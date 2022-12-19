Family-owned restaurant voted most loved eatery

Mediterranean meze restaurant Mezepoli in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg has been voted Most Loved Restaurant in the third edition of South Africa's Most Loved Local survey by Santam.

Image supplied: Konstantinos ‘Kosta’ Haitas and Margarita-Tsangaris Scherf,

Margarita-Tsangaris Scherf, cofounder of the restaurant said that the Mezepoli team was delighted and honoured to receive the accolade, thanking customers for their ongoing support.

“The last few years in particular were devastating for our industry, and to be met with this wonderful news on the other side of it is nothing short of heart-warming for our entire team,” she said.

Family-owned Mezepoli opened its doors in 2009 after identifying a gap in the market for specialising in small sharing plates, a trend which at the time had yet to become established in South Africa. During the past 13 years, the restaurant has grown from strength to strength, continuing to draw customers with its welcoming atmosphere, superior service and an exceptional menu of uncomplicated Mediterranean meze, for which it is so well known.

When asked what she believes keeps customers coming back, Tsangaris-Scherf said, “There is something particularly appealing about dining on a variety of different flavours and textures, taking your time over a tableful of small sharing plates, complimented by a beautiful wine or a fabulous cocktail, and simply being in the now. This is the core of Mezepoli’s identity.”

“In addition, we are firmly focused on consistency – from the freshness and quality of our ingredients to the level of service we provide. Our customers trust us to deliver on the Mezepoli experience that they have come to know and love, and our entire team is committed to living up to that experience time and time again,” Tsangaris-Scherf continued.

Image supplied: Mezepoli opened its doors in 2009 after identifying a gap in the market for specialising in small sharing plates

Mezepoli owner Konstantinos ‘Kosta’ Haitas, son of cofounders Tsangaris-Scherf and the late Angelo Haitas, notes that as a small business it is most encouraging to see the return of trade to normal levels, as the economy begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“We are optimistic about the future of Mezepoli and the industry as a whole. From our entire restaurant team, we wish to extend our most heartfelt thanks to all those who voted for us. We look forward to continuing to welcome our diners for many years to come,” he concluded.

The 2022 edition of the Santam Most Loved Local Report can be viewed in full here.