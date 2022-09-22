Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellSappiMpactHeineken South AfricaQuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsXneeloStoneBatadmg events AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


MyAbby: From pioneer to Product of the Year

22 Sep 2022
MyAbby Abyssinian Face Oil Rose has been selected Product of the Year in the Care and Beauty sector at the 34th SANA International Exhibition for Organic and Natural Products in Bologna, Italy.
Source © Super Zero Abyssinian oil, the active ingredient throughout the MyAbby range, is sourced from the Crambe Abyssinica plant, native to the African highlands
Source © Super Zero SuperZero Abyssinian oil, the active ingredient throughout the MyAbby range, is sourced from the Crambe Abyssinica plant, native to the African highlands

MyAbby Abyssinian Face Oil Rose has been selected Product of the Year in the Care and Beauty sector at the 34th SANA International Exhibition for Organic and Natural Products in Bologna, Italy.

This is a first for South Africa at SANA. The product was selected from hundreds of products by the 40 global buyers in the category.

The MyAbby range is the brainchild of Robyn Kramer of Johannesburg, who started the range in her kitchen where she developed and mixed product formulas manually, to produce 100% all-natural (over the 75% European requirement) skin, body and hair care products that are natural, gentle and authentic.

Since then the product has evolved from being the pioneer to becoming the front runner in the Abyssinian oil category.

Next trend in skincare oils

“Abyssinian oil is the next trend in skincare oils because in studies it substantially outperformed other oils. I believe that the world is searching for a natural, non-greasy oil that actively works with their skin and Abyssinian oil is just that,” says Kramer.

Abyssinian oil, the active ingredient throughout the MyAbbyrange, is sourced from the Crambe Abyssinica plant (native to the African highlands) which is renowned for high amounts of naturally-occurring essential fatty acids.

It’s the natural oil with the highest concentrations of omega oils. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and provides skin with phytosterols and naturally occurring tocopherols.

She says that, in essence, her clients get the benefits of ultra-light, non-greasy products that naturally nurture their skin and do it no harm.

#StartupStory: Budding local tea brand captures essence of Cape fynbos
#StartupStory: Budding local tea brand captures essence of Cape fynbos

By 13 Sep 2022

Stringent testing

The range has Ecocert-approved ingredients, all products are of vegetable origin (Vegan), all products are GMO/silicone/artificial colourant-free, products contain natural vitamin E and are cold pressed without solvents. No animal testing whatsoever is done on the range and all essential oil fragrances in the range are also all-natural.

The Abby Face Oil has undergone stringent Patch Test Protocol dermatological testing at an internationally-recognised South African university that concluded that it’s safe to use on sensitive skin.

Rapid expansion

The rapid expansion of MyAbby has led Kramer to take on a business partner, Nieshell Watson.

Nieshell has spent 17 years as a corporate executive servicing the blue chip South African brand. During this time, she was actively involved in mentoring and establishing funding mechanisms for small businesses, particularly Black women-owned ones.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led to a partnership with a backup energy supply company servicing the corporate sector which then expanded into the retail sector.

NextOptions
Read more: skincare, health and beauty

Related

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to launch in 8 African countries this May
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to launch in 8 African countries this May16 May 2022
Nivea pop-up shop offers advice on skincare for dark marks
Nivea South AfricaNivea pop-up shop offers advice on skincare for dark marks5 May 2022
Source: © goodluz
Top 3 beauty and personal care shopping trends28 Dec 2021
Talking beauty standards and the business of content creation with Ofentse Lekwane
Talking beauty standards and the business of content creation with Ofentse Lekwane4 Nov 2021
The makings of a mogul: Swiitch Beauty's Rabia Ghoor
The makings of a mogul: Swiitch Beauty's Rabia Ghoor9 Jul 2021
Inside Sandton's new luxury beauty destination Arc
Inside Sandton's new luxury beauty destination Arc23 Jun 2021
Source:
Dove research shows effect of filters and retouching apps on young girls in SA2 Jun 2021
Lelive: a community-first, clean beauty brand by Amanda du-Pont
Lelive: a community-first, clean beauty brand by Amanda du-Pont9 Apr 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz