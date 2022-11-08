Engen rolls out new food service brand Café 365

Petrol station Engen is launching a new convenience food retail offering, called Café 365, at its new-look Quickshop & Co. premium stores.

Source: Supplied

Serving up snacks and refreshments for customers on the go, Engen is targeting an extensive national rollout of Café 365 across its network of more than 1,000 service stations by the end of 2023.

The first convenience two convenience cafés are set to open in the Western Cape this November at Engen Protea Heights Convenience Centre in Brackenfell and Engen Tierberg Convenience Centre in Parow.

“This will bring the Café 365 experience to patrons across South Africa ensuring ready access to its friendly and convenient food experience, which features a range of everyday treats, tasty baked goods and healthy snacks, accompanied by Engen’s unique blend of coffee that originates from Guatemala, Brazil and Tanzania,” says Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s general manager: retail.

Source: Supplied

“Café 365 has been thoughtfully designed with South African lifestyle needs in mind, meaning whoever you are, or wherever you’re headed, you will feel at home and very welcome at Café 365 every day of the year,” he adds.

Engen states that the company is focused on continually evolving its food convenience offerings and forecourts to meet customers’ changing needs. “Always here and always welcome, Café 365 and Quickshop & Co provide the quality, value and variety that all Engen customers can trust while on the move,” says Hermanus.