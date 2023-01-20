Industries

Just 1 unit of each of these 20 vehicles was sold in SA in Dec 2022

20 Jan 2023
By: Ryan Bubear
While studying South Africa's detailed new-vehicle sales figures for December 2022, we noticed an interesting phenomenon. In the passenger-vehicle segment alone - so, excluding bakkies, minibuses and trucks - as many as 20 models each managed just a single registration in the month.
Source: Unsplash

Of course, there could be a variety of reasons a given model range might attract a mere solitary sale over a full (if admittedly somewhat truncated, in this case) trading month. For instance, many automakers continue to experience supply constraints driven by the semiconductor crisis, broader shipping issues and still-frequent production interruptions.

Then there are models that simply sell in low volumes (some failed to even trouble the scorers in December). This could be because they’re pitched at a decidedly niche corner of the market, because they’re rather expensive or because they simply aren’t very popular with local buyers, for whatever reason. Examples from the list below that fit into at least one of these categories include Audi’s RS4 Avant, A7 Sportback and S8 sedan, as well as the fully electric e-tron GT and e-tron Sportback.

Relatively niche models such as the Lexus LC 500 Convertible aren’t intended to sell in large volumes.

It’s a similar case with the BMW Z4 and Lexus LC 500 (and even the Subaru WRX, to an extent). Though it launched locally as recently as June 2022, precisely one example of the Honda HR-V found a home during the month, which is perhaps a little unexpected. And, interestingly, several models in the Stellantis stable ended December 2022 with one registration apiece, including the Abarth 595, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Citroën C3, Fiat Tipo and Opel Combo Life.

Based on the make-up of the list below, though, there’s also another explanation for a few of these so-called one-unit wonders. Sometimes, the vehicle in question is technically no longer marketed locally. So, when old stock of a since-discontinued model is finally registered, the nameplate makes a brief return to the official sales statistics.

That was the case with the BMW i3, with a single example of Munich’s no-longer-in-production electric model sold locally in December 2022. Nissan, meanwhile, registered a sole unit of the since-departed Micra hatchback as well as one example of the short-lived (locally, at least) Terra. Renault sold one Mégane (though this badge will make a brief reappearance later in 2023 on the special-edition Ultimé) and one Captur (presumably the previous-generation version as South Africa is still awaiting the new model).

Check out all 20 models below

  • Abarth 595
  • Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  • Audi RS4 Avant
  • Audi A7 Sportback
  • Audi S8
  • Audi e-tron GT
  • Audi e-tron Sportback
  • BMW i3
  • BMW Z4
  • Citroën C3
  • Fiat Tipo
  • Honda HR-V
  • Lexus LC
  • Nissan Micra
  • Nissan Terra
  • Opel Combo Life
  • Renault Captur
  • Renault Mégane
  • Subaru WRX

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za....

About Ryan Bubear

Having written about everything from sport to politics and crime, Ryan eventually settled on motoring. For the past 12 years, he's been penning articles - both online and in print - about the broader automotive industry, though he's particularly fascinated by vehicle sales statistics. Currently a freelance writer and editor, Ryan is itching to slide (okay, squeeze) in behind the wheel of his soon-to-be-restored 1971 Austin Mini Mk3.
