Richester Foods launches entrepreneurial initiative to empower youth

22 Jun 2022
Richester Foods has launched an initiative called Business in a Box to empower unemployed Gauteng youth with a toolkit for starting their own sweets-selling companies. Throughout the month of June and July, the company will be inviting young entrepreneurial hopefuls to put their names into the hat to win one of 10 kits by entering its competition on social media.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Featuring a range of Richester Foods’ Coco Bongo chocolate-branded merchandise, a how-to guide with tips on running a micro-business, and 12 boxes of 24 individually wrapped Coco Bongo chocolates, the Business in a Box kit is designed to help entrepreneurs create sustainable and profitable businesses.

To enter the Business in a Box competition, youth need to follow Richester Foods on social media. Next, they need to post a motivation as to why they should be a winner and how the box will help them to achieve their goals, tagging Richester Foods in their post.

Richester Foods will select 10 winners from the entries, who will each receive a Business in a Box kit hand-delivered to their door.

The power in small beginnings


“This kit is the ideal solution for ambitious and business-savvy youth to launch their own successful businesses, generate income, and gradually build thriving business empires,” says Dr Hussein Cassim, managing director and co-founder of Richester Foods.

“Richester Foods itself was founded in our kitchen by producing sweets on our stove top, which is why we believe in the power and importance of even small beginnings like the Business in a Box toolkit for transforming lives and communities.”

Cassim notes that by selling the Coco Bongo chocolates at the recommended price of just R2.50 each, youth can still make a tidy sum for replenishing supplies while enjoying the benefit of some spare pocket change.

“Coco Bongo’s highly competitive price combined with its great taste makes it the perfect product for tempting both children and adults, ensuring that the sweets will quickly fly off the shelf,” he says.
