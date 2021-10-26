Heineken employees vaccinated in Sedibeng

Heineken South Africa is continuing its vaccination efforts with another pop-up site this week at Sedibeng brewery. The company is partnering with the Gauteng Department of Health to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to all employees and to any of their outsourced service providers who would like to use the opportunity.
This week on 26 and 27 October, both Heineken employees and third-party service providers can join the company on site for Covid-19 vaccination. What you need to know:
- The centre will be open from 9am until 4pm and those wishing to be vaccinated need only bring along their ID document or passport, as well as any previous vaccination certificates.
- You do not have to be registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), as the nurses will be able to assist you to register. Bring your cellphone, to register via SMS on site.
- You can receive your first dose with us, and if you are already eligible for your second dose of Pfizer, you are welcome to receive it with us.
- If you recently had Covid-19 with mild symptoms, you have to wait 30 days after recovery to receive your vaccine. Do not attend if you are currently ill or showing Covid-19 symptoms.
- Vaccinations against Covid-19 help to prevent death in the case of an infection.
- Vaccination is voluntary and no payment is required.
- All Covid-19 safety precautions will be in place at the vaccination site.
Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director, Heineken South Africa, said, “The health and safety of Heineken’s employees and suppliers is absolutely vital to our business. In addition to supporting our employees, we aim to have a positive impact within the communities in which we operate. Through this activity at our brewery in Sedibeng, we hope to make vaccines more accessible within the local Mid-Vaal community and encourage everyone to take this preventative measure.” About Heineken South Africa:
Heineken South Africa is a key player in the beer and cider industry in the country, with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Heineken®, Sol, Windhoek, Amstel, Strongbow, Fox, Soweto Gold, and Tafel. Heineken South Africa is a joint venture between Heineken N.V. and Namibia Breweries. Visit www.heinekensouthafrica.co.za.