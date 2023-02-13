Industries

5 great reasons to exhibit at the 2023 Rand Show

13 Feb 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
The Rand Show - taking place from 06 to 10 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec - is South Africa's longest-standing and largest consumer exhibition. This is only one of many reasons to exhibit at the annual event. Here are four more:
Didi Okoro, head of sales, Rand Show.
Didi Okoro, head of sales, Rand Show.

Visitors shop at the show

One of the quickest and most engaging ways to get your brand in front of thousands of people is at an expo. This event not only sees tens of thousands of people through the doors, the visitors that come, come to buy and be entertained. They are ready to talk, see and shop and are highly interactive. "We've seen this for decades at The Rand Show. Visitors come for the fun and entertainment, but also for show specials on products from homeware to furniture, make-up to sunglasses and more," says Didi Okoro, head of sales, Rand Show.

Visitors to an exhibition have chosen to be there and are in the right frame of mind to connect with exhibitors.

It's a haven for SMMEs looking for business

This year the Rand Show not only sees a dedicated hall for SMMEs but also includes a Summit for SMME exhibitors free of charge. The SMME Summit will allow SMMEs to connect, listen to and network with the people who can help build their companies; the Rand Show is offering significant opportunities for growth, development and operational improvement in the SMME space. The best part is that all of this is included in the price of signing up an SMME for a stand, with no additional charges.

Added to this, one incredible SMME will win R50,000 towards their business. This will be voted on by visitors to the show.

Not only do visitors enjoy retail therapy at the show, but leads are also made and deals are signed.

It provides great networking opportunities

The expo's multi-faceted exhibitor base means that SMMEs, corporates and public sector enjoy five days of interaction on the show floor, at lunch and this year at the SMME Summit. The Rand Show is currently calling on those corporates and public sector entities involved in this to come on board and participate in the Summit, giving them a chance to connect with fast-developing leaders in the small to medium business space. Those corporate and public sector entities who do come on board will be charged a nominal fee, which gives them an entire SMME contact database, a 30mins speaking slot at the Summit, branding throughout the Summit, and an on-camera interview explaining their involvement with SMMEs, which will be used on the Rand Show platforms and on post-show exposure reels.

It offers face-to-face brand building

An exhibition is still the very best place to meet customers, and potential customers, face-to-face. The Rand Show allows exhibitors this opportunity while supporting relationship management with various people, from visitors to competitors, government officials to the media. It's the ideal platform to build or introduce a brand.

Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
