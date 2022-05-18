Most Read
South Africa scoops six shortlist entries in 2022 D&AD Awards
South Africa has six shortlisted entries in the 2022 D&AD Awards. A record-breaking number of entries this year sees 1,362 entries shortlisted. This has surpassed pre-pandemic entry records.
Source: © Joe Public United Joe Public United South Africa has six shortlisted entries in the D&AD Awards including the Chicken Licken Feel the Fire campaign
South Africa's shortlisted entries come from two advertising agencies and one production company.
Joe Public has two shortlisted entries, one in the Product Design category for client Chicken Licken for its Soulfuel Safe Lamp campaign, and one for Joe Public United in the Press & Outdoors category for Converse, for the Converse Unity Laces campaign.
TBWA / Hunt Lascaris' two shortlisted entries are in the Radio & Audio catgory for Nissan for Shwii and the other for its Nissan Navara campaign Made With Your Playlist in the Direct Digital catgory.
Romance Films is shortlisted for client Chicken Licken and its Loan Shark, Loan Shark Rasta campaign and Feel the Fire campaign, both in the category Casting Performance. The advertising agency is Joe Public for both.
Record entry figures
In total 2022 submissions have seen a 18% increase in entries. There is also an entry increase from nearly all regions. The Middle East & India have seen the most significant change with an uplift of 71%, followed by Europe (35%), USA and Canada (15%), South East Asia (14%), UK & Ireland (12%), and Oceania (8%).
“This year we have seen record entry figures that reflect the exceptional resolve of our industry and the belief that great creative work can create better outcomes for all,” says Dara Lynch, COO at D&AD.
Now in its 60th year, the Awards has grown to incorporate more than 40 categories judged by a cohort of nearly 400 of the world’s leading creative minds. The Awards recognise work that has made a significant impact and will inspire seasoned talent as well as the next generation.
“I can speak on behalf of the over 400 Judges involved in this year’s awards judging process that the task of selecting entries for the shortlists was no easy feat,” says Donal Keenan, Awards director at D&AD.
“We were all positively surprised not only with the increased amount of creative work that has been submitted worldwide but also with the calibre and quality of work coming through across categories.
“Some of the projects here on this list have risen to the current challenging landscape and showcased solutions that address pressing issues of our time,” adds Keenan.
Be Part of More
Additionally, this significant boost and breadth of entries from across the globe reiterate this year’s Awards manifesto, Be Part of More.
Pencil winning work leaves an important and lasting legacy, informing the future of commercial creativity globally. Importantly, as an education charity, entries enable D&AD to deliver their ambitious learning programmes that bridge the gap between education and industry and support underrepresented talent to develop their skills and their network.
Since 1962, D&AD’s mission has been to stimulate and celebrate creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a key driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success.
Evolving to fundamental themes
Every year, the D&AD Awards categories evolve to best represent the creative and cultural landscape within which work is being produced. The revised programme addresses fundamental themes currently permeating the creative industries and ensures that the Awards remain the most relevant benchmark for creative excellence in design and advertising.
The 2022 Awards sees the introduction of Upstream Innovation subcategories, awarding those rethinking products and services to fit within a circular system:
- Responsible Ideas, to champion work mindful of people and the planet.
- Dedicated subcategories for AR, VR and MR work as well as the Use of XR to recognise work that is reimagining how brands interact with consumers.
- Subcategories under Health & Wellbeing for those innovating in the field of health, wellness, fitness and nutrition.
The top ranking countries by number of Shortlisted Entries are:
- United States: 400
- United Kingdom: 273
- France: 113
- Germany: 85
- Brazil: 62
- Australia: 56
- China: 48
- Japan: 45
- Canada: 44
- India: 37
The top 5 ranking entrant companies by number of Shortlisted Entries are:
- Ogilvy UK: 25
- TBWA\Paris: 22
- Area 23, An IPG Health Company: 20
- BETC Paris: 19
- adam&eveDDB: 18
All 1362 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the D&AD website.
Pencil winners will be announced in two separate virtual awards ceremonies on 25 and 26 May respectively. For further details, see here
