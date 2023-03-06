DPWI approves release of 2.8ha of land in KZN for housing development

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has approved the released of 2.8 hectares of land to the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for human settlement development and the formalisation of an existing settlement in Msunduzi Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille signed off the release of the land in terms of the State Land Disposal Act. The HDA is a national public sector development agency that acquires, prepares land, develops and manages the installation of human settlement developments on behalf of government.

Mpumalanga restitution claim

In addition to releasing land earlier this year in Mpumalanga to settle a land restitution claim by the Kaapsche Hoop Community, four more properties measuring 2,050ha have been identified by the DPWI.

“These are two properties measuring 511ha valued at approximately R10m in Mpumalanga for the Bhembe community and two properties in North West measuring 1539,3ha valued at approximately R8m for the Mekgareng / Broederstroom community which were also released in January 2023 for restitution claims,” De Lille said in a statement on Thursday, 2 March.