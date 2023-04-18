Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceBataGreenCapeStoneOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ESG & Sustainability Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


The importance of integrated ESG processes

18 Apr 2023
Issued by: ESG Africa Conference
Welcome to the world of ESG - where everything is connected, complex, and constantly evolving! In fact, the recent Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere all at Once offers a great analogy for understanding the importance of an integrated approach to ESG.
The importance of integrated ESG processes

Just like the movie's characters move through multiple universes and times, the ESG world is very contextual to where you are located (universe) and has an element of time or maturity in terms of the ESG journey. It's also a complex balancing act, as there are inherent linkages, tensions, and trade-offs, even in the most mature context.

ESG covers all parts of an organisation, from strategy and risk to finance, HR, operations, and everything in between. And that's precisely why ESG must be integrated into all aspects of an organisation. If it's not, there are simply too many moving parts to manage coherently. Management in silos brings too much risk, including loss of opportunity, competitive edge, and productivity, as well as sub-optimal efficiency.

ESG must be integrated internally and externally to an organisation. This means integrating with stakeholders to better understand their needs and expectations. If done correctly, integration allows for co-creation of new innovations with increased levels of buy-in and commitment. Without an integrated ESG process, there will be no common company culture, and results will be patchy, exposing the organisation to possible reputational and performance-based risks.

Integration is also critical along the value chain. Organisations can no longer ring-fence their businesses and not align, synergise or assist up and down the value chain. Reputation risks arise if suppliers do not uphold the same standards, ethics, and quality as the buyer. In addition, new and emerging ESG regulation will soon require value chain reporting of key indicators such as carbon intensity of products.

One of the most important forms of integration is that of integration between the day-to-day operations and the longer-term vision and strategy of the business. ESG reporting is mostly backward-looking, but an emerging trend is to report looking forward, as encouraged by the TCFD (Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures) and future target-setting processes encouraged in many reporting frameworks.

From a skills development perspective, people at all levels of the organisation and all areas of work need an integrated set of skills. ESG issues cannot be "delegated" to the ESG department, as ESG departments need to increasingly be embedded into other teams. Skills development programs need ESG integrated into them, and leadership to on-the-ground operators all need to have ESG defined for their specific context and be trained accordingly.

So, if ESG is to drive transformation, it must be integrated internally and externally into an organisation. If it's truly integrated and not an add-on, it has the potential to change the way we work, manage positive and negative risk, the company vision, and how we collaborate and interact with stakeholders. It's everything, everywhere, all at once, and it's essential to create a sustainable future.

NextOptions
ESG Africa Conference
The ESG Africa conference aims to create a platform for industry leaders and experts across Africa to discuss, debate and find solutions to some of the common challenges faced in embedding ESG practices within organisations. The main theme of the conference is a 'Sustainable Future Through Leadership'; highlighting the significant role leaders can and should play in ensuring their organisations better integrate ESG principles into their value system and overall organisational strategy.

Related

Source:
Should financial advisors consider ESG factors when advising their clients?13 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied.
Mastercard accelerates the removal of first-use, PVC plastics from payment cards11 Apr 2023
Source:
#BizTrends: Banks are paying more attention to ESG. Here's why.6 Apr 2023
Image source: Kyryl Gorlov –
ESG in agriculture - why it needs to work3 Apr 2023
Image source: Aleksandra Alekseeva –
Business expansion in Africa: Avoid the 'Calabash Effect'30 Mar 2023
Lebo Madiba unpacks the trends that will help businesses, including creative businesses, persevere through a difficult year
#BizTrends2023: Embracing chaos, unpredictability, and complexity in 202330 Jan 2023
Michelle Cave, MD of BrandFundi, examines the importance of ESG and DEI in 2023
#BizTrends2023: The importance of ESG and DEI in 202327 Jan 2023
ESG integration is required to promote a just energy transition in Africa
ESG integration is required to promote a just energy transition in Africa26 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz