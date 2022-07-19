Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Optimize AgencyTopco MediaCoronationAckermansMpact PlasticsCyril Ramaphosa FoundationFood Forward SAAfrika TikkunGreenCapeSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Green Economy & Sustainability News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Why eco-consciousness is a smart long-term business strategy

19 Jul 2022
Zuko MdwabaBy: Zuko Mdwaba
The latest Edelman Trust Barometer indicates that consumers look to businesses to lead in times of uncertainty, with 52% of respondents saying they don't think businesses are doing enough to address climate problems.
Zuko Mdwaba, area vice president, Salesforce South Africa
Zuko Mdwaba, area vice president, Salesforce South Africa

Research shows that exhibiting value-focused leadership is good for profit. Companies that align with a customer’s values can help seal the deal against the competition. When values are misaligned, customers are not hesitant to purchase elsewhere.

In fact, according to Salesforce’s fifth State of the Connected Customer Report, over three quarters (78%) of customer purchasing decisions are swayed by environmental practices and two-thirds (66%) have ceased buying from companies whose values didn’t align with their own.

Businesses that want to remain future-proof and stand out against the competition should strive to implement ethical and sustainable practices. But the work doesn’t stop there, retaining trust is just as important as building it, and authenticity is crucial in maintaining an engaged customer base.

Balancing short-term and long-term gains

Although sustainable practices attract and retain customers, they can also be more expensive to implement. So how can companies balance these as part of a successful business strategy?

The reality is that sustainable practices don’t always align with maximising profit in the short term. Historically, businesses have been built by encouraging consumers to continue consuming and sustainability has taken a back seat. Reframing this mindset is a good place to start.

Creating products that aren’t meant to last is a sure-fire way to ensure repeat customers, but that comes at the cost of the planet. In the short-term, this sounds like a good business strategy, however as consumers look to purchase from more environmentally friendly brands, implementing sustainable practices will help retailers retain customers and remain profitable in the long term.

Why businesses should prioritise sustainability
Why businesses should prioritise sustainability

13 Apr 2022

Re-evaluating the customer experience

But change doesn’t end with a product. The sustainability lens can also be applied to wider customer experiences. For example, incentivising consumers to purchase more to receive benefits such as free next day delivery and free in-mail returns should be re-evaluated if companies want to adopt a green ethos.

And re-evaluation isn’t always a bad thing. According to Salesforce research, 42% of shoppers say they will consider paying more for sustainable shipping options or select a longer delivery window. And for those unable to pay, businesses must give the option to accept longer delivery times.

When it comes to free returns, every returned package leaves a trail of emissions from the planes, trains, trucks and vans that carry it back to the retailer. Many items damaged in transit head to landfill. When large amounts of product are bought and then returned with no implications, businesses don’t profit and the planet suffers.

The reality is, re-defining the customer experience by removing purchasing benefits might affect sales in the short term, but can help drive trust long-term amongst eco-conscious consumers.

Measurability is key

Consumers expect brands to be honest about their carbon footprint, so be prepared to account for your emissions.

Likewise, for a business to enact an impactful climate strategy, all emissions must be considered. A big part of this is investing in the tools that allow both businesses and the suppliers they work with to measure their impact.

Only by investing in tools that track Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain) on the same platform that analyses Scope 1 emissions (direct emissions from owned and operated assets) and Scope 2 emissions (associated with the purchase of electricity, heat, or cooling for a company’s own use), will companies be able to obtain an accurate and holistic picture of emissions data. Then, and only then, can business leaders make decisions that will impact the business and all associated suppliers as a whole.

More companies pledge net-zero emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?
More companies pledge net-zero emissions to fight climate change, but what does that really mean?

By 29 Sep 2021

Balancing planet and profit

Research shows that companies can no longer rely on their products alone to ensure customer loyalty. Consumers are looking to purchase from value-driven businesses that operate with sustainability in mind. Eco-consciousness is a smart, long-term business strategy.

Ultimately, businesses must seek to find the right balance between short- and long-term profit to work towards a successful and sustainable future.

NextOptions
Zuko Mdwaba
Zuko Mdwaba's articles

About Zuko Mdwaba

Zuko Mdwaba is Area Vice President at Salesforce South Africa.
    Read more: sustainability, sustainable business practices, Salesforce, Zuko Mdwaba



    Related

    Source:
    Consumers plan to shop more on social media over next 3 years5 Jul 2022
    Source: ©dolgachov -
    Trust and customer experience as important as products, study reveals9 Jun 2022
    Wunderman Thompson builds SA digital skills base with the Data Learnership Academy
    Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson builds SA digital skills base with the Data Learnership Academy6 Jun 2022
    South African solution empowers Salesforce users with e-signature functionalities
    Perfect WordSouth African solution empowers Salesforce users with e-signature functionalities3 Jun 2022
    Source: © rawpixel Engaging with Gen Z requires a different approach
    6 tips on how to connect with Gen Z2 Jun 2022
    3 ways retailers can retain customers amid a global buying slump
    3 ways retailers can retain customers amid a global buying slump27 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz