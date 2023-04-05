62% of white-collar workers admit to 'rage applying' - survey

Since the start of the year, there has been a surge in 'rage applying', where white-collar professionals apply to multiple new jobs in response to a particularly bad day at work.

Just under two-thirds of professionals have confessed to engaging in this trend, with a spike in activity following New Year appraisals. This is according to a recent poll carried out by the staffing firm Robert Walters in its Salary Survey covering 2,000 South African professionals.

Of those who admitted to rage applying in the past six months, almost half (38%) stated that they had applied to multiple new roles within a short space of time.

Toxic workplaces to blame

The leading issue provoking rage appliers is a toxic workplace culture, with over half (51%) of professionals stating that this was the primary reason they took to the keyboard to apply for new jobs.

Over a fifth of workers (22%) blamed an unmanageable workload, followed by 19% who stated that poor work-life balance continues to be an issue.

Just 8% of professionals reported that a disagreement with management led to them rage applying in the past six months.

Caley Hill, senior consultant at Robert Walters South Africa, comments: “At large, it continues to be a candidate-driven market, with more jobs than people available to fill the vacancies. Therefore, ‘rage applying’ is something that employers cannot afford to let happen.

“Interestingly, the aspects of pay or progression are not the issues that are creating this knee-jerk reaction, but the work environment itself, something which is well within the control of the employer."

“Toxic workplace culture can very much be invisible but the knock-on effect to employees’ happiness is significant. Consequences include the detrimental effect to staff members’ mental wellbeing, physical safety in the workplace, productivity levels, ideas generation, and innovation.”

“As a result, we are seeing increasingly more ‘culture match’ discussions in the hiring process, where both the company and prospective employee are vocal about what kind of worker or workplace they are looking for respectively.”

Problems with the culture

According to Robert Walters, working in an inspiring company culture and with equally inspiring leaders is one of the things that attract professionals to a job opportunity, ahead of flexible work and enhanced benefits packages.

Hill provides a few top tips on how to improve a toxic work environment: