuffles, as well as frequent management changes. It would be good to see more focus on the talent and nurturing of the next generation of broadcasters.
What do you love most about what you do?
Being innovative as we shape the future and giving people a platform to realise their potential in whichever areas they may choose to grow, as well as having a platform where the audience and the clients can connect in more meaningful ways.
What is next for you? Any exciting plans you can tell us about?
With the coronavirus wave having swept the planet, we’re living in unprecedented times and the best plans have probably gone awry for many. Fortunately, being an online media business, CliffCentral was able to continue broadcasting live and podcasting fresh content daily as well as offer a platform for some of the clients to share their messages during this time. No one can predict exactly how this is going to unfold but once the dust settles, we'll be there to help companies put the pieces together and be part of leading the way in rebuilding a new future.
Disclaimer: Although Broomberg was a judge on the New York Festivals Radio Awards grand jury panel, she had to abstain from judging CliffCentral's entry.
