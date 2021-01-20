Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Education jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Shoprite competition to pay school fees for 500 students

20 Jan 2021
Five hundred learners stand the chance of having their 2021 school fees paid for in Shoprite's annual 'Class Of' competition - now open for entry.
Image: Supplied

The Class of 2021 competition calls on learners from Grade 1 to Grade 12 across South Africa to gather pen and paper and submit a short essay or creative drawing by 7 February describing what they wish to be when they grow up. The competition is an opportunity for Shoprite to support the country's brightest young learners who demonstrate creativity and are able to dream big.

Learners can enter online at www.shoprite.co.za or via WhatsApp by adding Shoprite (+2787 240 5709) as a contact and following the instructions. By entering, they stand a chance to win R5,000 towards their education. Terms and conditions apply.

“The objective of this competition is to inspire our future leaders to dream big and forms part of Shoprite’s commitment to uplifting the communities in which it operates by creating opportunities through education, ” says Willie Peters, general manager: marketing at Shoprite.
Don't miss BizTrends2021 - 8 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Comment

Read more: Shoprite, Shoprite Checkers, Shoprite Group, school fees, Willie Peters

Related

New Checkers in Rosebank includes a Starbucks and honey bar4 Dec 2020
How Covid-19 has changed the cost of back-to-school 202125 Nov 2020
SA retail brands offering deals for Black Friday 202023 Nov 2020
Shoprite signs consent agreement with Competition Commission13 Oct 2020
Shoprite introduces rewards programme12 Oct 2020
Shoprite Group assists feeding schemes with R53m in surplus food donations8 Oct 2020
Ask AfrikaRising grocery costs are impacting shopper behaviour7 Oct 2020
Checkers Xtra Savings becomes SA's fastest-growing rewards programme7 Oct 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz