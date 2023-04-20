Industries

South African retail sales dip 0.5% in February

20 Apr 2023
Stats SA reports that South African retail trade sales decreased by 0.5% year-on-year in February 2023.
South African retail sales dip 0.5% in February
©langstrup - 123RF

The largest negative contributors to this decrease were: general dealers (-1.5% and contributing -0.7 of a percentage point); and retailers in hardware, paint and glass (-7.7% and contributing -0.6 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.1% in February 2023 compared with January 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.5% in January 2023 and -0.5% in December 2022.

South African retail sales fall 0.8% in January
South African retail sales fall 0.8% in January

15 Mar 2023

Retail trade sales decreased by 0.6% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the three months ended February 2022. The largest negative contributors to this decrease were: retailers in hardware, paint and glass (-6.1% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point); and general dealers (-0.6% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point).

The largest positive contributor was retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (3.5% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1.2% in the three months ended February 2023 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributors to this increase were: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (4.0% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point); and all ‘other’ retailers (2.8% and contributing 0.3 of a percentage point).

retail sales, retail trade, Stats SA

