#YouthMatters: Connor Rogers, senior sales manager at VDX.tv

From the very beginning of his existence, Connor Rogers has explored the digital media space. He comes from a family that have collectively been in the media industry in South Africa for 55 years where his first media house experience was on his mother's back as a baby going to work with her when she worked in the marketing and sales department at Times Media.





Can you tell us about VDX.tv and what your role is?



is a global advertising technology company that helps brands connect with relevant audiences through interactive and tailormade video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages. Our multidimensional approach to omni-channel video allows brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.



I am currently working as the senior sales manager for the South African market at VDX.tv. My focus is on expanding our client portfolio and partnerships, increasing our sales, along with strengthening business relations and ensuring customer success.



When did your passion for digital marketing begin?



The first time I realised that I had developed a passion for digital advertising was when I realised that when it is done properly, it can make so much difference for a brand. I loved the idea that you could help brands develop and grow by literally sitting behind a laptop. The idea of working with brands from different sectors made me excited because I had the opportunity to discover other realities and the different challenges every environment is facing. The digital marketing world moves at a frightening speed and you need to be prepared and willing to embrace changes. I find it extremely exciting, this continuous evolution and innovation and the fact that I can grow with it.



How did you get into the industry?



I like to believe that I was born into this industry. A media baby if you will, as my parents have been in media all their life. The first time that I appeared in a media house was on my mother’s back at Times Media, 26 years ago! Some would say that I have 26 years of experience in media ;)



Jokes aside, I started to learn about the media industry from a very young age, being around mom and dad and their colleagues, so my interest in media stems back to around 20 years ago. After I matriculated, I then decided to enrol in The AAA School of Advertising to get a degree in marketing with a specialisation in Digital Media Marketing and Brand Management.



What advice would you give to anyone entering the world of digital marketing?



LEARN! Learn as much as you can! In my yet short experience, I’ve understood that knowledge is power. Above all in the ad tech industry, which is continuously changing, it’s very important to be curious and willing to learn every day. A mentor of mine in the industry once told me that you should never chase money. Chase experiences and knowledge and the money will follow.



What other talents do you have?



I have been a racing driver for the last 14 years. I race gearbox karts that do over 160 km that are one inch off the ground. I have been fortunate enough to win a few karting championships and I represented South Africa in the 2013 Karting World Championships in Lyon, France. I still compete today when I am not in a virtual meeting room doing my VDX.tv thing!



What is the one project you have worked on that you are incredibly proud of?



This is a very tough question to answer, as currently, I am extremely fortunate to say that I am experiencing a “purple sector” of fantastic campaigns that I have been part of. In the last nine months, I have been able to secure new partners, meet new people and contribute to their brands’ success with VDX.tv. We as a company take so much pride in the work we deliver on, and I can honestly say that I am incredibly proud of all the projects that I have had the privilege to work on in the last 9 months.



What are the victories that you’ve had since starting out?



I would like to answer this question twice. The first is more figurative, ‘behind the scenes’ victories where I have been bold enough and confident enough to stand up for myself and know the difference between right and wrong and how I have pushed myself to achieve certain milestones by never giving up, never ceasing to keep learning and continuously letting my passion take me to places that I never thought it would, and to let it assist in my growth in this amazing industry.



In a more literal way, this would stem from the partnerships that I have grown and nurtured in my time in the industry. From late-night research into prospective clients to meeting and presenting to them, and finally partnering and growing a relationship with them, that would count as big ‘victories’ for me since starting. I really like the human and social side of my job, and I am very lucky I have the opportunity to work closely with so many talented and passionate people in the industry that made me love this industry and made all the late nights worth it!



If you could travel back in time, what advice would you give yourself?



I would probably tell myself that it is okay to ask questions when you don’t understand. With our industry being so fast-paced, it is so easy to get overtaken by knowledge, new trends, and new acronyms and abbreviations that sometimes you can lose track of where you are and what you are doing. Don’t be afraid to ask questions when you don’t understand something!



*Side note advice for younger Connor – “One Drink” in the industry is basically a phrase for “lots of drinks” so always remember to leave your car at home and rather Uber!



Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?



This is a tough question, as my boss will probably be reading this! Jokes aside, I would like to think that I will be five times more skilled and five times more crafted in my skill than I am today. I’d like to be wiser and more knowledgeable than I was five years ago and be proud to have created a valued and solid network within the industry.



As we celebrate Youth Month, do you have any words of encouragement for the youth?



I have a couple: Be brave and don’t be afraid to ask questions



Learn as much as you possibly can



Spend time with the more experienced people in your office, and absorb as much as you can



Be honest about everything you do – in the good and the bad



