Shoprite competition to pay school fees for 500 students

Five hundred learners stand the chance of having their 2021 school fees paid for in Shoprite's annual 'Class Of' competition - now open for entry.

The Class of 2021 competition calls on learners from Grade 1 to Grade 12 across South Africa to gather pen and paper and submit a short essay or creative drawing by 7 February describing what they wish to be when they grow up. The competition is an opportunity for Shoprite to support the country's brightest young learners who demonstrate creativity and are able to dream big.



Learners can enter online at



