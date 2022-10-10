Industries

    FlySafair to operate flights to 11 new destinations in southern Africa

    10 Oct 2022
    FlySafair has received approval from the Air Services Licensing Council of South Africa (ASLC) to operate flights to 11 new destinations within the southern African region.
    Source: Bob Adams via
    Source: Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

    Earlier this year, the low-cost carrier applied for rights to operate connections to a number of new destinations throughout the southern African region, as well as additional frequencies to the island of Mauritius which it already operates twice weekly.

    The ASLC approved FlySafair’s application to operate flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Gaborone, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Maputo, and Victoria Falls. In addition, the airline has been approved for frequencies from Johannesburg to Bulawayo, Nairobi and Seychelles, as well as between Cape Town and Windhoek.

    Its application for routes between Johannesburg and Harare, Windhoek and Zanzibar and additional frequencies to Mauritius is still pending.

    "We’re very excited about these opportunities,” says Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. "We’ve been planning our expansion to more regional destinations for some time and are confident that we will continue to bring our same brand of hassle-free travel to passengers in these markets."

    With the ASLC approvals in hand, FlySafair can now engage the relevant airport and civil aviation authorities in each market and begin planning its flight schedules.

    "While this is a big milestone, there is still a fair amount of work ahead of us from an operational perspective."

    Connectivity and increased capacity

    "By launching a host of new services, we hope to provide passengers with more options for air travel at a competitive price," says Gordon.

    Since the beginning of the year, FlySafair has added four new aircraft to its current schedule with one more on the way in January. While the new capacity forms part of the airline’s long-term growth plans, it’s expected that the additional seats will help to stabilise domestic flight prices going into the busy holiday season.

    "The events over the last year have put a great deal of pressure on airlines and consumers, and we’re looking at how we can keep airfares low by adding seats on in-demand routes, especially in the run-up to the December season. Scheduling routes and frequencies, deploying aircraft and crew and managing resources are all part of a balancing act that determines operational success for airlines."

    Read more: air travel, FlySAFair, travel industry, tourism and travel, passenger air travel

