Vaal Mall to install 2.5MW rooftop solar plant

Vanderbijlpark's Vaal Mall is installing a new 2.5MW rooftop solar plant which, when taken together with its existing carport solar installation of 1MVA, increases the mall's total solar-generating capacity to 3MW.

Vaal Mall's carport solar installation. Source: Supplied

As part of the project, its diesel generators will also be consolidated to create a hybrid solar and diesel integrated power system for the mall. The system is designed to use solar power whenever available, including during load shedding.

The project will decrease the amount of diesel burned, dramatically reducing diesel costs for the mall and its tenants, commented Shana Maree-Paraskevopoulos, Growthpoint’s portfolio manager for Vaal Mall.

A new link road is also being built off the Golden Highway, with a traffic signalled intersection that aims to help alleviate traffic into the mall from Barrage Road and Rossini Boulevard.

The new energy management system and new entrance point will be complete by the end of June this year.