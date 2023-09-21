Nike claims title of SA's coolest brand among youth at Sunday Times GenNext Awards

The coolest brand in South Africa according to the youth is Nike.

Nike walked away with the number one spot. Source: Supplied.

This was announced at the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards, held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on Thursday. Apple and Samsung placed second and third overall, respectively.

Brand decisions

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

“With some 200 million people aged between 15 and 24, Africa has the youngest population in the world. Clearly, understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success,” says Pule Molebeledi, acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand.

“The 2023 GenNext Survey conducted by our partner Yellowwood clearly identifies what brands are sought after in keeping with youth trends of Now, Next and New – where businesses can actually be proactive rather than simply reactive, when it comes to dealing with the challenge of relevance.”

The Awards also celebrate personal brands, and in the celebrity categories MacG (Coolest Local Online Influencer), Siya Kolisi (Coolest Local Sportsperson), Thando Thabethe (Coolest Local Radio Personality), and Trevor Noah (Coolest Local Celebrity) were awarded.

The complete list of winning brands will be published in the Sunday Times GenNext Supplement on 24 September 2023.

Herewith the 2023 results