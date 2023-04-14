7 tips to transforming a toxic workplace culture

A toxic workplace can have a devastating impact on employees and organisations alike. It can cause high levels of stress, low morale, and high turnover rates.

In extreme cases, it can even lead to legal action. For leaders, especially the HR leader who is often seen as the custodian for culture, managing a toxic workplace is a critical responsibility that requires a strategic approach.

The stats speak for themselves: Toxic workplace cultures are the number one factor causing workers to leave their jobs during the Great Resignation. In fact, toxic workplaces are 10 times more important than compensation in predicting turnover.

To add to this, a Files/16-057_d45c0b4f-fa19-49de-8f1b-4b12fe054fea.pdf Harvard Business School study found that 80% of team members have lost work-time worrying about a toxic coworker, 78% say their commitment to their job has declined because of toxic behaviour, and 66% say their performance has declined.

Here are some tips to help you navigate this challenging situation and create a positive, healthy work environment.

Identify the root causes of toxicity Before you can address a toxic workplace, you need to understand what is causing the problem. Is it a single individual or is it a larger cultural issue? Is it related to workplace policies, or is it a result of conflicting personalities? Understanding the root cause of the toxicity will help you develop a targeted solution. Establish clear communication channels Communication is vital in managing a toxic workplace. Encourage employees to speak up about their concerns and listen to what they have to say. This can be done through regular check-ins, employee surveys, or suggestion boxes. Establishing clear communication channels helps build trust and fosters an open, transparent work environment. Address toxic behaviour promptly and effectively When toxic behaviour is identified, it is important to address it promptly and effectively. This may involve coaching, mentoring, or disciplinary action, depending on the severity of the situation. Be sure to document each instance of toxic behaviour and the steps taken to address it. Be mindful to look for patterns of behaviour and patterns of thinking when it comes to toxicity.

Promote a positive workplace culture A positive workplace culture can go a long way in preventing and mitigating toxic behaviour. Encourage teamwork, respect, and collaboration among team members. Foster a culture of recognition, where positive contributions are acknowledged and celebrated. Provide opportunities for professional development, holistic well-being and encourage work-life balance. Encourage employees to seek support Employees who are experiencing toxic behaviour may feel overwhelmed and alone. Encourage them to seek support from HR, or get advice from a third party, or the employee assistance programme, or other resources. Make sure they know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them. Hold leaders accountable Leaders play a crucial role in setting the tone for the workplace. Hold leaders accountable for fostering a positive, inclusive work environment. Encourage them to model the behaviours you want to see in the workplace, and hold them responsible for addressing toxic behaviour. Continuously monitor and assess the situation Managing a toxic workplace is an ongoing process. Continuously monitor the situation and assess the effectiveness of your efforts. Use regular check-ins and dipstick surveys with team members to gauge their perceptions of the work environment and make any necessary adjustments.

But what if you are a team member experiencing a toxic workplace? Here’s four things you can do: