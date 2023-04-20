Wellness Warehouse launches a comprehensive new range of best-in-class natural health solutions

South Africa's leading natural health retailer, Wellness Warehouse is thrilled to announce the launch of their wide range of new (and improved) Wellness Warehouse supplements.

Including newly packaged versions of the favourites you’ve come to rely on plus a host of additional options, the collection boasts best-in-class ingredients at affordable prices. Moreover, each product is formulated for better bioavailability and locally made, offering the best option for the health of both people and planet.

For over a decade, the Wellness brand has been trusted to provide high-quality supplements with considered formulations at an accessible price. Their aim is to empower customers to feel their best by simplifying their supplement regimes.

While it’s what’s inside that really counts, they have also given the range an exciting makeover, choosing a colour for each category of supplements to allow for easy identification - and to spark joy when displayed on a kitchen or bathroom shelf.

The range currently consists of 38 products, and will soon be growing by another 23 options. And this is just the beginning… Over the coming months and years, they will continue building on the offering with some exciting new launches.

The all-star line-up includes everything customers need for holistic natural wellbeing, from amino acids; antioxidants; herbs; vitamins; and minerals to clean fitness solutions, enzymes, and pre- and probiotics.

With this collection, there’s something for every need and concern: blood sugar management, brain health, detoxification, stress management, sleep hygiene, gut health, bone health, energy support, immunity, inflammation relief, and targeted women’s and men’s health.

Customers are encouraged to speak to an expert Wellness Warehouse Consultant at one of the over 50 Wellness Warehouse stores nationwide, or to book a complimentary online consultation to discuss the right supplements to add to their daily health regimes.

Exclusive launch offer

Wellness Warehouse is offering 30% off new products in the Wellness supplements collection until 30 April 2023. Customers can shop the exciting limited-time offer in store or online at www.wellnesswarehouse.com.