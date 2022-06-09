New BBBEE Council to provide added transformation guidance

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says Cabinet is confident the newly appointed members of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Advisory Council will provide government with additional guidance on transformation matters.

Image source: Getty Images

Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive Officer of the Black Business Council (BBC)



Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business



Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding



Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector



Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business



Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist



Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement



Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher



Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF)



Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson



Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC)



James Hodge, Chief Economist of the Competition Commission



Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector



Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor

Gungubele was speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, 9 June 2022.The 14-member council was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Members were drawn from various sectors, including business, trade unions, community-based organisations and academia.Gungubele allayed concerns from some quarters on the quality of the individuals on the council, saying diverse and wide ranging views emanating from within the council will make it stronger.“The council comprises a diverse group of people from business, trade unions, community-based organisations and academia, who will be responsible for guiding government on the transformation of the economy.“Anyone who is in the council is treated in their individual capacity. A lot of people who are in that council belong in one way or another to some forum, and in [those forums have their] own principles. Whatever [they] do in [those forums, they] will be judged on that. This will be no different (sic),” Gungubele said.Gungubele said ensuring the empowerment of black people within the economy remains paramount to government.“While there has been remarkable progress in reversing apartheid’s distortions on the economy, more work still needs to be done in increasing black management control, upscaling skills development and broadening procurement to give opportunities to black women and the youth,” he said.