Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Asante SolutionsSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year

19 Dec 2022
By: Duncan Miriri
Ethiopian Airlines expects its passenger business to recover to pre-pandemic levels in its financial year ending in June, its chief executive told Reuters.
An Ethiopia’s Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane to take off on a demonstration trip to resume flights from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
An Ethiopia’s Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane to take off on a demonstration trip to resume flights from the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Africa's biggest carrier will ferry 12.7 million passengers during the year, Mesfin Tasew Bekele said in an interview, up from 8.6 million passengers in the previous financial year and 12.1 million before the pandemic struck.

Mesfin attributed the forecast to the lifting of restrictions on movement around the world, the carrier's own expansion in terms of new planes and destinations, and a peace deal signed last month to end a two-year conflict in the north of the country.

Any delays in re-opening of China could however curb the projections, Mesfin said, since it is a key market for both passengers and cargo.

"China is lagging behind in relaxing Covid restrictions... If it doesn't gradually relax the restrictions starting in January, it may have an adverse impact on us," said Mesfin, who took over as CEO in March.

Ethiopian Airlines profitable as cargo demand booms
Ethiopian Airlines profitable as cargo demand booms

By 12 Jan 2022

Ethiopian Airlines fared much better than other African carriers during the pandemic, thanks to its cargo business which was able to compensate for a steep drop in passenger traffic.

It is already looking beyond the health crisis with an expansion plan to double its fleet and network, and boost annual revenue and passengers by 400% and 440% respectively, by 2035.

"Unless we grow, we cannot be successful," Mesfin said, adding that a larger network will give the business economies of scale.

Under the expansion plan, Ethiopian is ordering new planes from Boeing, Airbus and De Havilland across all categories, aiming to double the size to 271, he said.

It has started new routes to Zurich, Amman and Bulawayo since July, Mesfin said, and it is targeting Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Copenhagen and Atlanta, part of the drive to double international destinations to 207 by the target year.

The airline is also investing in new airport and training facilities, the chief executive said.

Ethiopian is in final negotiations with the Nigerian government to set up a national airline for the west African nation in a joint venture, Mesfin said, adding the company has also signed an agreement with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo for a similar arrangement.

"These two are big countries with big economies and populations providing a strong base for national carriers. We are very eager to start these airlines in partnership," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Duncan Miriri

Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by Louise Heavens.
Read more: Ethiopian Airlines, air travel, travel industry, tourism and travel, Duncan Miriri

Related

Source: Sm105 via
Fastjet adds two new Zim routes16 hours ago
Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety
Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety17 hours ago
Food and beverage boost for Eastern Cape tourism
Food and beverage boost for Eastern Cape tourism18 hours ago
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn15 Dec 2022
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry15 Dec 2022
Image source:©welcomia via
Visa openness in Africa sees steady improvement in policies14 Dec 2022
Acsa ready for peak travel season at its airports
Acsa ready for peak travel season at its airports14 Dec 2022
Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?
Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?13 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz