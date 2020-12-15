Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Salim Abdool Karim wins 2020 John Maddox Prize for Covid-19 work

15 Dec 2020
The man at the vanguard of SA's Covid-19 strategy, Dr Salim Abdool Karim, has been awarded the 2020 John Maddox Prize for standing up for science during the coronavirus pandemic. He shares the award with Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States' director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
Professor Salim Abdool Karim
The award recognises "their work as prominent government advisors on health during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their exceptional communication of the science behind Covid-19 to the public and policymakers".

Karim has a reputation for clear and honest communication, something that has allowed him to generate public trust in fast-moving science. Respected for his international science advocacy, engaging with the media and the public has become integral to his role as a scientist. The enormous achievements of Karim and Fauci call back to their work tackling Aids. Over 30 years ago, Fauci oversaw much of the US government’s medical response to the Aids crisis, while in the early 2000s Karim was one of one of the scientists who spoke out against Aids denialism, the citation says.

Comment

Read more: Anthony Fauci, Salim Abdool Karim, COVID-19

Related

Govt introduces tighter restrictions on alcohol sales1 hour ago
DaikinStudies confirm Daikin's patented streamer technology inactivates more than 99.9% of the coronavirus17 hours ago
#BestofBiz2020: Healthcare1 day ago
Where Covid-19 has left Nigeria's health system1 day ago
#EvolutionofWork: There needs to be more diversity in digital and technology-related roles1 day ago
City of Cape Town to limit visitor numbers at its nature reserves' picnic, braai spots3 days ago
Covid-19 shows gender bias: men more likely to need critical care10 Dec 2020
Second wave hits SA10 Dec 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz