Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAIrvine PartnersBizcommunity.comSigma ConnectedGreenCapeKAP Industrial HoldingsMpact PlasticsUniversity of PretoriaOptimize AgencyGordon Institute of Business ScienceTFG (The Foschini Group)Euromonitor InternationalOnPoint PRAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ESG & Sustainability jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Inyathelo celebrates 20 years in service of civil society

2 Dec 2022
Inyathelo celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, marking the milestone by growing awareness about the resources, services and facilities it offers.
Inyathelo Civil Society Resource Hub in Woodstock, Cape Town. Source: Supplied
Inyathelo Civil Society Resource Hub in Woodstock, Cape Town. Source: Supplied

The Cape Town-based non-profit trust works to sustain and strengthen civil society organisations and grow local philanthropy in South Africa, providing resources, publications, advice, training and support on how to give and use funds effectively for the greatest social impact.

The organisation offers free face-to-face and online clinic services, as well as support by phone and email, and through its AskInyathelo portal. It held 1,226 one-on-one free clinic sessions and trained 2,380 workshop participants during the financial years 2012-2022.

Resources and tools for NPOs

Inyathelo is home to a Civil Society Resource Hub in Woodstock, with a book lounge stocking over 2,000 books, publications, toolkits and directories, and serves as a meeting space for group work. While Funding Finder, its online prospecting tool, provides comprehensive, up-to-date information on donors who may be willing to support the work done by non-profits.

Says acting executive director, Feryal Domingo: “Inyathelo’s activities, contacts and interventions add up to some impressive work. We decided this record had to be shared, and thank all those whose effort and dedication made these achievements possible. We hope that greater awareness of our services will enable us to help more organisations.”

CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 2022
CSI spend among South African companies totalled R10.9bn in 2022

24 Nov 2022

Key areas of need

Domingo said that key areas of need are training in the multi-faceted skills required for long-term financial stability, and training staff and board members in governance to ensure compliance with South African regulations.

Inyathelo bases its interventions and offerings on the concept of advancement. This is a systematic and integrated approach to building and managing external relationships with key constituencies and stakeholders, in order to attract support.

NextOptions
Read more: Inyathelo, Feryal Domingo

Related

Inyathelo offers free advisory clinics to help NPOs grapple with numerous challenges
Inyathelo offers free advisory clinics to help NPOs grapple with numerous challenges22 Jun 2022
How to find donors for your NPO
How to find donors for your NPO26 Apr 2022
10 SA universities get R1.55bn philanthropic funding
10 SA universities get R1.55bn philanthropic funding7 Apr 2022
#BizTrends2022: Current developments in the non-profit sector
#BizTrends2022: Current developments in the non-profit sector5 Jan 2022
Tips for donating wisely this holiday season
Tips for donating wisely this holiday season17 Dec 2021
Budgeting tips for resilient non-profit organisations
Budgeting tips for resilient non-profit organisations6 Dec 2021
COP26: 5 climate change factors impacting non-profit organisations
COP26: 5 climate change factors impacting non-profit organisations23 Nov 2021
9 fundraising tips for NPOs
9 fundraising tips for NPOs7 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz