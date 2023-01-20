Just 1 unit of each of these 20 vehicles was sold in SA in Dec 2022

While studying South Africa's detailed new-vehicle sales figures for December 2022, we noticed an interesting phenomenon. In the passenger-vehicle segment alone - so, excluding bakkies, minibuses and trucks - as many as 20 models each managed just a single registration in the month.

Of course, there could be a variety of reasons a given model range might attract a mere solitary sale over a full (if admittedly somewhat truncated, in this case) trading month. For instance, many automakers continue to experience supply constraints driven by the semiconductor crisis, broader shipping issues and still-frequent production interruptions.

Then there are models that simply sell in low volumes (some failed to even trouble the scorers in December). This could be because they’re pitched at a decidedly niche corner of the market, because they’re rather expensive or because they simply aren’t very popular with local buyers, for whatever reason. Examples from the list below that fit into at least one of these categories include Audi’s RS4 Avant, A7 Sportback and S8 sedan, as well as the fully electric e-tron GT and e-tron Sportback.

Relatively niche models such as the Lexus LC 500 Convertible aren’t intended to sell in large volumes.

It’s a similar case with the BMW Z4 and Lexus LC 500 (and even the Subaru WRX, to an extent). Though it launched locally as recently as June 2022, precisely one example of the Honda HR-V found a home during the month, which is perhaps a little unexpected. And, interestingly, several models in the Stellantis stable ended December 2022 with one registration apiece, including the Abarth 595, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Citroën C3, Fiat Tipo and Opel Combo Life.

Based on the make-up of the list below, though, there’s also another explanation for a few of these so-called one-unit wonders. Sometimes, the vehicle in question is technically no longer marketed locally. So, when old stock of a since-discontinued model is finally registered, the nameplate makes a brief return to the official sales statistics.

That was the case with the BMW i3, with a single example of Munich’s no-longer-in-production electric model sold locally in December 2022. Nissan, meanwhile, registered a sole unit of the since-departed Micra hatchback as well as one example of the short-lived (locally, at least) Terra. Renault sold one Mégane (though this badge will make a brief reappearance later in 2023 on the special-edition Ultimé) and one Captur (presumably the previous-generation version as South Africa is still awaiting the new model).

Check out all 20 models below

Abarth 595

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Audi RS4 Avant

Audi A7 Sportback

Audi S8

Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron Sportback

BMW i3

BMW Z4

Citroën C3

Fiat Tipo

Honda HR-V

Lexus LC

Nissan Micra

Nissan Terra

Opel Combo Life

Renault Captur

Renault Mégane

Subaru WRX

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za....