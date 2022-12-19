Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Asante SolutionsOnPoint PRBurnesseoCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Family-owned restaurant voted most loved eatery

19 Dec 2022
Mediterranean meze restaurant Mezepoli in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg has been voted Most Loved Restaurant in the third edition of South Africa's Most Loved Local survey by Santam.
Image supplied: Konstantinos ‘Kosta’ Haitas and Margarita-Tsangaris Scherf,
Image supplied: Konstantinos ‘Kosta’ Haitas and Margarita-Tsangaris Scherf,

Margarita-Tsangaris Scherf, cofounder of the restaurant said that the Mezepoli team was delighted and honoured to receive the accolade, thanking customers for their ongoing support.

“The last few years in particular were devastating for our industry, and to be met with this wonderful news on the other side of it is nothing short of heart-warming for our entire team,” she said.

Image supplied: Awara recently opened in Cape Town
Behind the opening of Asian-inspired restaurant Awara

By 15 Dec 2022

Family-owned Mezepoli opened its doors in 2009 after identifying a gap in the market for specialising in small sharing plates, a trend which at the time had yet to become established in South Africa. During the past 13 years, the restaurant has grown from strength to strength, continuing to draw customers with its welcoming atmosphere, superior service and an exceptional menu of uncomplicated Mediterranean meze, for which it is so well known.

When asked what she believes keeps customers coming back, Tsangaris-Scherf said, “There is something particularly appealing about dining on a variety of different flavours and textures, taking your time over a tableful of small sharing plates, complimented by a beautiful wine or a fabulous cocktail, and simply being in the now. This is the core of Mezepoli’s identity.”

“In addition, we are firmly focused on consistency – from the freshness and quality of our ingredients to the level of service we provide. Our customers trust us to deliver on the Mezepoli experience that they have come to know and love, and our entire team is committed to living up to that experience time and time again,” Tsangaris-Scherf continued.

Image supplied: Mezepoli opened its doors in 2009 after identifying a gap in the market for specialising in small sharing plates
Image supplied: Mezepoli opened its doors in 2009 after identifying a gap in the market for specialising in small sharing plates

Mezepoli owner Konstantinos ‘Kosta’ Haitas, son of cofounders Tsangaris-Scherf and the late Angelo Haitas, notes that as a small business it is most encouraging to see the return of trade to normal levels, as the economy begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“We are optimistic about the future of Mezepoli and the industry as a whole. From our entire restaurant team, we wish to extend our most heartfelt thanks to all those who voted for us. We look forward to continuing to welcome our diners for many years to come,” he concluded.

The 2022 edition of the Santam Most Loved Local Report can be viewed in full here.

NextOptions

Related

Discover the Uber of home management apps
Tinkwe CommunicationsDiscover the Uber of home management apps13 Dec 2022
New report: Local small businesses the lifeline of SA economy
New report: Local small businesses the lifeline of SA economy6 Dec 2022
How the insurance industry can mitigate SA's climate-related losses and boost economic resilience
How the insurance industry can mitigate SA's climate-related losses and boost economic resilience23 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
Santam pays unprecedented R14.2bn in first half claims1 Sep 2022
The Santam Women of the Future Awards finalists
Meet the finalists of the Santam Women of the Future Awards17 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied.
Santam joins Sanlam as co-sponsor of Financial Journalist of the Year awards15 Aug 2022
MakeReign: The most awarded specialist UX/UI agency at the Bookmarks
MakeReignMakeReign: The most awarded specialist UX/UI agency at the Bookmarks10 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Margaret Nienaber, the new chief operating officer of Standard Bank.
Standard Bank announces its new chief operating officer8 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz