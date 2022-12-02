Inyathelo celebrates 20 years in service of civil society

Inyathelo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, marking the milestone by growing awareness about the resources, services and facilities it offers.

Inyathelo Civil Society Resource Hub in Woodstock, Cape Town. Source: Supplied

The Cape Town-based non-profit trust works to sustain and strengthen civil society organisations and grow local philanthropy in South Africa, providing resources, publications, advice, training and support on how to give and use funds effectively for the greatest social impact.

The organisation offers free face-to-face and online clinic services, as well as support by phone and email, and through its AskInyathelo portal. It held 1,226 one-on-one free clinic sessions and trained 2,380 workshop participants during the financial years 2012-2022.

Resources and tools for NPOs

Inyathelo is home to a Civil Society Resource Hub in Woodstock, with a book lounge stocking over 2,000 books, publications, toolkits and directories, and serves as a meeting space for group work. While Funding Finder, its online prospecting tool, provides comprehensive, up-to-date information on donors who may be willing to support the work done by non-profits.

Says acting executive director, Feryal Domingo: “Inyathelo’s activities, contacts and interventions add up to some impressive work. We decided this record had to be shared, and thank all those whose effort and dedication made these achievements possible. We hope that greater awareness of our services will enable us to help more organisations.”

Key areas of need

Domingo said that key areas of need are training in the multi-faceted skills required for long-term financial stability, and training staff and board members in governance to ensure compliance with South African regulations.

Inyathelo bases its interventions and offerings on the concept of advancement. This is a systematic and integrated approach to building and managing external relationships with key constituencies and stakeholders, in order to attract support.