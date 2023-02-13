Industries

Good Hope FM reveals new logo and tagline

13 Feb 2023
Good Hope FM decided to celebrate World Radio Day by unveiling its new brand identity - sporting a fresh new logo, bold new colours and a new tagline.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The Cape Town based station which has been operational since 1965 is a part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Hopes and dreams

The station unveiled a new logo driven by engagements with staff, management and other media experts. The goal was to identify the experiences, concerns, hopes and dreams that resonate with audiences, and to connect them with a station that is not only refreshing, distinct, relevant, appealing and vibey, but also offers a substance that is solid and meaningful.

Sewela Sebola, Good Hope FM’s marketing manager says: “Good Hope FM is a station for those who are set on asserting their own individuality, embracing and expressing their true, authentic selves in an inclusive and inspiring space where everyone belongs. The station welcomes anyone, from high school and university students, to young working professionals, and those who are young at heart. Our purpose statement is clear cut: To inspire belonging within its community of listeners. A community of unique individuals, united in their diversity through a shared sense of belonging”.

Good Hope FM’s business manager, JD Mostert commented, “In recognising our listeners’ uniqueness and originality, the Good Hope FM and Joe Public team drew parallels between the station and them. We are a station with our own, original flavour – elevating, evolving and boldly owning our originality, while proudly representing our community of listeners through music, content and activities that inform, entertain, educate, engage, connect, inspire, uplift and empower people across Cape Town.”

Exciting chapter

These core values, purpose and tagline underpin Good Hope FM’s new logo, a unique, distinctive monogram which combines the G for ‘Good’ and H for ‘Hope’ into an impactful, circular design – one that will be turned into a viewfinder in some of the station’s visual elements, placing the very community it celebrates at the heart of the brand, capturing the rhythm and originality of the city and community.

Sebola added: “In addition, the untamed and unapologetic colour palette showcases Good Hope FM as the authentic, aspirational and contemporary lifestyle platform, that not only bravely represents its audience, but inspires people far beyond the station itself.”

Mostert concluded, “this is an exciting new chapter for Good Hope FM, but it’s about more than just changing the look and feel, it’s refreshing and stepping up every element of our game and bettering our offering to listeners and clients even further by reminding us all who we are and the massive impact we make. It’s a conviction that says ‘No one can do it quite like we can. No one gets the beat quite like we do. Because no one does originality quite like an original’.

”In celebrating its new look with listeners, Good Hope FM will be hosting a Cape Town’s Original party on Friday, 17 February from 9pm, with a live broadcast from Hanover Street nightclub at Grand West. The event will feature Twinz Spin’s Jade and Shad, Dr Jules and Jason Spikes.

Source:
#WorldRadioDay: Radio is still king

By 6 hours ago

